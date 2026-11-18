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BRAZIL · COMPANIES

Rede D’Or, a Brazilian hospital group, agreed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to sell its asset-management arm to BlackRock for about R$850 million (about US$147 million). The company said in its notice to the market that the buyer is BlackRock Brasil Gestora de Investimentos, the Brazilian unit of the New York-based asset manager BlackRock Inc.

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The business, called SAMI, sat inside the insurer SulAmérica, which Rede D’Or took over in 2022. For US readers, the sale puts a Wall Street name deeper into Brazilian fund management, and it trims a side business from a hospital stock quoted on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the ticker RDOR3.

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Key Facts The deal Rede D’Or agreed on 18 November to sell its fund arm to BlackRock.

The price About R$850 million (US$147 million): R$700 million at closing, R$150 million later.

The buyer BlackRock Brasil Gestora de Investimentos, the Brazilian unit of BlackRock Inc.

The condition The Central Bank and antitrust authority CADE must approve; no closing date.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A hospital company is leaving fund management, and a New York asset manager is taking over the business.

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Big Picture: How a Hospital Group Came to Run Funds

Rede D’Or São Luiz, to give the group its full name, bought the insurer SulAmérica in a share-swap deal that Brazil’s antitrust authority CADE cleared without conditions on 14 December 2022 and that was completed later that month. The fund businesses known as SAMI sat inside SulAmérica.

This is not the first time Rede D’Or has sold a non-hospital business: on 16 May 2024 it announced the sale of its insurance broker D’Or Consultoria for R$800 million (about US$138 million at today’s rate of R$5.79 per dollar), according to its material-fact filing. This suggests a group that keeps hospitals and health insurance at its core.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The public record does not show how the group describes this strategy in its own words for the SAMI sale. We therefore claim no motive the company has not stated, and we could not compare SAMI with other Latin American fund managers.

File photo: high-rise offices and apartment towers in São Paulo, Brazil's financial capital.

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What We Know About the SAMI Sale

Rede D’Or sells all its shares in two companies, Sul América Investimentos Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários (a securities distributor) and Sul América Investimentos Gestora de Recursos (a fund manager), which together form SAMI. The buyer is BlackRock Brasil Gestora de Investimentos, a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc.

The enterprise value is about R$850 million (about US$147 million at R$5.79 per dollar, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, on the afternoon of 18 November 2026), with R$700 million (about US$121 million) due at closing and R$150 million (about US$26 million) in two instalments on the third and fifth anniversaries. The later payments depend on contractual targets and move with the exchange rate, and the whole price is adjusted for net cash and working capital.

The sale is not final, because it needs approval from the Central Bank of Brazil and from CADE, Brazil’s antitrust authority, plus other customary conditions. The company has given no timetable for those approvals.

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Why It Matters for Investors in the United States

About 18% of the price (R$150 million of R$850 million, our calculation) is deferred for up to five years and can change with performance and the dollar. That leaves about US$121 million due at closing, itself subject to net cash and working-capital adjustments.

US investors see the effect most clearly in who is buying: BlackRock, headquartered in New York, gets a local manager and a distribution business in Brazil. Rede D’Or shares trade in São Paulo, so American holders reach them through brokers with access to Brazil’s B3 exchange.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the Central Bank of Brazil’s decision on the transfer, and the second is the decision of CADE, which clears competition issues. Neither date is confirmed, because the company’s notice gives no timetable.

We found no named investor or analyst who opposes the sale, though any objection would likely target the deferred R$150 million, whose targets the filing does not spell out. Closing, when it comes, will also show how much net cash SAMI holds, which decides the final price.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian equities nothing changes today, and if you use SulAmérica funds the businesses stay under their current management until the authorities clear the transfer. Watch the company’s next quarterly results for the first accounting effect.

If you follow US asset managers, the deal is a small, concrete case of BlackRock buying local capability in Latin America’s biggest economy. It is a sale of a unit, not a sale of the hospitals or the insurer.

What Is Not Known

The filing as reported does not state how much money SAMI manages, how much it earns, what happens to its brands or how the proceeds will be used. No date has been given for closing, and the targets behind the R$150 million are not public.

We could not open the filing text itself on the company’s investor-relations site or on the securities regulator CVM, so the terms here come from the company’s notice as described by Brazilian business outlets. We will update this article when the primary text is available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rede D’Or sell?

Its entire stake in two fund companies, together called SAMI: a securities distributor and a fund manager. The buyer is BlackRock Brasil Gestora de Investimentos, announced on 18 November 2026.

How much is the deal worth?

About R$850 million (about US$147 million at R$5.79 per dollar). R$700 million is paid at closing and R$150 million in two instalments on the third and fifth anniversaries, subject to targets and exchange rates.

Is the sale final?

No. It needs approval from the Central Bank of Brazil and the antitrust authority CADE, plus other customary conditions. No closing date has been announced.

Can US investors buy Rede D’Or shares?

The shares trade in São Paulo under the ticker RDOR3, so access runs through brokers connected to Brazil’s B3 exchange. This article does not give investment advice.

Sources: Rede D’Or São Luiz notice to the market of 18 November 2026 as described by Brazilian business outlets (investor relations: https://ri.rededorsaoluiz.com.br/documentos-publicados/fatos-relevantes-comunicados-e-avisos/); Rede D’Or material fact of 16 May 2024 on D’Or Consultoria; CADE clearance of the Rede D’Or and Sul América merger (https://www.gov.br/cade/en/matters/news/cade-clears-merger-between-rede-d2019or-and-sul-america-s.a); RT market data, USD/BRL (intraday rate) on 18 November 2026. Related: Brazil news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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