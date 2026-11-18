PANAMA · ELECTIONS

Panama’s rewrite of its election rules has slipped into 2027, leaving a contested bill stuck in the National Assembly, the country’s legislature. Lawmakers closed their autumn session on 31 October without a second debate on Bill 699, and legislative sources told TVN, a Panama City broadcaster, that the Assembly’s leaders had agreed to return to it in January.

For US readers, the delay matters because Panama, home of the canal and a country that uses the US dollar, votes for its president and Assembly in 2029. The rules on campaign money and independent candidates decide who can compete in that vote.

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Key Facts What Bill 699, a rewrite of the Electoral Code, got no second debate in 2026.

Who An Assembly committee added 46 changes to the 168-article text.

Where It still awaits its second and third debates in the full Assembly.

Next Legislative sources say Assembly leaders plan to return to it in January 2027.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Panama’s election rulebook for 2029 is on hold, and the fight over campaign money and independent candidates now carries into the new year.

What Happened to Bill 699

The bill began as a 168-article proposal, according to La Estrella, a Panama City daily. The Assembly’s Government, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Committee, chaired by Benicio Robinson of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), approved it in first debate on 23 September after adding 46 changes.

Those changes raised the number of signatures independent candidates must collect and the number of members a new party needs, according to TVN’s report of 23 September. They also removed the party “initiators”, the founding sponsors of a new party, and raised the limit on private campaign donations.

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Another change, to Article 347, would let a candidate elected to two posts keep both titles while serving in one, TVN reported. The winner would tell the tribunal within five working days which post to take up first.

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Why the Debate Stalled

The Electoral Tribunal, Panama’s independent election authority, rejected the committee’s changes, according to TVN on 21 October, and its magistrates called them setbacks for the electoral system. La Estrella reported on 2 November that deputies also struggled to find the 36 votes the full chamber needs.

Some deputies of Realizando Metas, the governing party, preferred to wait until next year, La Estrella said. Time was short too, because the Assembly also had to pass the 2027 state budget of US$35.11 billion before its session ended on 31 October, TVN noted.

A floor session in October ended in a dispute over whether the tribunal’s magistrates had been called for a courtesy hearing or for the second debate itself, TVN reported. The Assembly’s leaders also wanted to ask the magistrates whether a January start would upset the tribunal’s election calendar, and we found no published answer.

Who Wants What

Robinson, the committee chairman and a proponent of most of the committee’s changes, challenged colleagues to debate the bill and, with most of his bench, signed a document to repeal the part of the Code on public funding for parties (Articles 203 to 230), TVN reported on 21 October. Critics of that idea, including the tribunal and civil groups, have said ending public funding could open the door to drug money, TVN added.

Vamos, an independent bloc of deputies, pushed to send the bill back to first debate with a minority report warning of limits on political rights, according to La Estrella. The tribunal, Vamos and the Panameñista Party, another party in the Assembly, all oppose parts of the committee text.

In Plain English Free nomination is the legal route for independent candidates, who must gather voter signatures instead of using a party. Second debate is the full Assembly’s article-by-article vote, and a bill needs three debates to pass. Electoral Tribunal is the independent body that runs Panama’s elections. Vamos is a bloc of independent deputies in the Assembly.

What It Means for You

If the bill passes as the committee left it, campaigns could take larger private donations and independents would face a harder signature test, while a return to the tribunal’s draft would keep today’s limits. The delay means nothing changes before 2027, and the current Code stays in force.

For investors and expats in Panama, the practical effect is time: the rules for the 2029 vote will be set later than planned, in a year when parties also hold internal elections, La Estrella noted. Our reports on the tribunal’s rejection and the donation caps cover earlier steps.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is January 2027, when the Assembly’s leaders plan to take the bill up again, according to legislative sources cited by TVN; the exact day is not confirmed. We found no second scheduled date, so you can follow developments on our Panama news page.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which of the 46 committee changes would survive a second debate, or whether the 36 votes exist. We also did not find whether the tribunal can keep its election calendar if debate restarts only in January.

Whether the Assembly will drop public funding for parties, as Robinson’s bench proposed, is also open. The pending articles on independent candidates have not been published in final form.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bill 699 in Panama?

A rewrite of Panama’s Electoral Code, the law that sets election rules, for the 2029 elections. It has 168 articles, and an Assembly committee added 46 changes.

Has Panama passed its election reform?

No. The committee approved it in first debate on 23 September, but the full Assembly did not hold the second debate before the session ended on 31 October.

When will the Assembly return to the bill?

Legislative sources told TVN that the Assembly’s leaders had agreed to take it up again in January 2027. No exact date has been confirmed.

Sources: TVN, 21 October 2026; TVN, 23 September 2026; La Estrella de Panamá, 2 November 2026. More in our Panama coverage.