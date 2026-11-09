Rwanda Signs Singapore Coffee Industry Deal

RWANDA · COFFEE TRADE

On Friday 6 November 2026, Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), the state body that promotes farm exports, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU, a cooperation agreement) with the Singapore Coffee Association, the industry body of Singapore’s coffee trade. The deal aims to expand Rwandan coffee sales in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

For US readers it shows how an African coffee exporter is working to reach new markets. Rwanda is a landlocked East African country whose coffee earned US$148.6 million in 2025.

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Key Facts Deal NAEB and the Singapore Coffee Association signed an MoU on Friday 6 November 2026.

Venue Signed at the ASEAN International Coffee Summit 2026 in Singapore. ASEAN is the Southeast Asian regional bloc.

Earnings Coffee exports earned US$148.6 million from 23,860 tonnes in calendar 2025.

Target NAEB aims for US$192 million in coffee export earnings by 2029.

Rwanda’s export chief says the goal is to add value, not only to ship more coffee.

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What the Agreement Covers

The MoU is meant to help Rwandan coffee reach new markets. One stated aim is to expand sales of Rwandan coffee in Singapore and other markets of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc of 11 members.

NAEB chief executive Claude Bizimana and Victor Mah, president of the Singapore Coffee Association, signed it during the summit. The summit opened on 4 November 2026.

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Why Rwanda Wants Value, Not Only Volume

Bizimana said Rwanda’s aim is not only to export more coffee but to add value to it. He added that Rwanda wants lasting partnerships with partners in Asia.

NAEB data show Rwanda exported 23,860 tonnes of green (unroasted) coffee in calendar 2025 and earned US$148.6 million, up from US$89.8 million in 2024. That was a rise of about 65% in earnings.

That implies an average of about US$6.2 per kilogram, since US$148.6 million divided by 23.86 million kilograms is about US$6.23. NAEB’s target, tied to the government’s second National Strategy for Transformation, its five-year development plan, is US$192 million and 32,000 tonnes by 2029.

The earnings goal is roughly 29% above the 2025 figure. The volume goal is about 8,100 tonnes above the 2025 level.

File photo: coffee cherries in a processing tank at a coffee station in East Africa. Source: Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

Who the Partner Is

Singapore is a trading and shipping hub in Southeast Asia. Rwanda, by contrast, has no coast and relies on its neighbours for sea access.

The Singapore Coffee Association is an industry body, not the Singapore government. Readers can learn more about the country in our guide to Rwanda’s population and ethnic groups.

For another coffee exporter’s challenges, see our report on Colombia’s coffee tax and exporter rescue bill. It looks at a coffee tax and what it means for exporters there.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is a story about where specialty coffee finds buyers. Importers and roasters in the United States, a large coffee market, may want to watch whether more Rwandan lots head to Asia.

Coffee drinkers will see no change today. Any effect would come only if exporters turn the agreement into real orders.

What Is Not Known

We could not find a published text of the MoU as of 9 November 2026. It is not known whether it sets volume or price targets, or whether it creates purchase commitments.

It is also unknown whether named Singapore buyers have placed orders. Until orders are announced, the deal remains an agreement to cooperate rather than a trade flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rwanda and Singapore sign?

NAEB and the Singapore Coffee Association signed a memorandum of understanding on 6 November 2026. It is meant to expand Rwandan coffee sales in Singapore and other ASEAN markets.

How much coffee does Rwanda export?

Rwanda exported 23,860 tonnes of green coffee in 2025 and earned US$148.6 million, according to NAEB data. NAEB’s target is US$192 million in coffee export earnings by 2029.

Will this change coffee prices in the US?

That is not known. No volumes, prices or orders linked to the MoU have been made public.

Sources: NAEB, Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (2025 coffee export release, https://www.naeb.gov.rw/publications/news/rwanda-coffee-export-revenues-hit-record-150m-in-2025, read 9 November 2026); accounts of the signing in Singapore on 6 November 2026 and the NAEB chief executive’s remarks.





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