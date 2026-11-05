Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 5, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 5, 4:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras meet Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Penalties decided both semifinals, with Palmeiras beating Fluminense 5-3 and Estudiantes edging Flamengo 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at the Maracanã.

Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, at 5:30pm local time.