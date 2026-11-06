São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.13% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.67% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,236▲ 0.27% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.17% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 0.09% WTI 90.94 ▲ 0.46% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.13% GOLD 4,072 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.89 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.93 ▲ 1.24% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 1.61% VALE3 63.88 ▲ 1.93% ITUB4 40.57 ▲ 1.50% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.54 ▲ 0.39% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.43 ▲ 0.49% WEGE3 48.18 ▼ 0.25% PRIO3 60.65 ▼ 1.45% SUZB3 53.00 ▲ 1.36% RENT3 29.98 ▲ 3.13% AZZA3 15.05 ▲ 7.04% CSAN3 2.76 ▲ 10.40% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.89 ▲ 4.85% PSSA3 44.46 ▲ 1.72% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.63 ▲ 1.71% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 0.37% BRKM5 3.27 ▲ 7.92% RANI3 8.47 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.47 ▲ 10.37% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 0.48% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.11% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 0.09% WTI 90.94 ▲ 0.46% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.13% GOLD 4,072 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.89 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.93 ▲ 1.24% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 1.61% VALE3 63.88 ▲ 1.93% ITUB4 40.57 ▲ 1.50% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.54 ▲ 0.39% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.43 ▲ 0.49% WEGE3 48.18 ▼ 0.25% PRIO3 60.65 ▼ 1.45% SUZB3 53.00 ▲ 1.36% RENT3 29.98 ▲ 3.13% AZZA3 15.05 ▲ 7.04% CSAN3 2.76 ▲ 10.40% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.89 ▲ 4.85% PSSA3 44.46 ▲ 1.72% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.63 ▲ 1.71% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 0.37% BRKM5 3.27 ▲ 7.92% RANI3 8.47 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.47 ▲ 10.37%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

· November 6, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

The weather forecast is not confirmed this morning, so we plan around venues that work rain or shine.

The day’s headline is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca and Japan House are all open.

On business, a sharp sell-off in US shares dominates the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

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The day in one line: start on Avenida Paulista, finish in Luz or Pompeia.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, November 6, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82%
USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 7
SUN 8
MON 9
TUE 10

We have no confirmed forecast for today, so we will not guess at temperature or rain. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly.

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Check the city forecast before heading out for the days ahead.

Sunset today: —

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: forecast not confirmed; plan indoors first
— The day’s event: museum Friday on Avenida Paulista and in Luz
— Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista, 10am–6pm, R$85 (about US$15.4)
— Markets: sharp fall in US shares; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm
— The day for: museum-hoppers and laptop workers

A good day to be indoors with art, then out in the evening.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 6, 2026 · 17:28

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,481.49
+1.38%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.75% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.01%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.11%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.38
+0.09%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+7.04%
AZZA3

Mining
+4.34%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.14%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials
+1.44%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.37%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.36%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.39%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.53%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,481.49
+1.38%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,087.56
+0.38%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,466.03
-0.74%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.75% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.01% +2.79% 5.51 5.53 5.48
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.21 -1.61% +45.66% 45.95 46.11 44.96 34,922,600
VALE3 63.88 +1.93% -2.56% 62.67 64.28 62.02 13,985,800
ITUB4 40.57 +1.50% +4.10% 39.97 41.01 39.87 17,698,400
BBDC4 14.15 +2.76% -24.43% 13.77 14.22 13.74 31,287,900
BBAS3 17.12 +3.82% -25.15% 16.49 17.15 16.43 23,911,800
B3SA3 14.43 +0.49% +9.77% 14.36 14.58 14.11 27,052,200
ABEV3 15.54 +0.39% +18.73% 15.48 15.60 15.32 20,880,500
WEGE3 48.18 -0.25% +9.72% 48.30 48.83 47.32 9,956,800
PRIO3 60.65 -1.45% +57.75% 61.54 62.57 60.23 8,877,100
SUZB3 53.00 +1.36% +8.98% 52.29 53.28 50.10 11,281,400
RENT3 29.98 +3.13% -27.12% 29.07 30.53 28.18 18,996,200
AZZA3 15.05 +7.04% -47.09% 14.06 15.19 13.80 3,637,900
CSNA3 4.47 +10.37% -47.53% 4.05 4.52 4.01 22,816,300
GGBR4 24.16 +0.71% +26.05% 23.99 24.52 23.86 17,740,700
ENEV3 26.68 +1.37% +39.48% 26.32 26.84 26.10 5,326,500

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.47
+10.37%
AZZA3
15.05
+7.04%
BBAS3
17.12
+3.82%
RENT3
29.98
+3.13%
BBDC4
14.15
+2.76%
VALE3
63.88
+1.93%
PETR4
45.21
-1.61%
ITUB4
40.57
+1.50%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026
Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B

Read →

03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — MASP AND PAULISTA

Start at MASP, then walk Avenida Paulista

MASP, on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, is open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 (about US$15.4), and it is free on Tuesdays.

Next door in spirit is Japan House São Paulo, also on Avenida Paulista. It is free and open 10am–6pm today.

Take the metro to the Paulista area. A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98).

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the safest bet for a long walk if the sky stays clear.

MAC USP, in the same area, is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a dry fallback.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND CENTRO

We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none here.

Museum cafés and Farol Santander in Centro (9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17)) are options for a change of scene.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SESC POMPEIA AND LUZ

Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is free and open 10am–7pm today. It suits a slow afternoon.

Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open 10am–6pm for R$40 (about US$7.27). Return on Saturday when it is free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none.

For an evening stroll, Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.

Sala São Paulo, in Luz, runs guided visits, and concerts there are ticketed.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25 (about US$4.54), free Tue, Sat and Sun

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (about US$5.45), free Wednesday

Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, good for a market lunch

Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45 (about US$8.17)

Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free street art

Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits free, concerts ticketed

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô or CPTM today.

Today’s rodízio plates and hours are not confirmed here, so check the city hall notice before driving.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm today. We have not verified restaurant prices.

Dinner: Dinner picks are not verified for today. Walk Vila Madalena after Beco do Batman and choose a place with a posted menu.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, a Pix-ready phone and a little cash for markets. Book nothing special for the free venues, but arrive early at MASP.

On Avenida Paulista and in Centro, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

We have not confirmed any fixture, kickoff time or viewing bar for this weekend. Check the club pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match day.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Thursday’s session was rough: US shares fell sharply and the fear gauge jumped. The board shows every level (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Latin American stocks mostly slipped, though Mexico edged up. The dollar firmed against the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Chilean peso.

We have not confirmed the cause of the sell-off. Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar.

Watch the Friday US open and any central bank comment.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

FRI 6 — MASP and Japan House on Avenida Paulista, then Sesc Pompeia before 7pm

SAT 7 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today; Mercadão closes at 6pm

SUN 8 — Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free

MON 9 — Pinacoteca is open 10am–6pm; MASP is closed

TUE 10 — MASP is free, open 10am–8pm; Japan House is open 10am–6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Violin at Blue Note.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98).

We have no confirmed disruption report for today.

Which museums are free today?

Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera is free too.

MASP costs R$85 (about US$15.4) and Pinacoteca costs R$40 (about US$7.27) today.

When is MASP free?

MASP is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm that day.

On other days it opens 10am–6pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's president tried to quit. Congress said no”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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