Rwanda’s Economy Grew 10.6% in 2025/26

File photo, 2018. A main road in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with traffic and new buildings. (Photo: Emmanuelkwizera, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RWANDA · ECONOMY

Rwanda’s economy grew 10.6% in the 2025/26 fiscal year, which ended in June 2026, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the government statistics office. Industry led with 16% growth, helped by a 26% jump in mining.

Prices are rising fast too: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, said annual inflation was 15.7% in August 2026. The two figures cover different periods, so they describe a fast-growing economy with a rising cost of living.

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Key Facts Growth Rwanda’s GDP grew 10.6% in fiscal 2025/26, adjusted for price changes.

Sectors Industry grew 16%, services 8% and agriculture 7%; mining alone rose 26%.

Prices Annual inflation was 15.7% in August 2026, above the National Bank of Rwanda’s 5% medium-term goal.

IMF deal A staff-level agreement on a review of Rwanda’s IMF loan programme could release about US$35.7 million.

What the Statistics Office Reports

NISR’s national accounts for the 2025/26 fiscal year, last updated on 15 September 2026, show GDP at constant 2024 prices, meaning adjusted for price changes, up 10.6%. Agriculture grew 7% and added 1.5 points to overall growth, while industry grew 16% and added 3.7 points.

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Within industry, mining rose 26%, manufacturing 13% and construction 18%. Services made up 52% of the economy, industry 22% and agriculture 20%.

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What the IMF Says

The IMF said in a statement published on 6 October 2026 that its staff and Rwanda had reached a staff-level agreement, a deal that still needs board approval, on the first review of an Extended Credit Facility, an IMF lending programme. About US$35.7 million would become available once the IMF’s board approves the review.

The statement says Rwanda’s reserves cover about four months of imports, meaning four months of foreign purchases. It puts annual inflation at 15.7% in August 2026, against the central bank’s 5% medium-term goal, and growth at 9.7% in the first half of the year.

What It Means for Readers

Industry added more than twice as many points to growth as farming this year, so the expansion leans on mining, manufacturing and construction. That mix matters for investors tracking Rwanda’s exports and building activity.

Inflation above 15% erodes wages even as output rises. Background is in our explainers on

who runs Rwanda’s economy and the conflict with Congo.

What Is Not Known

The NISR summary does not say how much of the 16% industry growth came from one-off projects. Other reserve and interest-rate figures reported for the year could not be confirmed, so we do not quote them.

The growth figure covers the year to June, while inflation is an August reading. It is not yet known how prices moved after that.

More: Rwanda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Fast Did Rwanda’s Economy Grow in 2025/26?

Rwanda’s economy grew 10.6% in the fiscal year to June 2026, according to NISR. The figure is adjusted for price changes.

Which Sectors Drove Rwanda’s Growth?

Industry grew 16% and added 3.7 points to growth, while agriculture grew 7% and added 1.5 points. Services grew 8%.

Is Inflation High in Rwanda?

Yes. The IMF puts annual inflation at 15.7% in August 2026, well above the central bank’s 5% medium-term goal.

Sources: National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, GDP National Accounts, Fiscal Year 2025/26, updated 15 September 2026; International Monetary Fund, statement on Rwanda, published 6 October 2026.

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