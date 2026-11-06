São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

The weather forecast is not confirmed this morning, so we plan around venues that work rain or shine.

The day’s headline is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca and Japan House are all open.

On business, a sharp sell-off in US shares dominates the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

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The day in one line: start on Avenida Paulista, finish in Luz or Pompeia.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, November 6, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82% USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 7 — — SUN 8 — — MON 9 — — TUE 10 — —

We have no confirmed forecast for today, so we will not guess at temperature or rain. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly.

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Check the city forecast before heading out for the days ahead.

Sunset today: —

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: forecast not confirmed; plan indoors first — The day’s event: museum Friday on Avenida Paulista and in Luz — Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista, 10am–6pm, R$85 (about US$15.4) — Markets: sharp fall in US shares; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm — The day for: museum-hoppers and laptop workers A good day to be indoors with art, then out in the evening.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,481.49

+1.38% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.75% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.01% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.11% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.38 +0.09% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +7.04% AZZA3 Mining +4.34% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.14% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +1.44% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.37% ENEV3 Materials +1.36% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.39% ABEV3 Energy -1.53% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,481.49

+1.38%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,087.56

+0.38%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,466.03

-0.74%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.75% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.01% +2.79% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.21 -1.61% +45.66% 45.95 46.11 44.96 34,922,600 VALE3 63.88 +1.93% -2.56% 62.67 64.28 62.02 13,985,800 ITUB4 40.57 +1.50% +4.10% 39.97 41.01 39.87 17,698,400 BBDC4 14.15 +2.76% -24.43% 13.77 14.22 13.74 31,287,900 BBAS3 17.12 +3.82% -25.15% 16.49 17.15 16.43 23,911,800 B3SA3 14.43 +0.49% +9.77% 14.36 14.58 14.11 27,052,200 ABEV3 15.54 +0.39% +18.73% 15.48 15.60 15.32 20,880,500 WEGE3 48.18 -0.25% +9.72% 48.30 48.83 47.32 9,956,800 PRIO3 60.65 -1.45% +57.75% 61.54 62.57 60.23 8,877,100 SUZB3 53.00 +1.36% +8.98% 52.29 53.28 50.10 11,281,400 RENT3 29.98 +3.13% -27.12% 29.07 30.53 28.18 18,996,200 AZZA3 15.05 +7.04% -47.09% 14.06 15.19 13.80 3,637,900 CSNA3 4.47 +10.37% -47.53% 4.05 4.52 4.01 22,816,300 GGBR4 24.16 +0.71% +26.05% 23.99 24.52 23.86 17,740,700 ENEV3 26.68 +1.37% +39.48% 26.32 26.84 26.10 5,326,500 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.47

+10.37% AZZA3

15.05

+7.04% BBAS3

17.12

+3.82% RENT3

29.98

+3.13% BBDC4

14.15

+2.76% VALE3

63.88

+1.93% PETR4

45.21

-1.61% ITUB4

40.57

+1.50% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — MASP AND PAULISTA Start at MASP, then walk Avenida Paulista MASP, on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, is open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 (about US$15.4), and it is free on Tuesdays. Next door in spirit is Japan House São Paulo, also on Avenida Paulista. It is free and open 10am–6pm today. Take the metro to the Paulista area. A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98).

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the safest bet for a long walk if the sky stays clear. MAC USP, in the same area, is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a dry fallback.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND CENTRO We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none here. Museum cafés and Farol Santander in Centro (9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17)) are options for a change of scene.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SESC POMPEIA AND LUZ Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is free and open 10am–7pm today. It suits a slow afternoon. Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open 10am–6pm for R$40 (about US$7.27). Return on Saturday when it is free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none. For an evening stroll, Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Sala São Paulo, in Luz, runs guided visits, and concerts there are ticketed.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25 (about US$4.54), free Tue, Sat and Sun Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (about US$5.45), free Wednesday Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, good for a market lunch Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17) Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free street art Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits free, concerts ticketed

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô or CPTM today.

Today’s rodízio plates and hours are not confirmed here, so check the city hall notice before driving.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm today. We have not verified restaurant prices.

Dinner: Dinner picks are not verified for today. Walk Vila Madalena after Beco do Batman and choose a place with a posted menu.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, a Pix-ready phone and a little cash for markets. Book nothing special for the free venues, but arrive early at MASP.

On Avenida Paulista and in Centro, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We have not confirmed any fixture, kickoff time or viewing bar for this weekend. Check the club pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match day.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Thursday’s session was rough: US shares fell sharply and the fear gauge jumped. The board shows every level (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Latin American stocks mostly slipped, though Mexico edged up. The dollar firmed against the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Chilean peso.

We have not confirmed the cause of the sell-off. Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar.

Watch the Friday US open and any central bank comment.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD FRI 6 — MASP and Japan House on Avenida Paulista, then Sesc Pompeia before 7pm SAT 7 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today; Mercadão closes at 6pm SUN 8 — Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free MON 9 — Pinacoteca is open 10am–6pm; MASP is closed TUE 10 — MASP is free, open 10am–8pm; Japan House is open 10am–6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Violin at Blue Note.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We have no confirmed disruption report for today.

Which museums are free today?

Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera is free too. MASP costs R$85 (about US$15.4) and Pinacoteca costs R$40 (about US$7.27) today.

When is MASP free?