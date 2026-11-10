Starlink’s Senegal Entry Fee Is US$175,000

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.41% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.44▲ 2.38% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.42% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.44 ▲ 2.38% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Senegal Africa

Starlink’s Senegal Entry Fee Is US$175,000

By · · 5 min read
The container port of Dakar, Senegal, with cranes and ships behind the city.
The port of Dakar in Senegal, the large Atlantic port next door to The Gambia (file photo). (Photo: Babacar Dioum, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Senegal’s telecom ministry set a one-off entry fee of 100 million FCFA, the West African CFA franc (about US$175,000), for Starlink’s five-year licence, according to the official terms of the authorisation. Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX, has been frozen by Senegal’s Supreme Court after a challenge by Sonatel, the country’s main telecom operator, so the question of how that price was chosen is now part of the dispute.

The fee sits in the cahier des charges, the French term for the terms of reference attached to a licence. Alioune Sall signed the authorisation on 6 November 2025 as Senegal’s minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital.

Key Facts

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  • The fee 100 million FCFA (about US$175,000), paid once to the Senegalese Treasury under article 20.1 of the terms.
  • The licence Starlink Sénégal may operate as an internet access provider for five years, renewable by order.
  • Running costs An annual contribution of 1.5% of the previous year’s turnover, excluding tax, plus yearly spectrum and universal service charges.
  • Status Senegal’s Supreme Court turned down the state’s request to lift the suspension, reported on 3 or 4 November 2026.
  • Open question Article 20 gives the amount but no criteria for how it was set.

What the Documents Say

Ministerial order no. 038974, dated 6 November 2025, authorises Starlink Sénégal, the local arm of SpaceX, as an internet access provider. Its article 2 sets a duration of five years, renewable by order, and article 3 approves the attached terms.

Under article 20.1 of those terms, the company pays the state, via the national treasury, 100 million FCFA once, on signature and notification of the order, and then 1.5% of the previous year’s turnover excluding tax every year. Articles 20.2 and 20.3 add yearly charges for radio spectrum and numbers and a universal service contribution, whose percentage is to be fixed by decree.

Aerial view of the Dakar coastline with a green bay, sandy beach and dense buildings
File photo, December 2010. The Dakar coastline seen from the air. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

How the Price Compares

Sonatel, Senegal’s longtime main telecom operator, says in its dispute with the state that it has paid 134.5 billion FCFA (about US$236 million) for its licences and frequencies, a claim we could not check against company accounts. Its breakdown is 68 billion for renewing its concession (its long-term right to run networks), 32 billion for 4G radio frequencies (airwaves for mobile signals) and 34.5 billion for 5G.

The comparison is imperfect, because Sonatel’s payments were for broader telecom licences and frequencies, while Starlink’s order covers fixed satellite internet. Even so, the gap is wide: Starlink’s one-off fee is less than 0.1% of Sonatel’s total.

In Plain English

  • FCFA The CFA franc, used in Senegal and seven other West African countries, pegged to the euro.
  • Sonatel Senegal’s main telecom operator, which challenged Starlink’s authorisation in court.
  • Supreme Court Senegal’s highest court for administrative disputes, where Sonatel filed its case.
  • Suspension A pause on the licence while judges decide the case; Starlink cannot rely on it meanwhile.

Why the Courts Are Involved

Sonatel asked the administrative chamber of the Supreme Court, Senegal’s highest court for disputes with the state, to cancel the authorisation. The court suspended it in September 2026 while the case is decided.

The government then asked the court to take back that suspension, and the court turned down the request, in a decision reported on 3 or 4 November 2026. Our earlier report on the court keeping the licence frozen covers the ruling.

What Is Not Known

Article 20 states the amount without saying how it was calculated, and we found no public explanation from the ministry. The date of the ruling is also not certain: reports differ between 3 November, a Tuesday, and 4 November, a Wednesday.

A final judgment on the merits has not been announced, so it is open whether the authorisation will be cancelled, kept or amended. We found no statement from Starlink on the fee.

What It Means for You

Starlink is a US company’s service and a growing option for remote connectivity in Africa, so the price a government sets for entry shapes how fast it can expand. For travellers, aid workers and businesses planning to rely on Starlink in Senegal, the suspension means the service’s legal footing there is unsettled.

Starlink is also in the news elsewhere in Africa, and we have reported on Royal Air Maroc and Starlink and on Starlink in Kenya. We will follow the Senegalese case as it moves towards a ruling on the merits, and our Senegal news page carries the latest.

More: Senegal news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Senegal charge Starlink for its licence?

The terms set a one-off payment of 100 million FCFA (about US$175,000). The company also owes 1.5% of its previous year’s turnover, excluding tax, each year, plus spectrum fees and a universal service contribution.

How long is Starlink’s licence in Senegal?

The order of 6 November 2025 grants five years, renewable by order. The Supreme Court has suspended it for now.

Why is Starlink suspended in Senegal?

Sonatel, the main telecom operator, challenged the authorisation before the Supreme Court. The court suspended it in September 2026 and turned down the government’s request to lift that suspension, in a decision reported on 3 or 4 November.

Who signed the Starlink authorisation?

Alioune Sall, then Senegal’s minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital, signed order no. 038974 on 6 November 2025.

Sources: Senegal Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, order no. 038974 of 6 November 2025 and the attached cahier des charges (articles 2, 3 and 20); Sonatel’s claim about its licence payments in its dispute with the state; Supreme Court of Senegal, decision on the state’s request, reported 3 or 4 November 2026. US$ conversions at about 570 FCFA per US$.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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