Rio Party Asks Brazil Court for Runoff Vote

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,296 ▲ 5.65% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Rio Party Asks Brazil Court for Runoff Vote

By · · 3 min read
Facade of the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília with white columns
File photo. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, February 2025. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · ELECTIONS

Key Facts

Who. The PSD party and Supreme Court justice Cristiano Zanin, who handles the case.

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What. A lawsuit to restore a second round in the Rio governor election.

Count. After the TSE ruling, Douglas Ruas of the PL has 50.88% of valid votes.

Status. We found no ruling by Zanin yet.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Rio de Janeiro’s governor was decided in one round only after a rival’s votes were thrown out. The runner-up’s party now wants the Supreme Court to bring back a runoff.

Brazil’s PSD party is asking the Supreme Court to bring back a second round in the Rio de Janeiro governor election, a case now with justice Cristiano Zanin. The party filed the lawsuit on 14 October 2026, and we found no ruling by Zanin yet.

Zanin is the rapporteur, the judge assigned to the case. The PSD’s candidate was Eduardo Paes.

In plain English: the PSD is the Social Democratic Party, and the PL is the Liberal Party, which backs Douglas Ruas. The TSE is Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, and an ADPF is a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to protect a constitutional right.

How the Race Turned

On 8 October the TSE upheld the rejection of Anthony Garotinho’s candidacy and annulled his 274,411 votes. The recalculation of valid votes then raised Douglas Ruas, the PL’s candidate, from 49.27% to 50.88%.

That is above the 50% needed to win in the first round. Paes, the PSD’s candidate, finished second.

The headquarters of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court in Brasília
The headquarters of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court in Brasília, in a file photo. photo. The Superior Electoral Court headquarters in Brasília, 26 December 2025. Photo: Luiz Roberto / TSE, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

The PSD’s Argument

The PSD says Garotinho’s votes should stay in the base used to calculate the absolute majority, because his name was on the ballot. The TSE decided the opposite.

What It Means for You

Rio is Brazil’s second-largest city and a hub for oil and tourism, so who governs matters for business. Residents and visitors face no change until the court rules.

What Is Not Known

No date has been set for Zanin’s decision, and no runoff date exists. Details of any recent hearings in the case were not available to us.

Related reading: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief. More coverage is on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the PSD want?

It wants the Supreme Court to restore a second round in Rio de Janeiro’s governor election.

Why was there no runoff?

After votes for Anthony Garotinho were annulled, a recalculation put Douglas Ruas above 50% of valid votes.

Who is Cristiano Zanin?

He is the Supreme Court justice assigned to the case.

When will the court decide?

No date has been announced.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (STF) · Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil election Cristiano Zanin Douglas Ruas Eduardo Paes Garotinho governor election PSD Rio de Janeiro Supreme Court TSE

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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