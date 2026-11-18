Health: Panama

Panama has recorded 11,786 dengue cases and 20 deaths so far in 2026, the Ministry of Health (MINSA) said on Tuesday 17 November 2026. That is 12.9% fewer cases than the 13,536 counted at the same point of 2025.

The figures run only to epidemiological week 41 (the health service’s Sunday-to-Saturday count), 11 to 17 October 2026, so they are about a month old. Dengue is a mosquito-borne fever that can turn severe and, in rare cases, kill.

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Key Facts Cases. 11,786 cumulative dengue cases to 17 October 2026, down 12.9% from 13,536 a year earlier.

Deaths. 20 dengue-associated deaths this year, 66 severe cases and 1,465 with warning signs.

Hotspots. Colón health region 2,656 cases and 5 deaths; Metropolitana (Panama City area) 2,591 cases and 2 deaths.

Age. Children aged 10 to 14 are the most affected group, with 1,317 cases.

As of 18 November 2026, 06:50 GMT

Panama’s dengue year is milder than 2025 on case counts, but 20 people have died, and Colón on the Caribbean coast has the most cases of any single health region.

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What We Know

MINSA’s epidemiology department said 10,255 of the cases had no warning signs, 1,465 had warning signs and 66 were severe. It counted 1,296 hospitalisations this year, against 1,307 in 2025, a fall of 0.84%.

The incidence rate (new cases per 100,000 people) was 10.7, MINSA said, and the 10 to 14 age group had a rate of 355.3 per 100,000. MINSA urged people not to lower their guard and to remove standing water where the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds.

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The Bigger Picture: Where Cases Are Concentrated

By health region, Colón on the Caribbean coast recorded the most cases, 2,656, and 5 deaths. The Metropolitana region around Panama City followed with 2,591 cases and 2 deaths, and Chiriquí in the west had 1,483 cases and 3 deaths.

Bocas del Toro, a Caribbean archipelago province that draws many foreign visitors, recorded 541 cases and 3 deaths. Los Santos, on the Azuero peninsula, had only 98 cases but also 3 deaths.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue. The photo does not show Panama or this outbreak. Photo: Wee Hong, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

MINSA’s release does not say which dengue virus types are circulating, and it gives no regional breakdown for 2025. It also does not explain why a 17 November release carries data that end on 17 October.

Why It Matters

Fewer cases than in 2025 point to a milder year, yet 20 deaths show the disease still kills. The 66 severe cases are the group where hospital care matters most.

The reports name no foreign victims. Visitors and residents in Colón, Panama City and Bocas del Toro face the highest counts, and MINSA’s advice is to remove standing water around homes and lodgings.

What to Watch

MINSA has not announced a date for its next dengue bulletin, so the date is not confirmed. A newer release would show whether the 12.9% gap to 2025 has held after October.

More: Panama news in English, and our report on the court that jailed 18 over drug sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many dengue cases has Panama reported in 2026?

MINSA reported 11,786 cumulative cases and 20 deaths through epidemiological week 41, which ended on 17 October 2026.

Is dengue worse in Panama than last year?

On case counts, no: 11,786 is 12.9% below the 13,536 reported at the same point of 2025. Hospitalisations were almost level, at 1,296 against 1,307.

Where in Panama are dengue cases highest?

Colón region leads with 2,656 cases, followed by the Metropolitana health region with 2,591 and Chiriquí with 1,483.

Sources: Panama Ministry of Health (MINSA), Departamento de Epidemiología, press release of 17 November 2026, data to epidemiological week 41 (11 to 17 October 2026).