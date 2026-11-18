PANAMA · ELECTRICITY

Panama City lost power before dawn on Tuesday. The cut came at 2:51 a.m. on 17 November 2026 and hit parts of Panamá province and of Panamá Oeste, the province west of the capital.

Naturgy, one of the two power distributors, reported a second, shorter cut that evening, about 15 hours later. For homes and businesses in the capital region, and for foreigners who live or stay there, the cuts were short but wide.

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No source reports any effect on the Panama Canal or on Tocumen, the main international airport. Both power distribution companies said the cause lay outside their own networks, and Etesa, the state grid company, named a plant trip.

Key Facts Morning Over 307,000 customers lost power from 2:51 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November 2026, for nine to 13 minutes.

Evening At 5:33 p.m. a Mexico-Guatemala grid trip cut over 35,000 Naturgy customers for four minutes.

Cause Etesa, the state grid company, blamed a Gatún power plant trip at 2:53 a.m.

Utilities Naturgy (Spanish energy group) counted over 115,000 and Ensa (Panama’s other distributor) 192,238 customers.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

A brief blackout hit the Panama City region before dawn, and Naturgy reported another that evening. Etesa blamed a trip at the Gatún thermal plant.

What Happened

Early on Tuesday 17 November 2026, a power-generating plant on the national grid dropped out of service. Etesa (Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica), the state grid transmission company, attributed this to a trip of unit G2 at the Gatún thermal power plant at 2:53 a.m., with about 295 megawatts of load disconnected.

Automatic protection schemes of the National Interconnected System, Panama’s national power network, then cut supply to parts of Panamá and Panamá Oeste provinces. Both distributors said the cause was external to their own networks.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Naturgy said in a statement that its cut began at 2:51 a.m. and lasted nine minutes. It said more than 115,000 customers lost power.

In Panama City, Naturgy listed San Francisco, Obarrio, Bella Vista, Bethania, Calidonia, El Chorrillo, Amador and Santa Ana among the areas hit. In Panamá Oeste it listed Playa Leona, La Mitra, San Antonio and Burunga.

Naturgy coordinated with the Centro Nacional de Despacho (CND), the national grid control centre, to restore supply. It also apologised to customers.

Ensa, Panama’s other large power distributor, said in its own statement that the loss of generation activated its grid protection system. It left 192,238 customers without power from 2:51 a.m. to 3:04 a.m., a span of 13 minutes.

Ensa named Cerro Viento, San Antonio, Brisas del Golf, Juan Díaz, Llano Bonito, Tinajitas, the Tocumen district and Monte Oscuro among the affected areas. Service was fully restored at 3:04 a.m., when the last circuit closed.

At 5:33 p.m. a second cut hit more than 35,000 Naturgy customers in Panamá, Panamá Oeste and Coclé provinces for four minutes. Naturgy said a trip in the interconnection between Mexico and Guatemala, part of the regional electricity system, caused it.

Naturgy listed San Francisco and Obarrio in Panama City, and Chame, El Coco and Capira in Panamá Oeste, among the areas hit. It also named the district of Antón in Coclé and called the event external to its network.

Casco Viejo, the old town of Panama City, seen across the bay. File photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC licence.

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The Big Picture

Tuesday was not the first grid scare of 2026. On Monday 25 May 2026, a wider blackout hit Panama and briefly split the grid from the Central American interconnection, the shared power network of the region.

Etesa said on 26 May 2026 that it had begun a technical investigation. Its manager, Roy Morales, said the investigation seeks the root cause so that similar cases can be avoided.

Because Panama’s grid is linked to Central America, a fault in one place can reach customers in another. Naturgy attributes the evening cut to a trip, an automatic opening of a line, in the interconnection between Mexico and Guatemala.

No source links the two events of 17 November to each other or to the May blackout. For the policy side, see our report on the Assembly debate on electricity reform.

Why It Matters

No sourced figure on the economic cost of these cuts is available, so we offer no estimate. The confirmed facts are two cuts in about 15 hours, the first hitting more than 307,000 customers and the second more than 35,000.

Protection schemes cut customers automatically to protect the grid when a large plant drops. Because the Panama grid is linked to Central America, a fault abroad can switch off customers at home.

Ensa said it remains alert to possible incidents in generation and transmission. Naturgy said it applied its set protocols and coordinated with the grid control centre.

What To Watch

We found no confirmed date for an official inquiry into the events of 17 November. No other scheduled date is confirmed.

Etesa began its investigation into the May blackout in late May 2026. No source links that inquiry to Tuesday’s cuts.

What Is Not Known

The sources differ by two minutes on the start: Etesa gives 2:53 a.m. for the plant trip, and the distributors give 2:51 a.m. for the start of the cuts. We report both times as given.

We found no technical report yet on why unit G2 tripped. Neither company said whether voltage fluctuations damaged appliances or equipment.

Naturgy gave no exact restoration time for all its circuits beyond the nine minutes. No source reports any effect on the Panama Canal or on Tocumen airport.

What It Means for You

The people affected were homes and businesses in the Panama City and Panamá Oeste areas the companies named. Foreign residents and visitors there share the same grid.

Both morning and evening cuts were brief, at nine to 13 minutes and four minutes. The companies have not said whether any equipment was damaged.

For policy background, see our report on Panama energy law reform returning to committee as 2028 power concessions approach. For the political backdrop, read Panama Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many customers lost power in Panama on 17 November?

Naturgy counted more than 115,000 customers and Ensa counted 192,238 in the morning cut, together more than 307,000. In the evening, Naturgy reported more than 35,000 more.

How long did the blackouts last?

The morning cut began at 2:51 a.m. and lasted nine minutes for Naturgy customers and 13 minutes for Ensa customers. Naturgy reported an evening cut at 5:33 p.m. that lasted four minutes.

What caused the power cuts?

In the morning, Etesa attributed the loss of generation to a trip of unit G2 at the Gatún plant, which triggered automatic protection schemes. In the evening, a trip in the Mexico and Guatemala interconnection cut supply.

Was the Panama Canal affected?

No source reports any effect on the Panama Canal or on Tocumen airport. The companies did not mention either in their statements.

Sources: Naturgy Panamá, statement of 17 November 2026 (naturgy.com.pa); Ensa, statement of 17 November 2026; Etesa, investigation statement of 26 May 2026.