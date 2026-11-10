São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Pack for a changeable São Paulo day, because we could not confirm a forecast this morning.
The headline is free entry to MASP, the São Paulo Museum of Art, on Avenida Paulista until 8pm.
Markets rallied almost everywhere in the Americas on Monday.
The day in one line: art on Paulista by afternoon, Ibirapuera at golden hour.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,236
|+2.22%
|USD/BRL
|5.5083
|+0.03%
Source: market close, 9 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not confirm a verified forecast for Tuesday 10 November. Check the city’s weather service before you leave.
November sits in São Paulo’s wetter season, so plan around indoor stops. That is why today’s pick is a museum, not a park.
Carry a light layer and a small umbrella. Choose shoes that cope with wet pavement.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free-museum Tuesday: spend the saved R$85 on a long dinner.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+2.22%
172,236.05
+2.22%
72,104.80
+1.00%
10,589.61
+0.50%
2,848,945
—
2,576.36
+3.67%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,236.05
|+2.22%
|+10.94%
|168,498.45
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.04%
|+3.33%
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.19
|-0.24%
|+39.65%
|45.30
|45.39
|44.29
|40,897,000
|VALE3
|66.11
|+3.23%
|+1.38%
|64.04
|66.30
|64.74
|20,259,100
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+2.94%
|+6.26%
|40.53
|41.79
|40.89
|17,762,100
|BBDC4
|14.68
|+3.38%
|-23.06%
|14.20
|14.68
|14.34
|39,079,800
|BBAS3
|17.02
|-0.64%
|-25.29%
|17.13
|17.39
|16.73
|41,431,000
|B3SA3
|14.85
|+3.20%
|+13.19%
|14.39
|14.93
|14.32
|27,051,000
|ABEV3
|15.61
|+0.84%
|+18.44%
|15.48
|15.68
|15.38
|27,548,800
|WEGE3
|50.74
|+5.29%
|+11.84%
|48.19
|50.87
|48.26
|16,073,900
|PRIO3
|59.39
|-1.80%
|+51.39%
|60.48
|59.57
|56.90
|10,987,900
|SUZB3
|54.20
|+1.50%
|+16.06%
|53.40
|54.32
|52.30
|10,985,300
|RENT3
|30.83
|+1.78%
|-26.72%
|30.29
|30.96
|30.00
|11,812,400
|AZZA3
|15.12
|+2.44%
|-46.31%
|14.76
|15.32
|14.84
|2,774,100
|CSNA3
|4.49
|+1.81%
|-45.84%
|4.41
|4.79
|4.41
|32,453,700
|GGBR4
|25.26
|+4.60%
|+32.25%
|24.15
|25.30
|24.17
|24,250,400
|ENEV3
|27.40
|+2.09%
|+41.60%
|26.84
|27.62
|26.90
|8,949,100
50.74
+5.29%
25.26
+4.60%
14.68
+3.38%
66.11
+3.23%
14.85
+3.20%
41.72
+2.94%
15.12
+2.44%
172,236.05
+2.22%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Free MASP, then a walk along Paulista
Go to MASP on Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista) today. It opens 10am–8pm on Tuesdays and entry is free, against R$85 on other days.
Arrive mid-morning or after 5pm to dodge the longest queues.
Check MASP’s website for its free-entry booking rules before you go.
The nearest Metrô stops are on the Paulista corridor. A single journey costs R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera (Ibirapuera) is open 5am–midnight every day and is free. Check the sky before you commit.
If the weather holds, walk the loop after work. If it turns, shelter in the park’s museums or head back to Paulista.
We could not verify café wifi or hours today, so we name no café here. Ask about wifi and power sockets before you order.
Choose Centro if you want grit over gloss.
Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz) is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am–4:30pm, with tickets around R$24.
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is closed today. Go on Wednesday 11 November, 10am–6pm, R$40.
We found no confirmed ticketed event tonight, so we are not inventing one.
Farol Santander (Centro) closes at 8pm, entry R$45.
Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena) is an open-air street that is always open and free. Stay on the busier, lit stretches after dark.
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tuesday to Sunday 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays)
Farol Santander — Centro — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–8pm, R$45, for the city view
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tuesday to Sunday 9am–4:30pm, around R$24
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40. We have no confirmed disruption report for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today, so check the operators’ own channels before you leave.
Rodízio, the city’s driving-restriction scheme, today, Tuesday: plates ending in 3 and 4 are restricted in the central zone, 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm. Confirm against the city’s official rodízio page.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition. Eating near Paulista keeps the day compact.
Dinner: We could not verify specific restaurant openings tonight. Ask your hotel or host for a place in Pinheiros or Vila Madalena and book ahead.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. Bring photo ID for museum entry.
Booking: MASP’s free Tuesday can queue, so arrive early or late in the day.
Safety: keep your phone away from kerbside on Avenida Paulista and in Centro after dark, and use ride apps late at night.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We have not verified a dated meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through expat groups on Facebook and Meetup.
A free-entry day at MASP makes an easy, low-pressure place to meet people.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
We could not confirm a Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC, Santos or national team match for today. We name no kickoff times or bars.
Check the clubs’ official fixture pages before planning a watch-along.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Monday’s mood was upbeat. Equities rose across most of Latin America and the US, with Argentina the main exception.
US volatility eased sharply and the dollar index weakened. Precious metals rose and US long-term yields edged up.
The Colombian, Chilean and Mexican currencies firmed against the dollar, while the real and the Argentine peso barely moved. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Tue 10 Nov — Free MASP, then Ibirapuera if the weather allows
Wed 11 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo reopens (Luz), 10am–6pm, R$40; Museu do Ipiranga is free
Thu 12 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga, 10am–5pm, R$30
Fri 13 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa, 9am–4:30pm
Sat 14 Nov — Pinacoteca is free today, 10am–6pm
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Plan for Blue Note Tuesday.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Is MASP really free today?
Yes. MASP is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm, against R$85 on other days.
It is on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista.
Can I visit the Pinacoteca today?
No, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is closed on Tuesdays.
It opens Wednesday to Monday, 10am–6pm, at R$40, and is free on Saturdays.
How much is the Metrô and does rodízio affect me?
A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40.
Rodízio restricts private cars only. Today, plates ending in 3 and 4 are barred in the central zone, 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm.
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