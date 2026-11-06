São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026
The weather forecast is not confirmed this morning, so we plan around venues that work rain or shine.
The day’s headline is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca and Japan House are all open.
On business, a sharp sell-off in US shares dominates the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
The day in one line: start on Avenida Paulista, finish in Luz or Pompeia.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,191
|-0.82%
|USD/BRL
|5.5051
|+0.84%
Source: market close, 5 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We have no confirmed forecast for today, so we will not guess at temperature or rain. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly.
Check the city forecast before heading out for the days ahead.
Sunset today: —
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good day to be indoors with art, then out in the evening.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.38%
168,481.49
+1.38%
71,087.56
+0.38%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,466.03
-0.74%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,481.49
|+1.38%
|+9.75%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.01%
|+2.79%
|5.51
|5.53
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.21
|-1.61%
|+45.66%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|34,922,600
|VALE3
|63.88
|+1.93%
|-2.56%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|13,985,800
|ITUB4
|40.57
|+1.50%
|+4.10%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|17,698,400
|BBDC4
|14.15
|+2.76%
|-24.43%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|31,287,900
|BBAS3
|17.12
|+3.82%
|-25.15%
|16.49
|17.15
|16.43
|23,911,800
|B3SA3
|14.43
|+0.49%
|+9.77%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|27,052,200
|ABEV3
|15.54
|+0.39%
|+18.73%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|20,880,500
|WEGE3
|48.18
|-0.25%
|+9.72%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|9,956,800
|PRIO3
|60.65
|-1.45%
|+57.75%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.23
|8,877,100
|SUZB3
|53.00
|+1.36%
|+8.98%
|52.29
|53.28
|50.10
|11,281,400
|RENT3
|29.98
|+3.13%
|-27.12%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|18,996,200
|AZZA3
|15.05
|+7.04%
|-47.09%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|3,637,900
|CSNA3
|4.47
|+10.37%
|-47.53%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|22,816,300
|GGBR4
|24.16
|+0.71%
|+26.05%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|17,740,700
|ENEV3
|26.68
|+1.37%
|+39.48%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|5,326,500
4.47
+10.37%
15.05
+7.04%
17.12
+3.82%
29.98
+3.13%
14.15
+2.76%
63.88
+1.93%
45.21
-1.61%
40.57
+1.50%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Start at MASP, then walk Avenida Paulista
MASP, on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, is open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 (about US$15.4), and it is free on Tuesdays.
Next door in spirit is Japan House São Paulo, also on Avenida Paulista. It is free and open 10am–6pm today.
Take the metro to the Paulista area. A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98).
Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the safest bet for a long walk if the sky stays clear.
MAC USP, in the same area, is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a dry fallback.
We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none here.
Museum cafés and Farol Santander in Centro (9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17)) are options for a change of scene.
Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is free and open 10am–7pm today. It suits a slow afternoon.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open 10am–6pm for R$40 (about US$7.27). Return on Saturday when it is free.
We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none.
For an evening stroll, Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.
Sala São Paulo, in Luz, runs guided visits, and concerts there are ticketed.
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25 (about US$4.54), free Tue, Sat and Sun
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (about US$5.45), free Wednesday
Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, good for a market lunch
Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17)
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free street art
Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits free, concerts ticketed
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô or CPTM today.
Today’s rodízio plates and hours are not confirmed here, so check the city hall notice before driving.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm today. We have not verified restaurant prices.
Dinner: Dinner picks are not verified for today. Walk Vila Madalena after Beco do Batman and choose a place with a posted menu.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, a Pix-ready phone and a little cash for markets. Book nothing special for the free venues, but arrive early at MASP.
On Avenida Paulista and in Centro, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We have not confirmed any expat meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We have not confirmed any fixture, kickoff time or viewing bar for this weekend. Check the club pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match day.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Thursday’s session was rough: US shares fell sharply and the fear gauge jumped. The board shows every level (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
Latin American stocks mostly slipped, though Mexico edged up. The dollar firmed against the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Chilean peso.
We have not confirmed the cause of the sell-off. Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar.
Watch the Friday US open and any central bank comment.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
FRI 6 — MASP and Japan House on Avenida Paulista, then Sesc Pompeia before 7pm
SAT 7 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today; Mercadão closes at 6pm
SUN 8 — Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free
MON 9 — Pinacoteca is open 10am–6pm; MASP is closed
TUE 10 — MASP is free, open 10am–8pm; Japan House is open 10am–6pm
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Violin at Blue Note.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98).
We have no confirmed disruption report for today.
Which museums are free today?
Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera is free too.
MASP costs R$85 (about US$15.4) and Pinacoteca costs R$40 (about US$7.27) today.
When is MASP free?
MASP is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm that day.
On other days it opens 10am–6pm, Wednesday to Sunday.
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.