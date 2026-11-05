São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

We could not confirm a confirmed forecast this morning, so pick a plan that works in sun or rain: the Luz museum cluster.

The day’s story is culture: every major museum on our list is open today.

Markets: Wall Street rallied hard, the fear gauge fell sharply, and the Argentine index slipped (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

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The day in one line: museums by day in Luz, an evening in Centro or Vila Madalena.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Thursday, November 5, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,563 +1.23% USD/BRL 5.4592 -0.56%

Source: market close, 4 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

THU 5 Forecast not confirmed Rain chance not confirmed FRI 6 Forecast not confirmed Rain chance not confirmed SAT 7 Forecast not confirmed Rain chance not confirmed SUN 8 Forecast not confirmed Rain chance not confirmed

We have no confirmed forecast for São Paulo today, so we will not guess at temperatures. Look at a live forecast before you leave.

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Dress in layers and carry a small umbrella. São Paulo weather can change within a few hours.

For the days ahead, the plan below leans on indoor venues that are open regardless of the weather.

Sunset today: Not confirmed

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Forecast not confirmed, so plan for sun or rain — The day’s event: Museums open across the city — Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz — 10am-6pm, R$40 (about US$7.33) — Markets: Wall Street up, volatility gauge down, Merval lower (see the board) — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday — The day for: Museums in Luz, then Centro or Vila Madalena in the evening A good day to be indoors, and a better one to be curious.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% EUR / BRL 6.17 +0.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.51 +4.11% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% USD/BRL

5.50

+0.83% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — THE LUZ CULTURE CLUSTER Spend the day in Luz, where three venues sit within walking distance Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm, entry R$40 (about US$7.33). It is one of the city’s finest art museums. Next door in Luz, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm, entry R$25 (about US$4.58). Go there first if your time is short, because it closes earliest. The Sala São Paulo, also in Luz, offers guided visits that are free. We could not confirm visit times, so ask at the door. Take the metro to Luz station. The single-journey fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.99).

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight, and entry is free. Early morning is the quietest time for a walk or run. MAC USP is also at Ibirapuera, open 10am-9pm and free. It makes a dry fallback if clouds roll in.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA AND VILA MADALENA We have not confirmed café wifi or hours, so we name none today. Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open 10am-7pm and free, and its public spaces suit a slow afternoon. Vila Madalena has many cafés within walking distance of the Beco do Batman. Ask about wifi before you order.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO For a livelier mood, head to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am-6pm today, with free entry. Go before lunch to beat the crowds. Then try the Farol Santander in Centro, open 9am-8pm, entry R$45 (about US$8.24). It is a good place for city views.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not confirmed any concerts or fixtures tonight, so we list only venues with known hours. MAC USP at Ibirapuera stays open until 9pm and is free. The Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Go while there are plenty of people about, and keep your phone in a front pocket.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — 10am-6pm today, R$85 (about US$16) (free on Tuesdays) Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-6pm today, free Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am-5pm today, R$30 (about US$5.50) (free on Wednesdays) Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-7pm today, free MAC USP — Ibirapuera — 10am-9pm today, free Farol Santander — Centro — 9am-8pm today, R$45 (about US$8.24)

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.99). Luz station is the easiest way to reach the Pinacoteca, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa and the Sala São Paulo.

We have not confirmed any Metrô, CPTM or ride-app disruption today. We also could not confirm today’s rodízio restricted plates and hours, so drivers should check the city traffic authority (CET) before setting out.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not confirmed restaurant details today, so we name none. The Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm and is the obvious place for a casual lunch.

Dinner: We name no dinner venues today because we could not confirm any. Vila Madalena, near the Beco do Batman, is a sensible area to look first.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a small umbrella, a card and some Pix access. Entry prices above are in reais (dollar values use 5.46 reais per US dollar, RT close of 4 November 2026), and the Pinacoteca, MASP and Farol Santander charge for entry.

Around Luz and Centro, stay alert with your phone and bag in the evening, and use a ride app rather than walking long empty streets after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat meetups today. Museums with free entry, such as Japan House and Sesc Pompeia, are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers can plug in through public venues first, then look for local groups once settled.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed any football fixture or kickoff time for today. We therefore name no bars and no match.

When a big match is near, we will list kickoff times in BRT and named bars.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street had a strong session on Wednesday, and the volatility gauge fell sharply. Gold and silver both rose, and the dollar eased against the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso.

In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru finished higher, while Argentina and Colombia slipped. The full numbers are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

We have not confirmed the story behind the mood, so we offer no explanation. Watch whether the calm holds in the next session.

At its interest rate decision on Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank held the Selic benchmark at 13.75% (consensus 13.75, previous 13.75), and IPC-Fipe inflation, São Paulo’s consumer price index, rose 0.44% in October (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51), so borrowing stays costly while price pressure eases.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 5 — Luz museums by day; Centro or Vila Madalena in the evening FRI 6 — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am-7pm and free SAT 7 — Pinacoteca is free today; the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free SUN 8 — Parque Ibirapuera from 5am; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free MON 9 — Pinacoteca (10am-6pm) and the Mercadão (6am-6pm) are open

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026: Sepultura’s Farewell and a Month of One-Night-Only Shows.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Fusion at Blue Note.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in São Paulo today?

On Thursday 5 November, all the major venues on our list are open. These include the Pinacoteca, MASP, Japan House, Sesc Pompeia and the Museu do Ipiranga. Hours and prices are listed in the cards above.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.99). That covers the trip to Luz station for the museum cluster.

Where can I find free things to do?