Brazil Court Probes Lula and Alckmin Ticket
Key Facts
- Probe opened. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) opened a probe into Lula and Alckmin on 5 November; no ruling yet.
- Acts challenged. Novo, a Brazilian political party, counts 35 government acts between 1 January and 16 October 2026.
- Penalties sought. Novo seeks cancelled diplomas and eight years of ineligibility; defences are due within five days.
- Storm deaths. Two people died after storms struck the southern state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday 4 November 2026.
- Storm damage. Chapecó, the hardest-hit city, had about 2,400 homes affected.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket gave 3.0% odds that Brazil’s election is annulled by 31 December; a bet, not a poll. Stand: 7 November, 1:05 a.m. ET.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s top electoral court has opened an investigation into President Lula and Vice President Alckmin over election-year benefits, but it has not ruled and no penalty has been set.
In Plain English
- TSE: The Superior Electoral Court is Brazil’s top court for elections, and its inspector-general leads investigations into election abuses.
- Novo: Novo is a Brazilian political party that filed the complaint against the Lula ticket.
- Civil Defense: The state emergency agency that confirms disasters, counts damage and issues weather warnings in Santa Catarina.
How the Electoral Court Came to Investigate Lula and Alckmin
Brazil’s electoral court opened an investigation on 5 November into President Lula and Vice President Alckmin over 35 government acts. Novo, a political party, filed the complaint.
The Superior Electoral Court, known as the TSE, is the country’s top court for elections. Its inspector-general, Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, signed the order that lets the case proceed.
Novo says Lula issued 35 government acts between 1 January and 16 October 2026 that created or widened benefits. It points to fuel subsidies among them.
Cueva found that the complaint names the facts and the challenged acts and offers evidence, so the defence can respond. The order covers both Lula and Alckmin.
Novo asks the court to cancel the registrations or diplomas of both men and to bar them from office for eight years. Those penalties apply only if the court finds grave abuse, and Lula and Alckmin are presumed innocent.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, priced the chance that Brazil’s presidential election is annulled by 31 December 2026 at 3.0%. About US$61,800 had been traded on that market as of 1:05 a.m. ET on 7 November (6:05 a.m. UTC).
The price reflects bets on whether any court action could undo the October vote, and it is a bet, not a poll or a legal forecast. Opening the electoral case does not by itself change the runoff result.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
How Tornadoes and Storms Hit Santa Catarina
Storms that struck the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday 4 November 2026 killed two people. Civil Defense, the state emergency agency, confirmed tornadoes in Chapecó and Xanxerê.
A 46-year-old woman from Xanxerê, whose name was not released, was electrocuted by a broken high-voltage cable. A second person died in Rio Negrinho when a fuel-station structure collapsed.
Chapecó took the heaviest damage, with about 2,400 homes affected. Counts of homes affected across the state passed 5,500 by 5 November and reached about 6,300 in later counts.
Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, recorded gusts of 126 km/h (78 mph) in Chapecó. Counts of homes, displaced people and emergencies are likely to change.
What Links These Stories
Both stories ask what a government owes its citizens and how fast it must act. Novo’s case questions whether election-year benefits served voters or the ticket, while the storms create a demand for emergency help that no one disputes.
The reports behind this Big Read
- Brazil Electoral Court Probes Lula Ticket
- Two Dead as Tornadoes Hit Santa Catarina
- Brazil Court Lifts Betting Ban for 3 Brands
- Brazil Medical Lab Fleury Profit Jumps 43%
What It Means for US Readers
For US investors and ADR holders (owners of US-listed shares in Brazilian companies), the case adds legal noise around Brazil’s government. The court has not ruled, and opening a case does not by itself overturn the 25 October runoff.
Travellers to western Santa Catarina should check local flight and road updates. Companies with supply chains in southern Brazil should follow Civil Defense bulletins.
What to Watch Next
Lula and Alckmin have five days after notification to file their defence, and the court has set no date for a ruling. Counts of homes, displaced people and emergencies in Santa Catarina are likely to change as Civil Defense updates its figures.
What Is Not Known
Early reports spoke of two tornadoes and later counts differ, and home-damage counts vary between reports. The content of Lula’s and Alckmin’s defence, any ruling date, the woman’s name and the total storm cost are not yet public.
Sources
Rio Times report on the electoral court probe · Electoral court order of 5 November 2026 (Portuguese-language legal report) · Complaint accepted for investigation (Portuguese-language report) · Santa Catarina Civil Defense tornado confirmation (Portuguese-language report) · Rio Times: The Big Read, Brazil, 6 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has the court found that Lula and Alckmin broke electoral law?
No. The court only found that Novo’s complaint meets the legal requirements to be investigated. It has not ruled on whether abuse occurred, and both men are presumed innocent.
What penalty could Lula and Alckmin face?
If the full court finds grave abuse of political power, it could cancel their diplomas and bar them from elections for eight years. No such finding has been made.
How many people died in the Santa Catarina tornadoes?
Two. A 46-year-old woman was electrocuted in Xanxerê, and a second person died in Rio Negrinho when a fuel-station structure collapsed.