São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

· November 10, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

Pack for a changeable São Paulo day, because we could not confirm a forecast this morning.

The headline is free entry to MASP, the São Paulo Museum of Art, on Avenida Paulista until 8pm.

Markets rallied almost everywhere in the Americas on Monday.

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The day in one line: art on Paulista by afternoon, Ibirapuera at golden hour.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 10, 2026. File photo of Parque Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22%
USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

TUE 10
forecast not confirmed
WED 11
forecast not confirmed
THU 12
forecast not confirmed
FRI 13
forecast not confirmed

We could not confirm a verified forecast for Tuesday 10 November. Check the city’s weather service before you leave.

November sits in São Paulo’s wetter season, so plan around indoor stops. That is why today’s pick is a museum, not a park.

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Carry a light layer and a small umbrella. Choose shoes that cope with wet pavement.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Event: Free entry to MASP on Tuesday 10 November, normally R$85
— Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista), Tuesday 10am–8pm
— Markets: Broad gains across the Americas on Monday, with Argentina the exception
— Outlook: Wednesday 11 November, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) reopens, 10am–6pm, R$40
— The day for: Museum-hopping on and around Paulista, then Ibirapuera in the evening

A free-museum Tuesday: spend the saved R$85 on a long dinner.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 10, 2026 · 03:36

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.80%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.58
-1.07%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
+2.44%
AZZA3

Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.50%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.84%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,104.80
+1.00%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief

Read →

03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — ART ON PAULISTA

Free MASP, then a walk along Paulista

Go to MASP on Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista) today. It opens 10am–8pm on Tuesdays and entry is free, against R$85 on other days.

Arrive mid-morning or after 5pm to dodge the longest queues.

Check MASP’s website for its free-entry booking rules before you go.

The nearest Metrô stops are on the Paulista corridor. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA IN THE EVENING

Parque Ibirapuera (Ibirapuera) is open 5am–midnight every day and is free. Check the sky before you commit.

If the weather holds, walk the loop after work. If it turns, shelter in the park’s museums or head back to Paulista.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS AND PAULISTA

We could not verify café wifi or hours today, so we name no café here. Ask about wifi and power sockets before you order.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — OLD CENTRE AND LUZ

Choose Centro if you want grit over gloss.

Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz) is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am–4:30pm, with tickets around R$24.

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is closed today. Go on Wednesday 11 November, 10am–6pm, R$40.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We found no confirmed ticketed event tonight, so we are not inventing one.

Farol Santander (Centro) closes at 8pm, entry R$45.

Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena) is an open-air street that is always open and free. Stay on the busier, lit stretches after dark.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tuesday to Sunday 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays)

Farol Santander — Centro — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–8pm, R$45, for the city view

Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–4:30pm, around R$24

Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40. We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today, so check the operators’ own channels before you leave.

Rodízio, the city’s driving-restriction scheme, today, Tuesday: plates ending in 3 and 4 are restricted in the central zone, 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm. Confirm against the city’s official rodízio page.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition. Eating near Paulista keeps the day compact.

Dinner: We could not verify specific restaurant openings tonight. Ask your hotel or host for a place in Pinheiros or Vila Madalena and book ahead.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. Bring photo ID for museum entry.

Booking: MASP’s free Tuesday can queue, so arrive early or late in the day.

Safety: keep your phone away from kerbside on Avenida Paulista and in Centro after dark, and use ride apps late at night.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified a dated meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through expat groups on Facebook and Meetup.

A free-entry day at MASP makes an easy, low-pressure place to meet people.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We could not confirm a Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC, Santos or national team match for today. We name no kickoff times or bars.

Check the clubs’ official fixture pages before planning a watch-along.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Monday’s mood was upbeat. Equities rose across most of Latin America and the US, with Argentina the main exception.

US volatility eased sharply and the dollar index weakened. Precious metals rose and US long-term yields edged up.

The Colombian, Chilean and Mexican currencies firmed against the dollar, while the real and the Argentine peso barely moved. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Tue 10 Nov — Free MASP, then Ibirapuera if the weather allows

Wed 11 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo reopens (Luz), 10am–6pm, R$40; Museu do Ipiranga is free

Thu 12 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga, 10am–5pm, R$30

Fri 13 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa, 9am–4:30pm

Sat 14 Nov — Pinacoteca is free today, 10am–6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Plan for Blue Note Tuesday.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Is MASP really free today?

Yes. MASP is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm, against R$85 on other days.

It is on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista.

Can I visit the Pinacoteca today?

No, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is closed on Tuesdays.

It opens Wednesday to Monday, 10am–6pm, at R$40, and is free on Saturdays.

How much is the Metrô and does rodízio affect me?

A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40.

Rodízio restricts private cars only. Today, plates ending in 3 and 4 are barred in the central zone, 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump says deportations "might be too tough"”

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