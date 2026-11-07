Brazil Lithium Miner Sigma Faces Court Fines

Brazil · Lithium Mining

Key Facts What happened Nasdaq-listed Sigma Lithium restarted its Brazilian mine in October, while a state court case over neighbours continues.

How big Output since the restart reached 9,000 tonnes by 30 October; all of July to September made 7,293 tonnes.

The real story A court found Sigma in breach on 28 September, triggering fines of R$500,000 (US$91,000) a day.

The catch No total owed is published; prosecutors estimated over R$80 million (US$14.5 million) by 23 September.

Who it hits Four families isolated beside the mine, within three communities where prosecutors mapped 119 homes.

What comes next Full third-quarter results are due Wednesday 11 November, and the judge plans a site visit on 18 November.

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Sigma Lithium, a Nasdaq-listed miner (ticker SGML), says it restarted production at its Brazilian mine in early October after courts protected its licences. A separate state court case over the families who live beside the mine is still running, and fines apply every day the court says the company is in breach.

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The mine, called Grota do Cirilo, is in the Jequitinhonha Valley of Minas Gerais state, between the towns of Araçuaí and Itinga. All Brazilian real amounts in this article are converted at R$5.5013 to the US dollar, the central bank’s official rate for 6 November.

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What Sigma Told Investors

In a preview filed with US regulators on 2 November, the company said it produced 7,293 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate in the third quarter. It added that production was hit by “a suspension of operations by local authorities” and that in early October State and Federal Courts protected its operating and mining licences and production restarted.

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Gross revenue was US$23 million, down 23% from US$30 million a year earlier, with a 32% gross margin. Cash stood at US$10 million on 30 September, and the company said it had produced 9,000 tonnes of high-grade concentrate since the restart to 30 October.

Sigma said it expects to publish full third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November. Its filing says the proceedings remain before the Brazilian courts, and it does not mention the families or the inspection.

The Court Case Over the Neighbours

The Ministério Público de Minas Gerais (MPMG), the state prosecutors’ office, sued Sigma Mineração, the company’s Brazilian unit, over dust, noise and vibration affecting the communities of Piauí Poço Dantas, Ponte do Piauí and Santa Luzia. The state appeals court (TJMG) later upheld an urgent order and, on 23 July, set a fine of R$500,000 (about US$91,000) a day, capped at R$200 million (about US$36 million), counted from 11 June.

The order requires the company to stop noisy night work until an independent audit shows noise is within legal limits, and to give four isolated families a permanent road. The prosecutors say the company’s own monitoring found noise above limits in 67.2% of daytime readings and 87.5% of night-time readings.

On Monday 28 September the judge in Araçuaí, Emílio Guimarães Moura Neto, found the company had not complied and applied the fine. He rejected its access road because it keeps the families exposed to mining risks, and ordered gates and barriers removed.

Sigma was given 15 days to show payment and fix the problems. The prosecutors had estimated on 23 September that fines already exceeded R$80 million (about US$14.5 million), but the ruling did not state a total.

Lithium-bearing rock sits in a feed chute at the Sigma Lithium plant in the Jequitinhonha Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil, with hills beyond. Company photo from 2023. Credit: Sigma Lithium.

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The Judge’s Site Visit

According to the court order, the judge will travel on Wednesday 18 November at 2 p.m. to the road the families use, to check how far waste-rock piles stand from homes and to watch truck traffic. The visit was requested by Sigma itself, and he will rule on the company’s challenge to the injunction and the fine claims only afterwards.

The order also leaves open whether to approve AEDAS, the technical adviser ranked second in the communities’ selection, after hearing Sigma. The company says its own monitoring reports show it complies with the court orders and that the road was never blocked.

What It Means for US Readers

For holders of SGML, the case shows how a local legal fight can weigh on a miner even after its licences were protected. Sigma’s results on 11 November will be the first full update since the restart.

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Lithium is a key raw material for electric-vehicle batteries, a market US investors follow closely. A longer fight over fines or access could add costs, but nothing published so far says output is stopped now.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much Sigma owes in total fines. The Araçuaí court and the MPMG can say, and the judge has tied further rulings to the 18 November visit.

It is also not known how the court costs will appear in Sigma’s accounts. The company can answer when it publishes full third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sigma Lithium?

Sigma Lithium is a Canada-registered miner listed on Nasdaq and Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker SGML. It produces lithium oxide concentrate, a raw material for batteries, at Grota do Cirilo in Brazil.

Why is a court fining Sigma?

The court found the company had not obeyed orders to give four isolated families safe road access and to suspend noisy night work until an audit. The fine is R$500,000 (about US$91,000) a day for each unmet obligation.

Has the mine stopped producing?

Sigma says production restarted in early October and reached 9,000 tonnes of high-grade concentrate by 30 October. The Araçuaí case sets conditions on night noise and road access rather than ordering a shutdown, according to the rulings the prosecutors describe.

What happens on 18 November?

The judge in Araçuaí plans a site visit to the access road, the waste-rock piles near homes and the truck traffic. Prosecutors and the company are summoned to attend.

When does Sigma report results?

The company says it will publish full third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November 2026. A preview of 2 November put gross revenue at US$23 million.

Sources: Sigma Lithium Corp 3Q 26 earnings preview, Form 6-K filed 2 November 2026 (sec.gov); Ministério Público de Minas Gerais news releases on the Sigma Mineração civil action (mpmg.mp.br); Minas Gerais Court of Justice and Araçuaí 1st Civil Court decisions in case 5006981-44.2025.8.13.0034; Central Bank of Brazil PTAX dollar rate, 6 November 2026 (R$5.5013). Retrieved 7 November 2026.