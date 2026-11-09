Rwanda Signs Singapore Coffee Industry Deal

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 4.11% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Rwanda Africa

Rwanda Signs Singapore Coffee Industry Deal

By · · 4 min read
The skyline of central Kigali, Rwanda, lit up at dusk under a full moon.

RWANDA · COFFEE TRADE

On Friday 6 November 2026, Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), the state body that promotes farm exports, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU, a cooperation agreement) with the Singapore Coffee Association, the industry body of Singapore’s coffee trade. The deal aims to expand Rwandan coffee sales in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

For US readers it shows how an African coffee exporter is working to reach new markets. Rwanda is a landlocked East African country whose coffee earned US$148.6 million in 2025.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • Deal NAEB and the Singapore Coffee Association signed an MoU on Friday 6 November 2026.
  • Venue Signed at the ASEAN International Coffee Summit 2026 in Singapore. ASEAN is the Southeast Asian regional bloc.
  • Earnings Coffee exports earned US$148.6 million from 23,860 tonnes in calendar 2025.
  • Target NAEB aims for US$192 million in coffee export earnings by 2029.

Rwanda’s export chief says the goal is to add value, not only to ship more coffee.

What the Agreement Covers

The MoU is meant to help Rwandan coffee reach new markets. One stated aim is to expand sales of Rwandan coffee in Singapore and other markets of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc of 11 members.

NAEB chief executive Claude Bizimana and Victor Mah, president of the Singapore Coffee Association, signed it during the summit. The summit opened on 4 November 2026.

Why Rwanda Wants Value, Not Only Volume

Bizimana said Rwanda’s aim is not only to export more coffee but to add value to it. He added that Rwanda wants lasting partnerships with partners in Asia.

NAEB data show Rwanda exported 23,860 tonnes of green (unroasted) coffee in calendar 2025 and earned US$148.6 million, up from US$89.8 million in 2024. That was a rise of about 65% in earnings.

That implies an average of about US$6.2 per kilogram, since US$148.6 million divided by 23.86 million kilograms is about US$6.23. NAEB’s target, tied to the government’s second National Strategy for Transformation, its five-year development plan, is US$192 million and 32,000 tonnes by 2029.

The earnings goal is roughly 29% above the 2025 figure. The volume goal is about 8,100 tonnes above the 2025 level.

Coffee cherries in a washing tank with green walkways and yellow railings at a coffee processing station in East Africa
File photo: coffee cherries in a processing tank at a coffee station in East Africa. Source: Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

Who the Partner Is

Singapore is a trading and shipping hub in Southeast Asia. Rwanda, by contrast, has no coast and relies on its neighbours for sea access.

The Singapore Coffee Association is an industry body, not the Singapore government. Readers can learn more about the country in our guide to Rwanda’s population and ethnic groups.

For another coffee exporter’s challenges, see our report on Colombia’s coffee tax and exporter rescue bill. It looks at a coffee tax and what it means for exporters there.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is a story about where specialty coffee finds buyers. Importers and roasters in the United States, a large coffee market, may want to watch whether more Rwandan lots head to Asia.

Coffee drinkers will see no change today. Any effect would come only if exporters turn the agreement into real orders.

What Is Not Known

We could not find a published text of the MoU as of 9 November 2026. It is not known whether it sets volume or price targets, or whether it creates purchase commitments.

It is also unknown whether named Singapore buyers have placed orders. Until orders are announced, the deal remains an agreement to cooperate rather than a trade flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rwanda and Singapore sign?

NAEB and the Singapore Coffee Association signed a memorandum of understanding on 6 November 2026. It is meant to expand Rwandan coffee sales in Singapore and other ASEAN markets.

How much coffee does Rwanda export?

Rwanda exported 23,860 tonnes of green coffee in 2025 and earned US$148.6 million, according to NAEB data. NAEB’s target is US$192 million in coffee export earnings by 2029.

Will this change coffee prices in the US?

That is not known. No volumes, prices or orders linked to the MoU have been made public.

Sources: NAEB, Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (2025 coffee export release, https://www.naeb.gov.rw/publications/news/rwanda-coffee-export-revenues-hit-record-150m-in-2025, read 9 November 2026); accounts of the signing in Singapore on 6 November 2026 and the NAEB chief executive’s remarks.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Africa trade ASEAN coffee coffee exports NAEB Rwanda Singapore specialty coffee

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.