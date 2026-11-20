A week after a justice turned the case away on procedure alone, Paes’s party is trying a second route to a runoff vote in Rio de Janeiro.

Politics: Brazil

The party of Eduardo Paes, the former Rio mayor, filed a fresh appeal at Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Thursday 19 November 2026, asking it again to bring back a runoff for Rio de Janeiro’s governor. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) wants justice Cristiano Zanin to reverse his refusal of a week earlier, or else send the case to all the court’s justices.

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Without a runoff, Douglas Ruas of the conservative Liberal Party (PL) keeps a first-round win in Rio de Janeiro state. The case turns on one question: whether votes later annulled still count when deciding if a second round is needed.

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Key Facts Who. Eduardo Paes’s PSD party against Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party, over Rio’s governorship.

What. The PSD asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to restore a runoff or pause Ruas’s certification.

When. Filed Thursday 19 November 2026; no plenary date announced.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

A week after a justice turned the case away on procedure alone, Paes’s party is trying a second route to a runoff vote in Rio de Janeiro.

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The dispute starts with the first round on Sunday 4 October 2026, when Ruas won 49.27% of valid votes (4,271,199 votes), short of an absolute majority, with Paes second. Brazil’s constitution (article 28, which applies article 77, paragraph 2) requires an absolute majority of valid votes, with blank and null ballots excluded, to win a governor’s race outright.

Paes is a PSD politician, while Ruas belongs to the PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, and was declared elected. Anthony Garotinho of the Republicanos party, a former Rio governor, ran while his eligibility was still contested in court, since he carries an improbity conviction, a finding of misconduct in public office, with an eight-year suspension of political rights that his defence says has already run out and prosecutors say runs to 2033.

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On Thursday 8 October 2026 the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which runs Brazil’s elections and rules on disputes, confirmed the rejection of Garotinho’s candidacy and ordered 274,411 of his votes annulled. Without those votes Ruas had 50.88% of valid votes, enough to be declared elected in the first round.

The regional electoral court for Rio (TRE-RJ) recounted the votes on Saturday 10 October 2026 and proclaimed Ruas elected on 15 October. By then Ruas had cleared the 50% line only because the annulled votes had left the count.

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Zanin had already refused an earlier request from Paes’s own coalition, for a similar reason. The PSD then filed its own action on Wednesday 14 October 2026, a direct constitutional challenge, case ADPF 1,362.

On Thursday 12 November Zanin turned down the party’s request for an urgent order, on procedural grounds. He held that the action was the wrong tool, writing that it “does not constitute a substitute for an appeal nor an instrument meant to review concrete court rulings”.

He added that the party had used it before exhausting remedies in the Electoral Justice, the system of electoral courts. The STF is Brazil’s highest court on constitutional questions, so his reasoning decides whether the case can be heard there at all.

In its new filing the PSD asks Zanin to reconsider. If he keeps his position, the party asks that the case go to the plenary, the full bench of STF justices.

The PSD says it never took part in the TSE case that annulled Garotinho’s votes, so it had no chance to contest the ruling in the Electoral Justice and has no other instrument. The PSD’s national leadership argues it was not a party to the TSE case, which Paes’s coalition ran.

The party’s core thesis is that votes of a candidate who took part regularly in the election should count in the base used to decide whether a second round is needed. It also asks for a new vote before Ruas is formally certified in office (the diplomação, set for 18 December), or else a suspension of that certification until the dispute is settled.

The strongest counter-argument sits in Zanin’s own text, that the party should have gone through the Electoral Justice first. The PSD answers that it was not a party to that case, and that this leaves it with nowhere else to go.

On the PSD’s reading, the arithmetic is what matters, because Ruas clears the 50% line only if the annulled votes sit outside the base. Whoever governs Rio de Janeiro state oversees its police and its budget, so the outcome matters for security and investment there, though the record does not show how either camp would change course.

Reports of the filing carried no comment from Ruas or the PL. No plenary date appears in reports of the filing.

It is not known whether Zanin will keep his decision or send the matter to the full bench, nor when he will say. Until he does, the declared result stands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the PSD want from the Supreme Court?

It wants a second round restored, or the certification of Ruas paused. If the justice holds firm, it asks that the full bench decide.

Does the appeal change the declared result?

Not by itself, because the result stands unless the justices act. The outcome depends on whether the court accepts that the party used the right route.

When will the court decide?

No date has been set, and the justice has not said whether he will reconsider. The next signal is his answer to the party.

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