Petrobras Denies Seeking Gas Tariff Delay

BRAZIL · ENERGY

What Petrobras denies asking ANP, Brazil’s oil and gas regulator, to postpone the pipeline tariff review. Dispute The Ministry of Mines and Energy asked ANP to pause the review so Petrobras and gas carrier NTS can seek a deal. Result ANP’s board paused the review for 15 days on 9 November. Next Petrobras says ANP must approve any deal before capacity is offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs. As of Tuesday 10 November 2026, 22:00 UTC

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company says it never asked the gas regulator for more time, after the regulator paused its tariff review at the energy ministry’s request.

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Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it did not ask the national oil and gas regulator (ANP) to delay its review of gas pipeline tariffs, the regulator’s reset of what pipeline operators may charge. The denial follows a 15-day pause that ANP ordered on Monday at the energy ministry’s request.

The row matters to US investors in Petrobras’s American depositary receipts (US-listed shares) because pipeline tariffs shape what Brazilian industry pays for gas. It also tests how far a government-controlled company can push a regulator that is meant to be independent.

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What Happened

On Monday 9 November 2026, ANP’s board paused the final stage of the review for 15 days, at the request of Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy. The pause was meant to let Petrobras and NTS, a gas pipeline operator (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste), seek a consensual solution.

In a statement on Tuesday, Petrobras said it had not asked ANP to postpone the final date for setting the review. It said it accepts that the matter belongs to ANP and that its own input, and that of other players, is already in the file.

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Petrobras said NTS had approached it with proposals to cut the cost of its network quickly and lastingly. The company said it had not seen them and that “no proposal has been presented” so far.

Why It Matters

Petrobras is a major shipper, a customer that pays to move gas through Brazil’s pipelines, so pipeline tariffs feed into its own costs and into what it charges buyers. It said that, as a shipper using the network, “the best price is always the lowest possible price”.

The review is already tense. On Thursday 5 November 2026, NTS said it would suspend about R$12 billion of planned network expansion, blaming an ANP ruling that cuts pipeline operators’ allowed returns, and said it would sue ANP (R$12 billion is about US$2.2 billion at R$5.55 per US$, 10 November 2026).

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What to Watch Next

Petrobras says any solution must first be approved by ANP, so that capacity can be offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs. A 15-day pause from 9 November would end around 24 November, though ANP has not published a new date.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed who asked the ministry to seek the pause, and no tariff figures for any proposed alternative have been published. Petrobras says no NTS proposal has been presented to it.

Sources: Petrobras statement, 10 November 2026; ANP board meeting, 9 November 2026; NTS notice to the market, 5 November 2026; Frankfurter exchange-rate service, 10 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Petrobras ask ANP to delay the gas tariff review?

Petrobras says no, in a statement on 10 November 2026. ANP paused the review for 15 days on 9 November at the energy ministry’s request.

What is the ANP gas tariff review?

It is the regulator’s reset of what gas pipeline operators may charge shippers. Petrobras says capacity would be offered from 1 January 2027 at updated tariffs.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Petrobras trades in New York through American depositary receipts. Its gas costs and its relationship with the regulator can affect earnings and governance risk.