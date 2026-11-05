Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 5, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 5, 4:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras meet Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Penalties decided both semifinals, with Palmeiras beating Fluminense 5-3 and Estudiantes edging Flamengo 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at the Maracanã.
Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, at 5:30pm local time.
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Today’s headlines November 5, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo
Palmeiras of Brazil meet Estudiantes of Argentina for South America’s biggest club prize.
Libertadores semifinals
Result
Two shootouts sent Palmeiras and Estudiantes through, and Fluminense and Flamengo out.
Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm Colombia time
Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.
Libertadores kickoff time
Unconfirmed
Brazilian outlets say 17:00 Brasília time, but Primicias says the hour is still to be confirmed.
02
Penalty shootouts sent Palmeiras and Estudiantes to the final
Result
Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties. Fluminense, from Rio de Janeiro, had won the second leg 1-0, which left the tie level.
Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo, also from Rio, on penalties by 3-2. The second leg at the Maracanã had finished 0-0.
Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three penalties for Estudiantes. That was the difference in a shootout decided by a single kick.
Both Rio clubs are out, so the final is not a Brazilian derby. It pits a Brazilian club against an Argentine one.
In short — Palmeiras won 5-3 on penalties against Fluminense, and Estudiantes won 3-2 against Flamengo after a 0-0 draw.
Real Tomayapo 57.5% · GV San José 48.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%
Polymarket · US$17,263 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
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