Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 5, 2026

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.80% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.75% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.47% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.75% USD/MXN 18.77 ▲ 0.79% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,244 ▼ 0.18% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.96 ▼ 0.89% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.41% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Sports Daily
November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 5, 2026

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 5, 4:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras meet Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Penalties decided both semifinals, with Palmeiras beating Fluminense 5-3 and Estudiantes edging Flamengo 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at the Maracanã.

Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, at 5:30pm local time.

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Today’s headlines November 5, 2026

Event Status Angle
Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo Palmeiras of Brazil meet Estudiantes of Argentina for South America’s biggest club prize.
Libertadores semifinals Result Two shootouts sent Palmeiras and Estudiantes through, and Fluminense and Flamengo out.
Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm Colombia time Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.
Libertadores kickoff time Unconfirmed Brazilian outlets say 17:00 Brasília time, but Primicias says the hour is still to be confirmed.
02

Penalty shootouts sent Palmeiras and Estudiantes to the final

Result

Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties. Fluminense, from Rio de Janeiro, had won the second leg 1-0, which left the tie level.

Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo, also from Rio, on penalties by 3-2. The second leg at the Maracanã had finished 0-0.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three penalties for Estudiantes. That was the difference in a shootout decided by a single kick.

Both Rio clubs are out, so the final is not a Brazilian derby. It pits a Brazilian club against an Argentine one.

In short — Palmeiras won 5-3 on penalties against Fluminense, and Estudiantes won 3-2 against Flamengo after a 0-0 draw.
Latin American sport and the day's key fixtures.
Estudiantes players celebrate with their goalkeeper after a penalty shootout win in a Copa Libertadores semifinal Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 5, 2026.
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03

Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Sudamericana final

Preview

The Copa Sudamericana final is on Saturday 21 November 2026. Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro at 5:30pm Colombia time, the same as US Eastern Standard Time.

The venue is the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. Publimetro reported the confirmed schedule on 31 October.

The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, comparable to the Europa League. Boca are from Buenos Aires, and Atlético Mineiro from Belo Horizonte in Brazil.

NTN24 reported that Conmebol, the South American football confederation, changed the kickoff time. Vanguardia noted that Álvaro Montero and Sebastián Villa will play the final in Barranquilla.

In short — Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro, Saturday 21 November, 5:30pm Colombia time, in Barranquilla.
04

Two finals in eight days, each with one Argentine and one Brazilian club

Analysis

The Sudamericana final comes first, on 21 November. The Libertadores final follows a week later, on 28 November.

Each final pairs an Argentine club with a Brazilian one. Boca and Estudiantes carry Argentina’s hopes, while Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras carry Brazil’s.

Estudiantes will arrive in Montevideo after surviving a shootout at the Maracanã, one of the sport’s most intimidating stadiums. Palmeiras also needed penalties to get there.

The Estadio Centenario is a historic ground in the Uruguayan capital. It hosted the first World Cup final in 1930.

In short — Argentina and Brazil each have a club in both finals, which are played a week apart.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 5, 4:07 p.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

América 24.5% · Guadalajara 20.5% · Cruz Azul 17%

Polymarket · US$132,556 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 20%

Polymarket · US$56,804 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 64% · Estudiantes LP 33.8%

Polymarket · US$39,445 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 88% · Deportivo Moquegua 43%

Polymarket · US$28,864 traded

Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)

Boyacá Chicó 96% · Jaguares 88% · Fortaleza CEIF 27%

Polymarket · US$27,846 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

Real Tomayapo 57.5% · GV San José 48.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%

Polymarket · US$17,263 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

04

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When and where is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday 28 November 2026 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata.

What time does the Libertadores final kick off?

Brazilian outlets DGABC and Tribuna de Jundiaí give 17:00 Brasília time. Primicias says the time is still to be confirmed, so check Conmebol before travelling or tuning in.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday 21 November 2026 at 5:30pm Colombia time. Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

In short — The Sudamericana final is on 21 November in Barranquilla and the Libertadores final on 28 November in Montevideo.

Sources: Primicias — Libertadores final Palmeiras v Estudiantes, DGABC — Conmebol sets final time, Tribuna de Jundiaí — final details, Publimetro — Sudamericana final time confirmed, NTN24 — Sudamericana final time change

Updated: 2026-11-04T23:22:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Mexican Councilman Shot Dead After Threats · US Delays Bondholder Seizure of Citgo · Brazil Power Giant Earns US$204M in Third Quarter.

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Connected Coverage

Mexican Councilman Shot Dead After Threats

US Delays Bondholder Seizure of Citgo

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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