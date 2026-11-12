Petrobras May Owe US$650M to Pipeline Buyers

BRAZIL MARKETS · GAS

Published Thursday, 12 November 2026, 4:59 a.m. ET · Source: Folha de S.Paulo, a Brazilian daily; Petrobras

Key Facts The claim Petrobras may have to return R$3.6 billion (about US$650 million) to the buyers of its TAG gas pipelines.

The cause A 2019 sale clause, never disclosed before, ties part of the price to a pipeline value set by regulator ANP.

The trigger ANP’s October proposal would value the north-east pipelines at less than zero for tariff purposes.

The gap Petrobras has not said whether a similar clause sits in its sale of another pipeline company, NTS.

A forgotten clause in a 2019 pipeline sale may now cost Brazil’s state oil company real money. Petrobras could have to return R$3.6 billion (about US$650 million at R$5.56 per US$) to the buyers of its TAG gas pipelines, Folha de S.Paulo, a leading Brazilian daily, reported on 11 November.

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TAG (Transportadora Associada de Gás) runs about 4,500 km of gas pipelines in northern and north-eastern Brazil, carrying gas from production fields to distributors and power plants. The clause in the sale contract, which Petrobras had never disclosed before, first showed up in its third-quarter accounts, published on Tuesday 10 November, according to Folha.

Petrobras received R$33.5 billion (about US$6.0 billion) in 2019 for 90% of TAG, bought by Engie, a French utility, and La Caisse (Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec), a Canadian pension fund, Folha reported. The sale took place in the first year of then-President Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

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How a Regulator Decision Becomes a Bill

A Petrobras plant with a gas storage sphere and a processing tower in Brazil, in an undated file photo. Photo: Deltafrut, Creative Commons, via Wikimedia Commons.

The clause ties part of the price to the regulatory asset base, which is the value of a pipeline that users have not yet paid off through tariffs. ANP, Brazil’s oil and gas regulator, is reviewing those tariffs, Folha reported.

In October ANP proposed setting the base of the north-eastern network to zero, on the grounds that the pipes are fully paid off. TAG had asked for R$5.7 billion (about US$1.0 billion), but ANP’s method left a negative balance of R$128 million (about US$23 million), according to Folha.

Folha said the decision would lower gas transport tariffs but was suspended for 15 days at the start of this week. ANP acted after Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry, at the request of NTS, another pipeline company Petrobras sold, asked it to.

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What Petrobras Said

William Nozaki, Petrobras’s director for energy transition and sustainability, said on Wednesday 11 November that the clause exists because the parties disagreed over the regulatory asset base, Folha reported. TAG’s press office told Folha it would not comment.

Petrobras did not answer Folha on whether the same could happen with NTS, which it sold in 2017 to Brookfield, a Canadian investor. The R$3.6 billion equals about 9% of the R$39.8 billion (US$7.7 billion at Petrobras’s own quarterly average rate) net income Petrobras reported for the quarter in Petrobras’s own results release of 10 November.

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Why It Matters

TAG’s revenue comes mostly from contracts with Petrobras, which books all pipeline capacity and pays for it even when unused, Folha reported. In 2023 the north-east network alone made up 23.6% of TAG’s revenue, Folha said.

The case shows that the sale of state assets can leave payment obligations that surface years later. Investors in Brazilian infrastructure and in Petrobras’s US-listed shares (ticker PBR) will want to see how ANP finalises the review.

What Happens Next

ANP has not published a new date for its decision in the material we reviewed. Petrobras’s next quarterly accounts, for October to December, would show whether the estimate changes.

What Is Not Known

We could not open Petrobras’s accounting note or ANP’s own decision, so the contract wording, the exact figure booked and the payment date rest on Folha’s report. It is not known whether the NTS sale carries a similar clause.

What It Means for You

For US holders of PBR, the R$3.6 billion is small against quarterly profit, but it adds a legal and regulatory risk tied to past asset sales. Gas users and power producers in the north-east could see lower transport tariffs if ANP’s proposal stands.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What may Petrobras have to pay?

Folha de S.Paulo reports that Petrobras may have to return R$3.6 billion (about US$650 million) to the buyers of TAG, its former gas pipeline arm. The obligation comes from a 2019 sale clause.

Why would Petrobras pay TAG’s owners?

The clause ties part of the sale price to the asset value that ANP, Brazil’s oil and gas regulator, sets in its tariff review. ANP proposed a value below zero for the north-east network.

Is the payment final?

Not according to the reports we reviewed: ANP’s proposal was suspended for 15 days, and no new date is public. Petrobras has not said whether a similar clause exists in the NTS sale.

Sources: Folha de S.Paulo, 11 November 2026; Petrobras results release, 10 November 2026. Conversions at about R$5.56 per US$, the market close of 11 November.

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