Energy: Cabo Verde

EPEC, Cabo Verde’s state power-generation company, says a general power cut left the whole island of Santiago in the dark between 22:56 and 22:58 on Tuesday 17 November 2026, local time (UTC-1). Santiago is the largest island of Cabo Verde, a West African island nation, and home to the capital, Praia.

The company, whose full name is Empresa de Produção de Electricidade de Cabo Verde, says supply is now fully restored after about four hours of full outage. The cause comes from EPEC alone, as it has given no detail and nothing independent confirms it.

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Key Facts Who. EPEC, Cabo Verde’s state power-generation company.

What. A general cut hit all of Santiago; EPEC cites a technical occurrence in the production system.

When. The cut began between 22:56 and 22:58 on 17 November; supply returned around 03:11 on 18 November.

Why. EPEC gave no further detail on the fault, and its account is not independently confirmed.

As of 18 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

Cabo Verde’s state power producer says a technical occurrence in its own production system blacked out all of Santiago for about four hours, and that supply is now fully restored.

What Happened on Santiago

The cut struck between 22:56 and 22:58 on Tuesday 17 November, Cabo Verde time (UTC-1), and EPEC says it affected the whole island. In a Portuguese-language statement on Wednesday 18 November, EPEC said a technical occurrence in the production system caused the interruption of the general supply on Santiago.

EPEC said its technical teams intervened immediately, and supply returned around 03:11 on 18 November. In some localities the cut lasted several more hours, and EPEC said the situation was normalised during the morning of 18 November.

EPEC says the whole island is energised again and supply is fully restored. It apologised to consumers and thanked them for their patience.

File photo. Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde on Santiago island, undated. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

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The Bigger Picture

Electra, the state utility, was split into separate companies for production (EPEC), distribution (EDEC, which carries power to customers) and system operation (ONSEC, which runs the grid). As of mid-2025, the government planned to sell majority stakes in EPEC and EDEC to companies or consortia through international tenders.

From early September 2025, Praia and Santiago suffered prolonged daily blackouts. EPEC said in September 2025 that a breakdown in a generator set at the Praia power station was behind the cuts.

The government announced an investigation into the Praia power cuts on Friday 26 September 2025. EPEC’s statement does not say whether Tuesday’s fault is linked to the 2025 failures.

Why It Matters

EPEC places the fault in its production system, the stage that generates power before it reaches homes and businesses. By EPEC’s account, residents and businesses across Santiago were without grid power for about four hours, and in some places for several more.

What Is Not Known

EPEC’s statement does not say what exactly failed, or why restoring supply took until about 03:11 and longer in some places. It has also not said whether it will publish a report.

No injuries or damage appear in EPEC’s statement, and no independent source has confirmed its account. Whether the cut is linked to the 2025 failures is also open.

What It Means for You

EPEC’s statement reports no injuries or damage, so the lasting question is reliability of supply on the island that hosts the capital. Our guides to the country’s politics and key players, its presidential result and its October inflation give the wider setting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Santiago blackout?

EPEC, the state power producer, says a technical occurrence in its production system caused it. It has given no further detail, and the cause is not independently confirmed.

How long did the power cut last?

Supply returned around 03:11 on 18 November, about four hours after the cut began between 22:56 and 22:58. In some localities it lasted several more hours.

Is power back on Santiago?

EPEC says the whole island is energised again and supply is fully restored. It says the situation was normalised during the morning of 18 November.

Is this linked to the 2025 blackouts?

EPEC’s statement does not mention the 2025 failures. In September 2025 it blamed a breakdown in a generator set at the Praia power station for prolonged cuts.

Sources EPEC statement of 18 November 2026 · Government of Cabo Verde statement of 26 September 2025

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