PANAMA · MINING

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino said on Monday 16 November 2026 that his government will hold formal talks with Minera Panamá, the local unit of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, about its closed Cobre Panamá copper mine. He promised that residents near the mine at Donoso will be able to comment under the Escazú Agreement, a regional environmental treaty.

Escazú is a 2018 treaty that gives people three rights in environmental decisions: to information, to take part and to go to court. For US readers, the outcome matters because First Quantum trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FM) and had two arbitration cases against Panama, and because Cobre Panamá was a large copper producer before it closed.

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Key Facts What Panama will hold talks with Minera Panamá on its closed copper mine, with public comment promised.

Why Mulino wants a company-paid closure plan and an end to all arbitration.

When Announced Monday 16 November 2026; talks are due to start Monday 23 November.

Next Talks open 23 November; any deal’s legal form will be made public if a deal is reached.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Panama says it will talk to the owner of its shut copper mine and let nearby residents comment, using a treaty that guarantees public access to environmental information and decisions.

The Big Picture

Panama’s Supreme Court ruled the mining contract unconstitutional in November 2023, and Cobre Panamá has been closed since. In response, First Quantum started arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce, a Paris-based arbitration body, and under the Canada-Panama free trade agreement.

On 31 March 2025 the company said it would discontinue the Chamber of Commerce case and suspend the trade-agreement case. In his address of 16 November, Mulino said a technical commission and an independent audit left two paths, according to Panamá América, a Panama City daily.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Path one keeps the mine closed, which he said would revive the arbitrations and could cost Panama billions of dollars if it lost. Path two is a deal that ends all arbitration and sets an orderly closure paid for by the company; our report on the announcement has the five principles he set.

Our earlier reports cover the government’s red lines and the ministers’ closure recommendation. Both give the background to the talks.

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What the Escazú Agreement Is

The Escazú Agreement is a regional treaty on access to information, public participation and justice in environmental matters in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was adopted on 4 March 2018 in Escazú, Costa Rica, and entered into force on 22 April 2021, according to the United Nations Treaty Collection, the UN’s official register of treaties.

Panama ratified it on 10 March 2020, and the same UN record lists 24 signatories, 19 of which are full parties. Panama’s Supreme Court later treated the treaty as binding law, as the next section explains.

Why the Court Case Makes Escazú Matter

Panama’s Supreme Court struck down the 2023 mining contract law in November 2023, and part of its reasoning rested on Escazú. According to an explainer by TVN, a Panamanian broadcaster, published on 18 November 2026, the court said the environmental study behind the contract was not recent and held no updated information on local ecology.

Residents therefore could not comment in an informed way, the court found. The same explainer quotes the ruling as saying that Escazú and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a UN treaty, belong to the “constitutional block”, the set of rules judges must apply.

Mulino said on 16 November that any legal form for a new deal will follow the Constitution strictly, avoiding past errors, according to Panamá América.

In Plain English Escazú Agreement is a Latin American treaty that guarantees the public information, a voice and access to courts on environmental decisions. Minera Panamá is the Panamanian company, owned by First Quantum Minerals of Canada, that runs the Cobre Panamá mine. Arbitration means a private tribunal rules on a dispute between an investor and a state instead of a national court. MiAmbiente is Panama’s environment ministry, which ordered the audit of the mine.

What Mulino Promised and Required

Mulino said any agreement must contain an orderly and final closure plan paid for by the company, and that all arbitration against Panama must end. He said the deal is not a concession and will rest on a legal form that fits the Constitution, to be announced if a deal is reached.

He also announced consultation spaces for the population, especially communities next to the project, framed under Escazú. An interministerial team led by Trade and Industry Minister Julio Moltó is to start meetings with the company, and an independent audit ordered through the environment ministry, MiAmbiente, assessed the mine’s condition, compliance and environmental risks.

File photo. The Casco Viejo old town of Panama City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC licence).

What Critics Say

In March 2025 the Panamá Vale Más Sin Minería movement, an environmental and social coalition, said it would act legally if the government opened talks with the mine, according to Revista E&N, a regional business outlet reporting a wire story. We found no statement from the movement on the 16 November announcement.

What It Means for You

For an investor in First Quantum, the mechanism is the arbitration: Mulino’s demand that all claims end is tied to any restart, and the company discontinued one case and suspended the other in March 2025. A deal that ends those claims would remove a legal liability, while a failure leaves the mine closed and the claims possibly revived.

For anyone following Panama, Escazú gives residents a treaty-based argument if comment periods are short or information is withheld. See our reports on the audit and restart compliance, the stockpile milling, or visit our Panama news page.

What to Watch

The first formal meeting between the ministry team and Minera Panamá is due on Monday 23 November 2026, according to TVN’s explainer of 18 November. The second checkpoint is the public presentation of any agreement, which Mulino said will come only when negotiations conclude, so it has no date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which legal form any deal would take, how a temporary operation would be financed or how many weeks the consultation would last. Panama has also not published who exactly will take part in the Escazú process or how comments will be answered.

It is also unclear whether First Quantum accepts the conditions, since the company’s public statements on this round are not confirmed. The audit’s public access and any use of its findings in the talks are likewise unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Escazú Agreement?

A regional treaty adopted on 4 March 2018 that guarantees access to environmental information, public participation and justice. Panama ratified it on 10 March 2020.

What did Mulino announce about Cobre Panamá?

On 16 November 2026 he announced formal talks with Minera Panamá. They cover a company-funded closure plan, the end of arbitration and public comment under Escazú.

Who is First Quantum Minerals?

A Canadian miner listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FM) that owns Minera Panamá. That unit runs the Cobre Panamá mine, closed since November 2023.

Is the mine reopening?

Not decided. Mulino said the deal is not a concession and its legal form will be announced only if talks reach agreement.

Sources: Panamá América, report on the presidential address, 16 November 2026; TVN, Escazú explainer, 18 November 2026; UN Treaty Collection, Escazú Agreement status; First Quantum Minerals press release, 31 March 2025 (distributed by GlobeNewswire, republished by The Manila Times); Panama Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente), audit page; Revista E&N, report on the mining movement, 20 March 2025.