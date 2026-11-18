File photo. Apartment towers of Cairo above the Nile, 2007. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Egypt

Egypt’s EFG Holding said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its third-quarter operating revenue rose 5% to EGP6.7 billion (Egyptian pounds; about US$125 million). Net profit after tax and minority interest, the share left for EFG’s own owners, fell 15% to EGP720 million (about US$13.4 million).

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Two one-off items distort the comparison: a gain on asset sales a year ago and a staff cost this year. The weaker Egyptian pound also feeds into paper gains and taxes.

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EFG Holding said in its results statement on 18 November that, excluding the 2025 one-off gain and a non-recurring staff expense at Bank NXT, the group’s commercial bank, in 2026, net profit would have been EGP805 million (about US$15.0 million), up 96%. The group also publishes its results through RNS, the London Stock Exchange’s regulatory news service.

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Key Facts Who. EFG Holding, an Egyptian financial group spanning investment banking, non-bank finance and commercial banking.

What. Third-quarter operating revenue rose 5% to about US$125 million, or 27% excluding a one-off gain.

Profit. Net profit fell 15% to about US$13.4 million; adjusted for one-offs, it rose 96%.

Next. The date of the next results is not confirmed, and no dividend plan is stated.

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

EFG Holding’s revenue grew in the third quarter, but a year-ago one-off gain and a one-off staff cost cloud the profit comparison. The weaker pound lifted paper gains and taxes.

The Big Picture: What EFG Holding Is

EFG Holding is an Egyptian financial group with three businesses, according to its results statement of 18 November. EFG Hermes is its investment bank, covering brokerage, investment banking and asset management.

EFG Finance is its non-bank lender, which includes Valu, a buy-now-pay-later service that lets shoppers pay in instalments, plus leasing and microfinance.

The pound matters because the group holds seed capital, money it invests in its own funds, and foreign-currency positions. EFG Holding said that as the pound fell sharply toward the end of the quarter, currency gains and unrealised gains on seed capital lifted EFG Hermes.

Unrealised means the gains exist on paper until positions are sold. The statement said they also raised deferred taxes (tax booked now on gains not yet realised), which is one reason taxes rose 18% against deferred tax gains a year earlier.

File photo. Muhammad Farid Street in downtown Cairo, 2019. Photo: R Prazeres, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened in the Quarter

EFG Holding said in its results statement on 18 November that operating revenue for July to September rose 5% to EGP6.7 billion (about US$125 million). Excluding a one-off gain in the third quarter of 2025 from selling non-core assets at Bank NXT, revenue rose 27%.

Group net operating profit, the profit from the group’s operations, fell 18% to EGP2.1 billion (about US$39 million), and profit before tax fell 23%. Net profit after tax and minority interest fell 15% to EGP720 million (about US$13.4 million).

Operating costs, including provisions and expected credit losses (money set aside for loans that may go unpaid), rose 20% to EGP4.6 billion (about US$86 million). The statement cited higher admin costs in all three businesses, higher staff costs at EFG Finance, higher staff costs at Bank NXT that were largely a one-off, and somewhat higher provisions.

Excluding the 2025 one-off gain and a non-recurring Bank NXT staff expense in 2026, net profit would have been EGP805 million (about US$15.0 million), EFG Holding said. That is 96% higher than a year earlier.

Total assets stood at EGP254.1 billion (about US$4.7 billion) at the end of September 2026, the statement said. It called the result relatively solid despite macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty “which is taking its toll on the entire region”.

How the Three Businesses Did

EFG Hermes revenue rose 36% to EGP2.9 billion (about US$54 million), the statement said. Its net profit after tax and minority interest was EGP342 million (about US$6.4 million), against a loss of EGP170 million (about US$3.2 million) a year earlier.

Brokerage revenue and revenue from the buy side, meaning asset management, both grew. Investment banking revenue fell because of subdued activity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, the Gulf Arab states, and a strong comparison quarter.

