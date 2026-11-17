CABO VERDE · ECONOMY

Consumer prices in Cabo Verde, an island nation off West Africa, were 4.3% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 2.7% in September, the Instituto Nacional de Estatística (INE), the national statistics institute, said on Monday 16 November. Prices rose 1.4% from September to October alone, which is 0.3 percentage points more than the monthly rise in September.

Some headlines lead with “inflation of 1.8%”, but that is a different measure: the average of the last 12 months, which moves slowly. The 4.3% year-on-year rate is the one that shows what shoppers pay now compared with last October.

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Key Facts Headline Consumer prices rose 4.3% year on year in October 2026, from 2.7% in September.

Month Prices rose 1.4% from September, 0.3 percentage points more than September’s monthly rise.

Core Core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, was 2.4% year on year, up 0.9 points.

Year to date Prices are up 2.8% since January, 1.7 points more than a year earlier.

12-month average 1.8%, up from 1.5% in September.

The yearly rate jumped 1.6 percentage points in a single month, yet the 12-month average of 1.8% shows how recent the acceleration is.

What the Four Numbers Mean

File photo. A street in Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated. Photo: Garbsen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

INE’s consumer price index tracks what households living in Cabo Verde pay for a basket of goods and services. The year-on-year rate of 4.3% compares October 2026 prices with October 2025.

The monthly rate of 1.4% compares October with September, when INE reported a monthly rise of 1.1% and a year-on-year rate of 2.7%. The 12-month average of 1.8% rose 0.3 points from 1.5% in September, and because it averages a full year it hides the latest jump.

Core inflation leaves out energy and unprocessed food. It was 2.4% year on year in October, 0.9 points above September.

That is well below the 4.3% headline, which suggests that energy and unprocessed food prices contributed to the acceleration, though INE’s release does not say so. Reports on INE’s release say transport, food and household equipment prices rose most over the past year.

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Two Big Months in a Row

October’s 1.4% follows September’s 1.1%, so prices climbed about 2.5% in two months (1.011 times 1.014). By our arithmetic, about 2.5 of the 2.8% rise since January came in September and October.

The reports we read do not say why prices jumped in these two months. The central bank, Banco de Cabo Verde, has estimated that inflation could settle at 2.7% this year, citing geopolitical tensions including the Middle East conflict, and we found no comment from it on the October release.

What to Watch

INE publishes the index monthly: the September figures came on 14 October and the October figures on 16 November. November’s figures should therefore follow around mid-December, but we could not confirm INE’s release date.

The data arrived a day after the 15 November presidential election. Our election-day report has the political background.

What Is Not Known

We do not know which goods or services drove October’s rise, or whether it will last into November. We also do not know whether the central bank will adjust its 2.7% estimate for this year.

What It Means for You

The index shows shoppers in Cabo Verde paying about 4% more than a year ago and about 2.5% more than two months ago. Visitors budgeting for the islands should expect shop and restaurant prices above last year’s, although INE’s index covers a resident household’s basket, not tourist spending.

For background, see our guide to Cabo Verde and our Cabo Verde coverage. For another African inflation reading, see our report on South Africa’s September inflation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cabo Verde’s inflation rate for October 2026?

Consumer prices were 4.3% higher than in October 2025, according to INE, the national statistics institute. Prices rose 1.4% from September.

Why do some reports say 1.8%?

The 1.8% figure is the average inflation of the last 12 months, up from 1.5% in September. It moves slowly, so it understates the recent jump.

What is core inflation?

It is the price change excluding energy and unprocessed food. In October it was 2.4% year on year, 0.9 points higher than in September.

Sources: Instituto Nacional de Estatística de Cabo Verde (INE), consumer price index for October 2026, released 16 November 2026, and its September 2026 release of 14 October 2026 (ine.cv).

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