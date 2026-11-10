São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz on Paulista and in Moema — November 10, 2026
São Paulo · Nightlife
São Paulo nightlife tonight, Tuesday 10 November 2026, is a jazz night in two parts of the city. Blue Note SP, a jazz club on Avenida Paulista, lists the singer Lorenza Pozza in a Beatles and Carpenters programme at 8 p.m. Across town in Moema, a residential district in the South Zone, Bourbon Street Music Club holds its weekly Tuesday jazz session, also at 8 p.m. We found no larger concert listed for tonight.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
- —Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 18.2°C (65°F) at 6 p.m. with a 4 per cent chance of rain, then 16.3°C (61°F) and no rain at 10 p.m.
- —Top pick Lorenza Pozza, “De Beatles a Carpenters”, at Blue Note SP, 8 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista and Consolação, São Paulo’s main avenue and the streets around it, where Blue Note SP sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building (a large office and shopping complex).
- —Entry prices Bourbon Street: R$40 (about US$7) in Setor A, a guaranteed table seat, or R$35 (about US$6) in Setor B, first come first served. Blue Note SP shows no price. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.51 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 9 November, the latest fixing).
- —Safety note Use a ride app after dark and keep your phone out of sight on Paulista and when you leave a club.
Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
If You Only Go to One Place
Blue Note SP, Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, 8 p.m.
Blue Note SP’s own show page lists Lorenza Pozza in “De Beatles a Carpenters”, a programme of Beatles and Carpenters songs, at 8 p.m. tonight. Tuesday has one show; Wednesday to Friday have two.
Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)
1. Lorenza Pozza, “De Beatles a Carpenters”, Blue Note SP
Blue Note SP is a jazz and live-music club on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its show page lists Lorenza Pozza in a programme of Beatles and Carpenters songs.
- WhenTuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m.
- GenreJazz-inflected pop and songbook covers.
- EntryThe club’s page shows no price here, and we could not confirm whether tickets remain.
- AddressAvenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Consolação.
- VerdictA relaxed, easy-to-follow night with songs that most visitors know. For foreigners: the club sits on Paulista, so you can have dinner on the avenue first and take a ride app home.
2. Toda Terça um Jazz, Jazz Sessions by Jazz Mansion, Bourbon Street Music Club
Bourbon Street Music Club is a jazz and blues club in Moema, in São Paulo’s South Zone. Every Tuesday it hosts “Toda Terça um Jazz”, a session curated by Jazz Mansion, a jazz promoter, in which, the club says, a new independent Brazilian artist is invited each week to reinterpret the work of a great music legend.
- WhenTuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m., according to the club’s agenda. The club opens Tuesday to Sunday.
- GenreJazz.
- EntryCouvert artístico (the per-person cover charge): R$40 (about US$7) in Setor A, a guaranteed table seat, or R$35 (about US$6) in Setor B, first come first served. A box for six costs R$480 (about US$87). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. We could not confirm the guest artist.
- AddressRua dos Chanés 127, Moema.
- VerdictA weekly fixture rather than a one-off, which makes it a safe choice. For foreigners: Moema is a residential district, so book your ride home before the show ends.
Later This Week
- —Wednesday 11 November Blue Note SP lists “Bob Marley in Jazz” at 8 p.m. and a tribute to the saxophonist Wayne Shorter at 10:30 p.m.
- —Thursday 12 November Blue Note SP lists a tribute to the singer Ella Fitzgerald by Indiana Nomma, a singer, at 8 p.m. and a Miles Davis centenary concert, “Collaboration in Concert”, at 10:30 p.m.
- —Tuesday 17 November Bourbon Street’s Tuesday jazz session repeats at 8 p.m.
The Night in Context
Tuesday is a modest night in São Paulo, and tonight’s two listings are both jazz. Neither is a big-ticket show, which suits a visitor who wants a seat and a drink rather than a crowd.
São Paulo has no single party district. Paulista is the central choice for jazz and theatre, Moema holds smaller clubs in a residential setting, and the west and south hold the large halls and arenas.
That spread matters for visitors. With long distances between areas, one wrong venue can cost an hour in traffic.
Blue Note SP shows the weekly rhythm. Its calendar lists one show on Tuesday and two on each night from Wednesday to Friday, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Bourbon Street Music Club offers a different rhythm. Its Tuesday sessions repeat every week and are listed into December.
Tonight’s weather is cool but dry. It is 18.2°C (65°F) at 6 p.m. and 16.3°C (61°F) at 10 p.m. with no rain expected late, so bring a light jacket.
The practical rule is simple. Pick one club, check the ticket page before you leave, and keep a ride booked for the trip home.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground, while it runs. Consolação station serves Paulista.
- —Tickets Buy through the venue’s page or the platform it names. Avoid street sellers and resale listings, which charge above face value.
- —Weather Bring a light jacket. It is 18.2°C (65°F) at 6 p.m. and 16.3°C (61°F) at 10 p.m.
- —Safety Keep your phone out of sight near busy Paulista junctions and use a ride app after dark, especially in the old centre.
What We Could Not Confirm
- —Blue Note SP Time and programme come from the club’s own page. It shows no price or sold-out status for this show.
- —Bourbon Street The date, time and prices come from the club’s agenda. It names no guest artist for 10 November.
- —Other venues Casa de Francisca, a music house, Cine Joia, a concert hall, Tokio Marine Hall, a concert hall, and Sesc Pompeia, a cultural centre, showed no readable 2026 listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in São Paulo tonight, Tuesday 10 November 2026?
Blue Note SP lists Lorenza Pozza in “De Beatles a Carpenters” at 8 p.m. Bourbon Street Music Club in Moema holds its weekly Tuesday jazz session at 8 p.m., with seats from R$35 (about US$6).
What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?
Open-Meteo forecasts 18.2°C (65°F) at 6 p.m. with a 4 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 16.3°C (61°F) with no rain.
Where is Blue Note SP?
Blue Note SP is on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building at Avenida Paulista 2073, in Consolação.
Where is Bourbon Street Music Club?
Bourbon Street Music Club is at Rua dos Chanés 127, in Moema, in São Paulo’s South Zone.
Sources: Blue Note SP, Bourbon Street Music Club, Open-Meteo (weather service, 10 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5146, 9 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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