EFG Hermes operating costs were flat at EGP2.1 billion (about US$39 million). The profit swing therefore came mainly from holding and treasury activities rather than from cost cuts.

EFG Finance revenue rose 26% to EGP1.9 billion (about US$35 million), and Valu revenue rose 62%. Costs rose 36%, which absorbed the revenue gain and left profit before tax down 3%, while taxes rose 65% on higher Valu profitability and net profit after tax and minority interest fell 43%.

The cost rise reflected Valu’s growth, higher bonus accruals and inflation, EFG Holding said. Provisions rose 33%, consistent with growth in the Valu and leasing loan portfolios.

Bank NXT revenue fell 31% against the high base created by last year’s one-off gain. Operating expenses rose 51% to EGP1.0 billion (about US$19 million), and provisions rose 47% in line with a 44% rise in the loan book (total loans outstanding).

Bank NXT net profit after tax was EGP442 million (about US$8.2 million), down 70%, of which the group’s share was EGP228 million (about US$4.2 million). Excluding the one-off gain and the staff expense, EFG Holding said, Bank NXT’s profit would be flat year on year.

In Plain English

Operating revenue: income from the group’s businesses before costs and tax.

income from the group’s businesses before costs and tax. Seed capital: money a group invests in its own funds.

money a group invests in its own funds. Unrealised gain: a profit on paper that has not been cashed in.

a profit on paper that has not been cashed in. Buy now, pay later: a service that lets shoppers pay for purchases in instalments.

a service that lets shoppers pay for purchases in instalments. Minority interest: the part of a subsidiary’s profit that belongs to outside owners.

the part of a subsidiary’s profit that belongs to outside owners. Provisions: money set aside to cover loans that may not be repaid.

Why It Matters for Investors

For US investors and funds with exposure to Egypt or other frontier markets (smaller, less liquid emerging economies), the quarter shows how one-off gains distort year-on-year comparisons. EFG Holding’s own figures of 18 November show the gap: reported net profit fell 15% to about US$13.4 million, while the adjusted figure rose 96%.

The mechanism runs through the pound, which slipped from about 49.2 to about 52.0 per dollar between 30 June and 30 September in market data. A falling currency lifted paper gains at EFG Hermes, but it also raised deferred taxes, which the statement named as the reason taxes rose 18%.

Valu’s 62% revenue growth, to EGP1.2 billion (about US$23 million), shows demand for paying in instalments. EFG Holding said the 33% rise in provisions at EFG Finance was consistent with the growth of its Valu and leasing loan portfolios.

Readers following Egyptian lenders can compare with saib Bank’s nine-month profit (saib is an Egyptian lender), and our Egypt news page collects more coverage. For a different corner of the economy, see our report on Egyptian wind power contracts.

What Is Not Known

The date of EFG Holding’s next results is not confirmed, and the statement does not say whether a dividend is planned. We also have no analyst forecasts and no reading of how EFG shares reacted.

How the pound’s late-quarter fall will feed into fourth-quarter earnings is not confirmed. The statement also does not say whether the weaker currency will keep lifting paper gains at EFG Hermes.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did EFG Holding report for the third quarter of 2026?

Operating revenue rose 5% to about US$125 million, EFG Holding said on 18 November. Net profit after tax and minority interest fell 15% to about US$13.4 million.

Why did profit fall when revenue rose?

Last year’s revenue included a one-off gain from selling non-core assets at Bank NXT, and costs rose 20%. Taxes also rose 18% on deferred taxes tied to unrealised gains, the statement said.

What is Valu?

Valu is a buy-now-pay-later service inside EFG Finance, the group’s non-bank lender. Its revenue rose 62% in the quarter, EFG Holding said.

When does EFG Holding report next?

The date of the next results is not confirmed. The group also publishes results through the London Stock Exchange’s news service.

Sources EFG Holding third-quarter 2026 results statement of 18 November 2026, published via the London Stock Exchange’s RNS service.

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