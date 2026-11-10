Petrobras Denies Seeking Gas Tariff Delay

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,291 ▲ 5.49% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.77% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Energy

Petrobras Denies Seeking Gas Tariff Delay

By · · 3 min read
Gas pipeline equipment on the Gasene pipeline at Itabuna, Bahia, Brazil
Equipment on the Gasene gas pipeline at Itabuna, Bahia, in a March 2010 file photo (Photo: Manu Dias/Agecom, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ENERGY

What Petrobras denies asking ANP, Brazil’s oil and gas regulator, to postpone the pipeline tariff review.
Dispute The Ministry of Mines and Energy asked ANP to pause the review so Petrobras and gas carrier NTS can seek a deal.
Result ANP’s board paused the review for 15 days on 9 November.
Next Petrobras says ANP must approve any deal before capacity is offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs.
As of Tuesday 10 November 2026, 22:00 UTC

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company says it never asked the gas regulator for more time, after the regulator paused its tariff review at the energy ministry’s request.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it did not ask the national oil and gas regulator (ANP) to delay its review of gas pipeline tariffs, the regulator’s reset of what pipeline operators may charge. The denial follows a 15-day pause that ANP ordered on Monday at the energy ministry’s request.

The row matters to US investors in Petrobras’s American depositary receipts (US-listed shares) because pipeline tariffs shape what Brazilian industry pays for gas. It also tests how far a government-controlled company can push a regulator that is meant to be independent.

What Happened

On Monday 9 November 2026, ANP’s board paused the final stage of the review for 15 days, at the request of Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy. The pause was meant to let Petrobras and NTS, a gas pipeline operator (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste), seek a consensual solution.

In a statement on Tuesday, Petrobras said it had not asked ANP to postpone the final date for setting the review. It said it accepts that the matter belongs to ANP and that its own input, and that of other players, is already in the file.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Petrobras said NTS had approached it with proposals to cut the cost of its network quickly and lastingly. The company said it had not seen them and that “no proposal has been presented” so far.

Why It Matters

Petrobras is a major shipper, a customer that pays to move gas through Brazil’s pipelines, so pipeline tariffs feed into its own costs and into what it charges buyers. It said that, as a shipper using the network, “the best price is always the lowest possible price”.

The review is already tense. On Thursday 5 November 2026, NTS said it would suspend about R$12 billion of planned network expansion, blaming an ANP ruling that cuts pipeline operators’ allowed returns, and said it would sue ANP (R$12 billion is about US$2.2 billion at R$5.55 per US$, 10 November 2026).

Live Company IntelligencePetroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA ADR — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What to Watch Next

Petrobras says any solution must first be approved by ANP, so that capacity can be offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs. A 15-day pause from 9 November would end around 24 November, though ANP has not published a new date.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed who asked the ministry to seek the pause, and no tariff figures for any proposed alternative have been published. Petrobras says no NTS proposal has been presented to it.

Sources: Petrobras statement, 10 November 2026; ANP board meeting, 9 November 2026; NTS notice to the market, 5 November 2026; Frankfurter exchange-rate service, 10 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Petrobras ask ANP to delay the gas tariff review?

Petrobras says no, in a statement on 10 November 2026. ANP paused the review for 15 days on 9 November at the energy ministry’s request.

What is the ANP gas tariff review?

It is the regulator’s reset of what gas pipeline operators may charge shippers. Petrobras says capacity would be offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Petrobras trades in New York through American depositary receipts. Its gas costs and its relationship with the regulator can affect earnings and governance risk.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
ANP Brazil energy brazil gas gas pipelines NTS Petrobras Pietro Mendes tariff review

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.