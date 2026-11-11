Rwanda October Inflation Hits 19.5%

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.32% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Africa Markets

Rwanda October Inflation Hits 19.5%

By · · 3 min read
A hillside view over Kigali’s red-roofed houses, with a few towers in the distance under a stormy sky
Photo: GATETE Pacifique / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rio Times Markets · Rwanda

Key Facts

  • The figure Rwanda’s headline annual inflation, the NISR’s main price gauge, was 19.5% in October 2026, up from 17.2% in September.
  • The jump That is a rise of 2.3 percentage points in one month, the third rise in a row.
  • The trend Annual inflation was 15.7% in August, 17.2% in September and 19.5% in October.
  • Food Food and non-alcoholic beverages cost 28.9% more than a year earlier, the statistics institute reported.
  • What ends it A November rate below 17.2% would show the climb has reversed. A rate above 19.5% would show it continuing.

Rwanda’s annual inflation accelerated to 19.5% in October 2026, its highest reading this year and the third monthly rise in a row.

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What Changed

Rwanda’s headline annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 19.5% in October 2026, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR). In September the rate was 17.2%.

The NISR published the figure on 10 November 2026. Rio Times calendar data carry no analyst forecast for the reading.

Office towers of central Kigali, Rwanda, seen from a hillside
File photo. Central Kigali seen from a hillside. photo. Central Kigali seen from a hillside, March 2018. Photo: Zenith4237, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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Where It Sits in the Trend

Annual inflation was 15.7% in August and 17.2% in September, so October extends a climb of nearly four percentage points in two months. Each of the last three readings has been higher than the one before.

In January, the NISR urban index showed prices 8.9% above a year earlier, so the direction across 2026 is clear even though the measures differ. The two series are not directly comparable.

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Why It Moved

The NISR headline gives no single cause for the October jump. Food and non-alcoholic beverages cost 28.9% more than a year earlier in October, against 20.9% in September, which shows where the pressure sits.

A rising food bill hits poorer households hardest, because they spend most of their income on basics. Fuel and transport costs are other channels, but the October breakdown for them has not been reviewed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

A rate near 20% is a sharp change for a small East African economy. Importers, aid agencies and companies paying local wages in Rwandan francs face a higher cost base.

The National Bank of Rwanda, the central bank, sets interest rates with inflation in view. A reading this high keeps that question open.

What Would Confirm or End the Rise

A November rate above 19.5% would confirm that price pressure is still building. A reading below 17.2% would suggest October was the peak.

Food prices are the first thing to watch. If they ease, the headline rate would follow within a month or two.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known how much fuel, transport and housing contributed to the October increase. How the central bank will respond is also unknown.

More: Rwanda news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Rwanda inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rwanda’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Headline annual inflation was 19.5%, up from 17.2% in September, according to the NISR. The institute published the figure on 10 November 2026.

Is inflation rising in Rwanda?

Yes. It was 15.7% in August, 17.2% in September and 19.5% in October.

What is pushing prices up?

Food. The NISR reported food and non-alcoholic beverages up 28.9% on the year in October, against 20.9% in September.

What would show inflation is easing?

A November rate below 17.2% would show the climb has reversed. A rate above 19.5% would show it continuing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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