File photo. A street corner in Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, on the island of Santiago. Photo: Garbsen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Cabo Verde Labour

Published Wednesday, November 18, 2026 · Source: statements by the SIACSA union president, 16 November 2026

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Prison officers in Cabo Verde, an Atlantic island nation off West Africa, face a possible strike from 30 November 2026. Their union, SIACSA, which represents workers in industry, agriculture, trade and services, said on Monday, 16 November, that it would deliver a strike notice to the Ministry of Justice that day.

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Its president, Gilberto Lima, said the strike would run indefinitely unless the career and pay plan is published. The plan is the PCFR, short for Plano de Cargos, Funções e Remunerações (Career, Functions and Remuneration Plan).

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SIACSA also wants a serious commitment that the plan takes effect in January 2027. It says the Ministry of Justice has not answered.

Key Facts Union: SIACSA, a union of industry, agriculture, trade and services workers, led by Gilberto Lima.

Notice: Strike notice due to the Ministry of Justice on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Start: Strike planned from Monday, 30 November 2026, with no end date.

Demand: Publish the PCFR and commit to its entry into force in January 2027.

The union says the ministry’s silence is feeding discontent among prison officers. No ministry reply was available.

The Background

Lima says the Ministry of Justice asked the union for input on how to improve and publish the plan, and that SIACSA sent it on time. Since then, he says, the ministry has not held the meeting agreed with the unions or offered a concrete solution.

SIACSA called a two-day national strike of prison officers for 14 and 15 May 2026. In April, its president had asked President José Maria Neves to reject the PCFR and threatened court action if it was promulgated.

File photo, 2008. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo, a cultural centre in Praia, the capital. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

The Ministry of Justice had not replied to the notice when we published, and the account of the notice rests on a single report. The number of officers who would join the strike is not stated.

Related: our Cabo Verde coverage, an earlier strike that affected flights and our report on voting rules for prisons.

Frequently Asked Questions

When would the Cabo Verde prison strike start?

The union SIACSA plans a national strike of prison officers from 30 November 2026, with no end date, unless the PCFR is published. Its president said on 16 November that it would deliver the notice to the Ministry of Justice that day.

What is the PCFR?

It is the Career, Functions and Remuneration Plan, which sets the careers and pay of prison officers. The union wants it published and in force from January 2027.

Sources: statements by SIACSA president Gilberto Lima, 16 November 2026, and earlier union notices of April and May 2026; no Ministry of Justice statement was available.





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