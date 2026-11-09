Peru Lawmaker Targets US$36 Billion Tax Debt

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.10% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.64▼ 0.61% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.33% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.20% USD/CLP 970.64 ▼ 0.61% USD/COP 3,284 ▲ 1.34% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.56 ▼ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.82% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Peru Economy

Peru Lawmaker Targets US$36 Billion Tax Debt

By · · 5 min read
Arequipa, Peru, city view
The cathedral and the arcades around the Plaza de Armas, the heart of old Arequipa (file photo, 2023). (Photo: Draceane, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

A Peruvian deputy has presented a bill, reported on 2 November, to push Sunat, the national tax agency, to chase its biggest unpaid bills. The move follows a 7 October 2026 hearing in which Sunat said taxpayers owe S/123.1 billion (about US$36 billion at roughly 3.41 soles per dollar), but can realistically collect about a tenth.

Investors who follow Peruvian mining, energy and bank bonds should care because uncollected tax limits the Treasury of a major copper and gold exporter. Disputes tie up cash that would otherwise reach the Treasury.

Peru: Tax Policy

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Economy story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

Debt. Sunat counts S/123.1 billion (about US$36 billion) owed, of which S/90.1 billion (about US$26 billion) is enforceable.

Recovery. Sunat sees only S/11.9 billion (about US$3.5 billion) as realistically collectable.

Disputes. About S/22 billion (about US$6.5 billion) is under appeal, mostly at the Tax Tribunal, an administrative appeals body.

Bill. Deputy Ernesto Zunini of Peru’s Congress wants tracking and a national report on large debts, within 180 days of the implementing rules taking effect.

Unknown. We found no committee schedule for the bill and no comment from the finance ministry.

Peru’s tax agency says most of its large unpaid bills are stuck in disputes, insolvency and time, and one deputy now wants Congress to force a faster, more visible clean-up.

What Happened

On Wednesday 7 October 2026, Sunat chief César Luna Victoria briefed the Economy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Peru’s Congress. He said the agency’s total determined tax debt is S/123.1 billion, of which S/90.1 billion is legally enforceable (Infobae Perú, 8 October).

Legislative Palace of Peru in Lima
Legislative Palace in Lima, seat of Peru's Congress, file photo.

He called the idea of having S/90 billion to collect “una ficción”, a fiction, because the realistic figure is S/11.9 billion. Sunat also said about S/22 billion is in dispute: S/5.7 billion at Sunat, S/11.4 billion at the Tax Tribunal and about S/4.9 billion in the courts.

Luna Victoria told deputies that “los costos de cobrar la deuda son enormes”, especially for small debts, and that debt grows “por inercia” as interest keeps accruing (Congress press office, 7 October). Deputies Gloria Hirache and Hilda Fernández de la Torre, both of the Good Government Party, asked for action against large debtors and for help to small firms.

Gabriel Gonzales of Together for Peru, a party in Congress, challenged the view that debtors’ funds vanish too fast to seize. On 8 October, state daily El Peruano listed Sunat’s plan: shorter litigation through electronic files, action on trusts, factoring and leasing, and special units against tax crime (El Peruano, 8 October).

What the Bill Proposes

Zunini, spokesman of the Together for Peru bench, presented a bill on “high fiscal impact” tax debts, reported on 2 November (Arequipa Mistipress, 2 November). It defines such debts by size, age, concentration and risk of going uncollected, and says they need stronger tracking.

Sunat would set up internal alerts for debts at risk and publish a first national report within 180 calendar days after the implementing rules take effect. The bill’s own background cites Sunat data from June 2024: about 1,200 debtors owing more than S/3,400 million (about US$1 billion).

Why It Matters

The gap between what is owed and what is collectable is the story. Sunat’s own testimony says much of the stock is old, litigated or tied to insolvent firms, which a reporting law cannot change by itself.

The agency expects to collect about S/9.5 billion (about US$2.8 billion) from 2,700 operating taxpayers in 2027, a figure it has passed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) for revenue projections (Infobae Perú, 8 October). Peru’s fiscal accounts depend on such collections, so how much is realistic matters to bond buyers.

What Happens Next

The bill must be assigned to a committee and win a favourable report before reaching a floor vote. We found no dated checkpoint for either step.

More on this topic: Peru Growth May Fall to 2% If El Nino Lasts and Peru Flags 58 Mine Waste Sites for El Niño. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

What It Means for You

If you hold Peruvian assets, watch for the first Sunat national debt report, if the bill passes, because it would show which large firms owe what. Business travellers and expats with Peruvian tax affairs see no change now.

What Is Not Known

We could not read the bill’s full text, so details beyond press summaries remain unverified. We found no MEF comment on it, and Minister Elmer Cuba skipped the 7 October hearing, with his ministry citing prior commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much tax debt does Peru have?

Sunat told deputies on 7 October 2026 that taxpayers owe S/123.1 billion (about US$36 billion). It judges only S/11.9 billion (about US$3.5 billion) realistically recoverable.

What would the Zunini bill do?

As reported on 2 November, it would add tracking and early-warning tools for large tax debts. Sunat would publish a first national report within 180 days of the rules taking effect.

Is this a tax amnesty?

The bill reports we read describe tracking and transparency, not a write-off. We could not read the full text, so we cannot rule out other provisions.

Sources

Congress of Peru press office, 7 Oct 2026 · El Peruano, 8 Oct 2026 · Infobae Perú, 8 Oct 2026 · Arequipa Mistipress, 2 Nov 2026

Sources: Congress of Peru; Sunat figures as presented to the Economy Committee; US$ converted at about 3.41 soles per dollar (RT spot, 9 November 2026).

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Ernesto Zunini Peru Congress Peru economy Peru tax debt soles Sunat tax collection Peru

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.