São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Pack for a changeable São Paulo day, because we could not confirm a forecast this morning.

The headline is free entry to MASP, the São Paulo Museum of Art, on Avenida Paulista until 8pm.

Markets rallied almost everywhere in the Americas on Monday.

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The day in one line: art on Paulista by afternoon, Ibirapuera at golden hour.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 10, 2026. File photo of Parque Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22% USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

TUE 10 — forecast not confirmed WED 11 — forecast not confirmed THU 12 — forecast not confirmed FRI 13 — forecast not confirmed

We could not confirm a verified forecast for Tuesday 10 November. Check the city’s weather service before you leave.

November sits in São Paulo’s wetter season, so plan around indoor stops. That is why today’s pick is a museum, not a park.

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Carry a light layer and a small umbrella. Choose shoes that cope with wet pavement.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Event: Free entry to MASP on Tuesday 10 November, normally R$85 — Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista), Tuesday 10am–8pm — Markets: Broad gains across the Americas on Monday, with Argentina the exception — Outlook: Wednesday 11 November, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) reopens, 10am–6pm, R$40 — The day for: Museum-hopping on and around Paulista, then Ibirapuera in the evening A free-museum Tuesday: spend the saved R$85 on a long dinner.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.80% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.58 -1.07% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.54% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.21% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. +2.44% AZZA3 Financials +2.22% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.09% ENEV3 Materials +1.50% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.84% ABEV3 Energy -1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,104.80

+1.00%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000 VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100 ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100 BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800 BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000 B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000 ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800 WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900 PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900 SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300 RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400 AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100 CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700 GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400 ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.74

+5.29% GGBR4

25.26

+4.60% BBDC4

14.68

+3.38% VALE3

66.11

+3.23% B3SA3

14.85

+3.20% ITUB4

41.72

+2.94% AZZA3

15.12

+2.44% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — ART ON PAULISTA Free MASP, then a walk along Paulista Go to MASP on Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista) today. It opens 10am–8pm on Tuesdays and entry is free, against R$85 on other days. Arrive mid-morning or after 5pm to dodge the longest queues. Check MASP’s website for its free-entry booking rules before you go. The nearest Metrô stops are on the Paulista corridor. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA IN THE EVENING Parque Ibirapuera (Ibirapuera) is open 5am–midnight every day and is free. Check the sky before you commit. If the weather holds, walk the loop after work. If it turns, shelter in the park’s museums or head back to Paulista.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS AND PAULISTA We could not verify café wifi or hours today, so we name no café here. Ask about wifi and power sockets before you order.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — OLD CENTRE AND LUZ Choose Centro if you want grit over gloss. Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz) is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am–4:30pm, with tickets around R$24. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is closed today. Go on Wednesday 11 November, 10am–6pm, R$40.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We found no confirmed ticketed event tonight, so we are not inventing one. Farol Santander (Centro) closes at 8pm, entry R$45. Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena) is an open-air street that is always open and free. Stay on the busier, lit stretches after dark.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tuesday to Sunday 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays) Farol Santander — Centro — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–8pm, R$45, for the city view Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–4:30pm, around R$24 Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40. We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today, so check the operators’ own channels before you leave.

Rodízio, the city’s driving-restriction scheme, today, Tuesday: plates ending in 3 and 4 are restricted in the central zone, 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm. Confirm against the city’s official rodízio page.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition. Eating near Paulista keeps the day compact.

Dinner: We could not verify specific restaurant openings tonight. Ask your hotel or host for a place in Pinheiros or Vila Madalena and book ahead.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. Bring photo ID for museum entry.

Booking: MASP’s free Tuesday can queue, so arrive early or late in the day.

Safety: keep your phone away from kerbside on Avenida Paulista and in Centro after dark, and use ride apps late at night.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified a dated meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through expat groups on Facebook and Meetup.

A free-entry day at MASP makes an easy, low-pressure place to meet people.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We could not confirm a Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC, Santos or national team match for today. We name no kickoff times or bars.

Check the clubs’ official fixture pages before planning a watch-along.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Monday’s mood was upbeat. Equities rose across most of Latin America and the US, with Argentina the main exception.

US volatility eased sharply and the dollar index weakened. Precious metals rose and US long-term yields edged up.

The Colombian, Chilean and Mexican currencies firmed against the dollar, while the real and the Argentine peso barely moved. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Tue 10 Nov — Free MASP, then Ibirapuera if the weather allows Wed 11 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo reopens (Luz), 10am–6pm, R$40; Museu do Ipiranga is free Thu 12 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga, 10am–5pm, R$30 Fri 13 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa, 9am–4:30pm Sat 14 Nov — Pinacoteca is free today, 10am–6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Plan for Blue Note Tuesday.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Is MASP really free today?

Yes. MASP is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm, against R$85 on other days. It is on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista.

Can I visit the Pinacoteca today?

No, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is closed on Tuesdays. It opens Wednesday to Monday, 10am–6pm, at R$40, and is free on Saturdays.

How much is the Metrô and does rodízio affect me?