Puerto Rico Senate Moves to Keep Tax Zones

File photo. The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island’s legislature, undated. Photo: xiquinhosilva, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

PUERTO RICO · TAX POLICY

Puerto Rico’s Senate voted on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to keep the island’s Opportunity Zone tax breaks, which reward investment in low-income areas, and to cut sales-tax paperwork for its smallest shops. The two bills, both written by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, must still pass the House of Representatives.

The first bill protects local incentives that cover about 98% of the island today, before a US federal change ends the blanket designation on 31 December 2026. The second lets merchants with up to US$30,000 in quarterly sales file and pay the sales tax four times a year instead of twelve.

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Key Facts —Who. Thomas Rivera Schatz, Puerto Rico’s Senate President, authored both bills passed on 11 November. —Zones. Senate Bill 1514 keeps the 2018 Opportunity Zone map for the island’s own tax incentives. —Sales tax. Senate Bill 1576 allows quarterly filing of IVU, the island’s sales tax, for sales up to US$30,000 a quarter. —Deadline. Federal law ends Puerto Rico’s automatic zone coverage on 31 December 2026. —Next. Both bills still need House action; no date is known.

As of 12 November 2026, 02:00 GMT.

In plain English: Opportunity Zones are a US federal programme that gives investors tax breaks for putting money into designated low-income areas. IVU is the island’s sales and use tax, and DDEC is its economic development department.

Why the Zone Map Is at Risk

Opportunity Zones were created in 2017 and covered every low-income census tract (a small statistical district) in Puerto Rico automatically, which is why about 98% of the island carries the label. A federal law signed on 4 July 2025, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, made the programme permanent but, the Senate bill says, ends that automatic coverage for Puerto Rico on 31 December 2026.

From 1 January 2027 the island may designate only 25% of its eligible tracts, and Governor Jenniffer González announced on 6 November that 178 tracts were designated for 2027. The Senate bill’s preamble warns that much of the land now covered would stop qualifying, which would hurt investor planning and projects under way.

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What Senate Bill 1514 Changes

The bill amends the Puerto Rico Incentives Code (Law 60-2019) so that the zones listed by the US Treasury Department on 9 July 2018 stay valid for local incentives. Those incentives include an 18.5% preferential income tax rate, a 100% exemption on dividend distributions and a transferable tax credit of 5% to 25% of eligible investment.

Fund qualification would depend on the Code and on rules set by the island’s economic development department, not on federal certification. The bill also states a policy of backing affordable housing for working middle-class families and young professionals, citing a shortage that pushes many to leave the island.

Sales Tax Relief for Small Shops

Senate Bill 1576 amends the sales and use tax rules so a merchant whose gross sales did not exceed US$30,000 in the previous calendar quarter may file and pay quarterly. The return and payment would be due by the 20th of the month after each quarter ends.

Eligibility would be automatic and need no prior approval from the Treasury Secretary. A merchant who goes over the limit returns to monthly filing from the next quarter, and new businesses may start on a reasonable estimate of their sales.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Opportunity Zone funds with Puerto Rico projects, the bill aims to keep the island’s own tax breaks even where the federal ones narrow. For new investment from 2027, federal benefits depend on the 178 designated tracts, not on this bill.

For shop owners, and for visitors who buy from small vendors, the quarterly option changes paperwork and not the tax customers pay. The bill itself says merchants stay fully responsible for collecting and sending in the tax.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed when the House of Representatives will take up either bill or whether Governor González will sign them. The vote tally is also unconfirmed.

No official estimate of lost tax revenue for the quarterly option is published. We found no published official figure sizing the effect of either bill, so we give none.

Related reading: who runs Puerto Rico’s economy, who holds power on the island and the Senate’s permit reform bill. Our Puerto Rico hub tracks the next steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Puerto Rico’s Senate pass on 11 November 2026?

It passed Senate Bill 1514 to keep Opportunity Zone designations for local incentives and Senate Bill 1576 for quarterly sales-tax filing by small merchants. Both were written by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz.

Who can file the sales tax quarterly under Bill 1576?

Merchants whose gross sales did not exceed US$30,000 in the previous calendar quarter, with new businesses allowed to join on a reasonable sales estimate. Payment would be due by the 20th of the month after the quarter closes.

What happens to Puerto Rico’s Opportunity Zones on 31 December 2026?

Federal law ends the automatic designation of every low-income tract on that date. The island then may designate 25% of its eligible tracts, and 178 were approved for 2027.

Are the bills law yet?

No. The House of Representatives and the governor must still act, and we have not confirmed a date.

Sources Puerto Rico Senate, Senate Bill 1514 (filed 13 October 2026) and Senate Bill 1576 (filed 19 October 2026), PS 1514 text and PS 1576 text; the Senate’s floor approval of 11 November 2026; Governor Jenniffer González’s announcement of 6 November 2026 and the US Treasury and Internal Revenue Service list of new Opportunity Zones; Public Law 119-21, the 2025 US tax law. The Internal Revenue Service is the US tax agency.