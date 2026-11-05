São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Violin at Blue Note — November 5, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Thursday 5 November 2026, is a night for indoor music, because rain is very likely all evening. Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club on Avenida Paulista, has the Jean Luc Ponty Project, led by the French jazz violinist, at 8 p.m. (last tickets) and a U2 tribute at 10:30 p.m., and JazzB, a small jazz club, hosts an album launch at 9 p.m.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 21.1°C (70°F) at 6 p.m. and 20.9°C (70°F) at 10 p.m., with a chance of rain of 90 to 95 per cent all evening.

— Top pick Jean Luc Ponty Project at Blue Note São Paulo, 8 p.m., marked “last tickets”.

— Neighborhood in focus Consolação, the central district around Avenida Paulista, where Blue Note sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional, a landmark office and shopping complex.

— Entry prices Blue Note does not show prices on its show pages; tickets are sold through the club’s ticket links. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.48 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 4 November).

— Safety note Rain slows traffic and ride apps. Book your trip home early and carry an umbrella.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Blue Note São Paulo, Avenida Paulista 2073, 2nd floor, shows at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Blue Note São Paulo is a jazz club in the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, with two shows a night and food and drink options. Tonight it lists the Jean Luc Ponty Project at 8 p.m. and a U2 tribute at 10:30 p.m.; prices are only on its ticket pages.

Tonight’s Top 3 (Evening and Late Night)

1. Jean Luc Ponty Project, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note lists this show as “Imaginary Voyage 50 Anos”, a celebration of 50 years of the album Imaginary Voyage by the French jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty. The club marks it “Últimos Ingressos”, which means last tickets. When Thursday 5 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Jazz fusion, by the French violinist Jean-Luc Ponty.

Entry Sold through the club’s ticket link. The price is not shown on the show page. Listed as last tickets, not sold out.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict The strongest listing in the city tonight. For foreigners: buy at once through the ticket link, since seats are nearly gone, and expect a seated show with food and drink options.

2. U2 Experience, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note lists U2 Experience, a tribute group, at 10:30 p.m. under the title “U2 Rio”. The show covers the Irish band’s songs. When Thursday 5 November 2026, 10:30 p.m.

Genre Rock, played by a tribute act.

Entry Sold through the club’s ticket link. The price is not shown on the show page. Tickets available.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict A good late show if you want familiar songs in a small room. For foreigners: it is a tribute, not the band itself, and the club offers food and drink.

3. Adriano Trindade, album launch, JazzB JazzB is a jazz club on Rua General Jardim. Its page lists Adriano Trindade launching his album “A Missa dos Lanceiros”. When Thursday 5 November 2026, 9 p.m.

Genre Jazz.

Entry Seats are reserved through Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform. The price is not shown on the club’s page.

Address Rua General Jardim 43, São Paulo.

Verdict An intimate option for jazz fans away from Paulista. For foreigners: reserve a seat in advance through the “Reserve seu lugar” button, because seats are reserved in advance.

Also Tonight

— Casa Natura Musical, Pinheiros A concert hall at Rua Artur de Azevedo 2134. Its page lists Juliana Linhares, a Brazilian singer, tonight with the show “Até Cansar o Cansaço”, marked sold out.

— Bourbon Street Music Club, Moema A jazz club at Rua dos Chanés 127. We found no evening show listed for tonight.

File photo: Vila Madalena metro station, São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 5, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Friday 6 November Casa Natura Musical lists Pedro Mizutani and Alan Bernardes in “Projeto Frequências”, with tickets available through Sympla.

The Night in Context

Thursday is a jazz night on Avenida Paulista. Blue Note lists two sets tonight, one early and one late, so you can plan around dinner.

The weather decides the plan. With rain forecast at 90 per cent or more through the evening, rooms with seats and food, such as Blue Note and JazzB, beat anything outdoors.

For a first-time visitor, Avenida Paulista is the easiest address. It has several metro stations, many ride-app pick-ups and plenty of restaurants for a pre-show dinner.

Blue Note’s two-set format makes planning simple. The 8 p.m. set suits an early night, and the 10:30 p.m. set suits a late dinner first.

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Casa Natura Musical’s Juliana Linhares show is listed as sold out, so do not make the trip to Pinheiros without a ticket.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the metro to Consolação or Trianon-Masp, two stations on the green line. In rain, ride apps get slow and dearer, so leave early.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own ticket links, and avoid street sellers.

— Weather Expect about 21°C (70°F) and likely rain. Bring an umbrella and shoes that handle wet pavements.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight on busy avenues and carry a copy of your passport rather than the original.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Blue Note São Paulo The show pages give times and availability but no prices.

— JazzB The page shows no price.

— Other venues Sesc, the state-run network of cultural centres, Cine Joia and other clubs could not be read, so we do not list unconfirmed shows.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Thursday 5 November 2026?

Blue Note São Paulo lists the Jean Luc Ponty Project at 8 p.m. and U2 Experience at 10:30 p.m. JazzB lists Adriano Trindade at 9 p.m. Casa Natura Musical’s show is sold out.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts about 21°C (70°F) with a 90 to 95 per cent chance of rain through the evening.

Where is Blue Note São Paulo?

In the Conjunto Nacional building, 2nd floor, at Avenida Paulista 2073 in Consolação.

Are tickets left for Jean Luc Ponty at Blue Note tonight?

The club marks the 8 p.m. show “last tickets”. It is not listed as sold out.

Sources: Blue Note São Paulo, JazzB, Casa Natura Musical, Bourbon Street Music Club, Open-Meteo (weather service, 5 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4778, 4 November 2026).







This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief