Gambia Wins Youth Olympic Silver in 400m

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.54▲ 0.51% USD/MXN18.51▼ 0.15% USD/CLP968.30▲ 0.11% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.45▲ 2.39% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.20▲ 1.20% BRENT 90.67 ▼ 2.05% WTI 85.40 ▼ 1.67% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.82% SILVER 52.33 ▼ 0.45% SOY 1,194 ▲ 0.95% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 268.60 ▼ 1.83% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,942 ▼ 1.24% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.53 ▲ 0.39% USD/MXN 18.51 ▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 968.86 ▲ 0.17% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 4.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.20 ▲ 1.19% BRENT 90.67 ▼ 2.05% WTI 85.40 ▼ 1.67% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.82% SILVER 52.33 ▼ 0.45% SOY 1,194 ▲ 0.95% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 268.60 ▼ 1.83% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,942 ▼ 1.24% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Gambia Africa

Gambia Wins Youth Olympic Silver in 400m

By · · 3 min read
The Dakar 2026 flame cauldron burning on a stage during the Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio with officials and torchbearers
File photo, 26 September 2026. The Dakar 2026 flame cauldron on a stage during the Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, where the opening ceremony will be held. (Photo: Salma03regine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sport: Gambia

Key Facts

  • Result. Gambia’s Mustapha Jadama won silver in the boys’ 400 metres on Monday 9 November in 46.93 seconds.
  • Podium. Saeed Omar of the United Arab Emirates took gold in 46.40; a Chinese sprinter took bronze in 47.16.
  • Where. Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, a multi-sport event for teenage athletes.
  • Why it matters. Gambia’s Olympic committee says it is the country’s first Olympic medal at youth or senior level.

Young sprinter Mustapha Jadama of Gambia, a small West African country, won silver in the boys’ 400 metres at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday 9 November 2026, according to the Gambian National Olympic Committee (GNOC), which sends the country’s athletes to the Games. GNOC calls it the country’s first Olympic medal at youth or senior level.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What Happened in Dakar

Jadama finished second in the boys’ 400 metres final on Monday 9 November in 46.93 seconds. Saeed Omar of the United Arab Emirates won gold in 46.40 seconds, and a sprinter from China took bronze in 47.16.

GNOC said Jadama ran through pain to reach the podium. We could not open the organisers’ own results sheet, so the podium and times rest on GNOC and on Gambian and UAE reports.

Performers in traditional costumes and masks greeting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, Senegal
File photo. Performers at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, Senegal. (Photo: Salma03regine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why a Youth Silver Matters for Gambia

The Youth Olympic Games are the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) multi-sport Games for teenage athletes, and Dakar 2026 is the first Olympic event ever held in Africa. More than 2,600 athletes are competing between 31 October and 13 November.

GNOC says Jadama’s medal is Gambia’s first at any Olympic level, a claim that rests on GNOC alone. We have not checked it against the IOC’s records.

What It Means for You

For US readers, Dakar is the first Olympic sporting event held in Africa, and the Games run until 13 November. Our report on Team USA’s squad and our Dakar 2026 guide explain who is competing and where.

Travellers heading to Senegal this month can find events, music and street art in our Dakar guide for November. For Gambia, the result shows how one fast young sprinter can lift a national sports story.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how old Jadama is, how serious his pain was or whether the government plans any public honour for him. We also could not check the times against the organisers’ official results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mustapha Jadama?

He is a young Gambian sprinter who won silver in the boys’ 400 metres at Dakar 2026 in 46.93 seconds. We could not confirm his age or club.

Has Gambia won an Olympic medal before?

GNOC says this is Gambia’s first Olympic medal at youth or senior level. We have not checked that against the IOC’s records.

When do the Dakar 2026 Games end?

The Games end on 13 November 2026, the IOC says. Competition began on 31 October in Dakar and the Senegalese towns of Diamniadio and Saly.

Sources

International Olympic Committee, Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, schedule and facts · Gambian National Olympic Committee, race report, 10 November 2026

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Biya, 93, sets Cameroon's vote for 7 February”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

400 metres African sport athletics Dakar 2026 Gambia Gambian National Olympic Committee Mustapha Jadama Senegal Youth Olympic Games

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.