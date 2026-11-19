Orascom's record order book and rising profit lean increasingly on US data centres, though the profit comparison uses an adjusted 2025 base.

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EGYPT · COMPANIES

Orascom Construction, a builder listed in Abu Dhabi and Cairo, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its backlog of signed work reached a record US$11.6 billion. Nine-month profit rose 95.9% to US$218.0 million against an adjusted 2025 base, or 63.5% against last year’s reported profit of US$133.3 million.

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For US readers, the numbers show how much of this contractor’s growth now comes from American cloud-computing projects. The United States already supplies 51% of its revenue and accounted for more than three-quarters of the nine-month rise (US$1.05 billion of US$1.35 billion, our calculation from the company’s table).

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Key Facts Company Builder listed in Abu Dhabi and Cairo, working across the Middle East, Africa and the US.

Profit Nine-month profit rose 95.9% to US$218.0 million, or 63.5% on last year’s reported figure.

Backlog Signed work still to build reached US$11.6 billion on 30 September, up 34.3% in a year.

US business The US now brings 51% of revenue and 41.7% of backlog, led by data centres.

Next A combination with OCI N.V., a Dutch company listed in Amsterdam, is due in December.

Orascom’s record order book and rising profit lean increasingly on US data centres, though the profit comparison uses an adjusted 2025 base.

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What Happened

Orascom Construction published its third-quarter results on Wednesday 18 November 2026 from Abu Dhabi and Cairo. Revenue for the nine months to 30 September reached US$4,782.2 million, up 39.5%, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a measure of operating profit) rose 64.9% to US$333.1 million.

The third quarter alone was stronger still. Revenue grew 22.5% to US$1,804.2 million, EBITDA rose 56.1% to US$132.1 million, and net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to US$102.7 million, up 103.0%.

The nine-month EBITDA margin, the share of revenue left as operating profit, widened to 7.0% from 5.9% a year earlier. The company said both its Middle East and Africa division and its US division earned higher margins.

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A Backlog at a Record

The backlog, the value of signed contracts not yet built, stood at US$11,613.5 million on 30 September 2026. That is 34.3% more than a year earlier and up from US$10.9 billion at the end of June, which the company called another record.

New awards in the nine months reached US$7,082.3 million, up 90.4%, including US$2,252.5 million in the third quarter alone. Pro forma backlog, which adds its 50% stake in BESIX, a Belgian builder, was US$15.0 billion.

The US Data Centre Engine

The US division is now the main driver. Its revenue rose 75.0% to US$2,449.9 million in the nine months, its EBITDA grew 172.6% to US$115.6 million, and its backlog more than doubled to a record US$4,840.7 million.

Data centres led new US awards in the third quarter. Orascom said its data centre construction portfolio exceeds 2 gigawatts (GW) across several hyperscalers, the largest cloud-computing companies, and other developers.

Egypt and the Gulf Keep Pace

In the Middle East and Africa, revenue rose 15.0% to US$2,332.3 million in the nine months, but fell 4.9% in the third quarter alone. Backlog in the region rose 6.3% in a year to US$6,772.8 million, though it slipped 2.0% from June.

Egypt accounts for 38.8% of the group’s backlog, Saudi Arabia for 8.8% and the United Arab Emirates for 8.0%. Third-quarter awards included a seawater desalination project in the UAE, more power work in Saudi Arabia and infrastructure jobs in Egypt.

The company also reported financial close on a 900-megawatt (MW) wind farm near Ras Shokeir on the Gulf of Suez. It would double the group’s wind capacity as a developer to 1.8 GW, with full operation expected in summer 2028.

What It Means for You

If you follow the data centre build-out in the United States, Orascom’s figures show a contractor whose US data centre work is growing fast, and a US business that now brings in more than half of its sales. Its shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company’s own caution matters too. Its chief executive, Osama Bishai, said the group operates in an uncertain geopolitical environment and is working with clients to limit any effect on project delivery.

What Is Not Known

The profit comparison is not like for like. Orascom measured the 95.9% rise against a 2025 base that excludes a one-off US$22.0 million gain from legal cases in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and the same adjustment applies to its EBITDA comparison.

The release does not say when its backlog will turn into revenue, or which clients sit behind the US data centre orders. The combination with OCI N.V., the company Orascom is joining, depends on regulatory approvals, and the company says its target dates, including Tuesday 24 November 2026 for issuing new shares and about Tuesday 8 December for crediting them, may change.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also Egypt’s US$650 million wind farm contracts and EFG Holding’s third-quarter results.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Orascom Construction Earn in Nine Months?

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$218.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 95.9%. Revenue was US$4,782.2 million.

What Is Orascom’s Backlog?

Backlog is signed work not yet built. It was US$11,613.5 million on 30 September 2026, up 34.3% in a year.

Why Does the US Matter to Orascom?

The US supplied 51% of nine-month revenue and 41.7% of backlog. Data centres led new US awards in the third quarter.

What Is the OCI N.V. Combination?

Orascom expects to complete a combination with OCI N.V., a Dutch company listed in Amsterdam, in December 2026. Shareholders of both companies have approved it.

Sources: Orascom Construction PLC, Q3 2026 results announcement and CEO statement, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error