São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.74▲ 0.65% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.50% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

· November 5, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

We could not confirm a confirmed forecast this morning, so pick a plan that works in sun or rain: the Luz museum cluster.

The day’s story is culture: every major museum on our list is open today.

Markets: Wall Street rallied hard, the fear gauge fell sharply, and the Argentine index slipped (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

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The day in one line: museums by day in Luz, an evening in Centro or Vila Madalena.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Thursday, November 5, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,563 +1.23%
USD/BRL 5.4592 -0.56%

Source: market close, 4 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

THU 5
Forecast not confirmed
Rain chance not confirmed
FRI 6
Forecast not confirmed
Rain chance not confirmed
SAT 7
Forecast not confirmed
Rain chance not confirmed
SUN 8
Forecast not confirmed
Rain chance not confirmed

We have no confirmed forecast for São Paulo today, so we will not guess at temperatures. Look at a live forecast before you leave.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

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Dress in layers and carry a small umbrella. São Paulo weather can change within a few hours.

For the days ahead, the plan below leans on indoor venues that are open regardless of the weather.

Sunset today: Not confirmed

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Forecast not confirmed, so plan for sun or rain
— The day’s event: Museums open across the city
— Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz — 10am-6pm, R$40 (about US$7.33)
— Markets: Wall Street up, volatility gauge down, Merval lower (see the board)
— Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday
— The day for: Museums in Luz, then Centro or Vila Madalena in the evening

A good day to be indoors, and a better one to be curious.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:58

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.83%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.51%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.51
+4.11%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
USD/BRL
5.50
+0.83%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — THE LUZ CULTURE CLUSTER

Spend the day in Luz, where three venues sit within walking distance

Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm, entry R$40 (about US$7.33). It is one of the city’s finest art museums.

Next door in Luz, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm, entry R$25 (about US$4.58). Go there first if your time is short, because it closes earliest.

The Sala São Paulo, also in Luz, offers guided visits that are free. We could not confirm visit times, so ask at the door.

Take the metro to Luz station. The single-journey fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.99).

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight, and entry is free. Early morning is the quietest time for a walk or run.

MAC USP is also at Ibirapuera, open 10am-9pm and free. It makes a dry fallback if clouds roll in.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA AND VILA MADALENA

We have not confirmed café wifi or hours, so we name none today. Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open 10am-7pm and free, and its public spaces suit a slow afternoon.

Vila Madalena has many cafés within walking distance of the Beco do Batman. Ask about wifi before you order.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO

For a livelier mood, head to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am-6pm today, with free entry. Go before lunch to beat the crowds.

Then try the Farol Santander in Centro, open 9am-8pm, entry R$45 (about US$8.24). It is a good place for city views.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not confirmed any concerts or fixtures tonight, so we list only venues with known hours. MAC USP at Ibirapuera stays open until 9pm and is free.

The Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Go while there are plenty of people about, and keep your phone in a front pocket.

ALSO ON TODAY

MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — 10am-6pm today, R$85 (about US$16) (free on Tuesdays)

Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-6pm today, free

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am-5pm today, R$30 (about US$5.50) (free on Wednesdays)

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-7pm today, free

MAC USP — Ibirapuera — 10am-9pm today, free

Farol Santander — Centro — 9am-8pm today, R$45 (about US$8.24)

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.99). Luz station is the easiest way to reach the Pinacoteca, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa and the Sala São Paulo.

We have not confirmed any Metrô, CPTM or ride-app disruption today. We also could not confirm today’s rodízio restricted plates and hours, so drivers should check the city traffic authority (CET) before setting out.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not confirmed restaurant details today, so we name none. The Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm and is the obvious place for a casual lunch.

Dinner: We name no dinner venues today because we could not confirm any. Vila Madalena, near the Beco do Batman, is a sensible area to look first.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a small umbrella, a card and some Pix access. Entry prices above are in reais (dollar values use 5.46 reais per US dollar, RT close of 4 November 2026), and the Pinacoteca, MASP and Farol Santander charge for entry.

Around Luz and Centro, stay alert with your phone and bag in the evening, and use a ride app rather than walking long empty streets after dark.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat meetups today. Museums with free entry, such as Japan House and Sesc Pompeia, are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers can plug in through public venues first, then look for local groups once settled.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed any football fixture or kickoff time for today. We therefore name no bars and no match.

When a big match is near, we will list kickoff times in BRT and named bars.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street had a strong session on Wednesday, and the volatility gauge fell sharply. Gold and silver both rose, and the dollar eased against the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso.

In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru finished higher, while Argentina and Colombia slipped. The full numbers are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

We have not confirmed the story behind the mood, so we offer no explanation. Watch whether the calm holds in the next session.

At its interest rate decision on Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank held the Selic benchmark at 13.75% (consensus 13.75, previous 13.75), and IPC-Fipe inflation, São Paulo’s consumer price index, rose 0.44% in October (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51), so borrowing stays costly while price pressure eases.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

THU 5 — Luz museums by day; Centro or Vila Madalena in the evening

FRI 6 — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am-7pm and free

SAT 7 — Pinacoteca is free today; the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free

SUN 8 — Parque Ibirapuera from 5am; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free

MON 9 — Pinacoteca (10am-6pm) and the Mercadão (6am-6pm) are open

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026: Sepultura’s Farewell and a Month of One-Night-Only Shows.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Fusion at Blue Note.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in São Paulo today?

On Thursday 5 November, all the major venues on our list are open. These include the Pinacoteca, MASP, Japan House, Sesc Pompeia and the Museu do Ipiranga.

Hours and prices are listed in the cards above.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.99). That covers the trip to Luz station for the museum cluster.

Where can I find free things to do?

Parque Ibirapuera, Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and the Beco do Batman are all free today.

The Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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