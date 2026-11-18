Wind turbines at Zaafarana, Egypt. Photo: Hatem Moushir / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Energy: Egypt

Egypt has signed contracts for a 500 megawatt wind farm on the Red Sea coast, a US$650 million project led by a United Arab Emirates company and built by Chinese firms. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in the New Administrative Capital, Egypt’s new government district east of Cairo.

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The wind farm, called Amunet 2, will stand at Ras Shukeir in Egypt’s Red Sea governorate. A second deal covers a wind turbine factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, according to the developer.

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Key Facts Who. AMEA Power, a UAE renewable developer, with Chinese builders PowerChina and turbine maker Mingyang.

What. A 500 MW wind farm costing US$650 million, about US$1.3 million per megawatt by our arithmetic.

Where. Ras Shukeir, in Egypt’s Red Sea governorate.

Next. No Amunet 2 grid date yet; AMEA’s Abydos 2 solar plant starts “in the coming weeks”.

As of. 18 November 2026.

Egypt signed a US$650 million deal for 500 MW of wind power with Chinese contractors, alongside a planned turbine factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

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What Was Signed

Two contracts cover the build. The first is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC, turnkey build) contract between AMEA Power, a UAE-based renewable power company that is part of Al Nowais Investments, an Emirati investment group, and two Chinese firms, PowerChina International and PowerChina Huadong, the group’s engineering arm.

Hussain Al Nowais, AMEA Power’s chairman, signed it with Gao Fei, first vice president for the Middle East and North Africa at PowerChina International, and Yu Feng, president of Huadong. The second contract is a turbine supply agreement between Mingyang, a Chinese turbine maker, and PowerChina Huadong.

Al Nowais put the cost at US$650 million on the day. PowerChina said Ras Shukeir is its fourth EPC wind project in Egypt and it “has become Egypt’s largest EPC contractor in the wind power sector”, with 2.3 GW of contracted wind capacity, which is PowerChina’s own claim.

Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat attended and called the contracts part of Egypt’s commitment to its sustainable energy strategy. A megawatt (MW) is 1,000 kilowatts, and a gigawatt (GW) is 1,000 MW.

AMEA Power and Mingyang also signed contracts for a wind turbine factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE, a state-run industrial and port zone along the canal), described at the signing as Egypt’s first. AMEA Power gave these figures and we found no second confirmation: capacity of 3 GW a year, cost up to US$200 million, phase 1 in the second half of 2028 and phase 2 by the end of 2029.

The Gulf of Suez (left) and the Gulf of Aqaba seen from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA via Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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The Big Picture

An agreement between AMEA Power and Envision Energy, a Chinese turbine maker, for a 500 MW project of the same name, Amunet II, was announced in June 2026, with AMEA Power’s Egyptian wind capacity due to reach 1 GW once it runs. Wednesday’s contracts name Mingyang instead, and we found no explanation.

On 24 June 2026 the Cabinet announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU, a preliminary agreement) with SANY Renewable Energy, a Chinese turbine and machinery maker, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC, the state grid operator) and the New and Renewable Energy Authority. It covers a turbine factory in SCZONE that the Cabinet also called Egypt’s first with 2 GW a year of capacity, plus a 2,000 MW Gulf of Suez wind farm.

Madbouly said then that localising industries linked to renewable energy is a key pillar of energy security. The same Cabinet statement said Egypt’s National Energy Strategy targets 45% renewables in the energy mix within two years of June 2026, as we explained in Egypt’s 45% renewables goal.

Two projects thus carry the “first factory” label. We found no sourced regional comparison figure, so we make no claim about how Amunet 2 ranks in Africa.

Why It Matters

Our arithmetic: US$650 million for 500 MW is about US$1.3 million per megawatt, using the cost Al Nowais gave on 18 November 2026. It is a ratio of two stated numbers, not an independent estimate.

PowerChina and Mingyang win build and supply work, and AMEA Power a project to run. For Egypt, the gain is wind capacity and, AMEA Power says, a factory aiming to localise manufacturing, transfer technology, create jobs and make Egypt an export base for Africa.

For readers in the United States the link is indirect, and we found no US company named in these contracts. The firms named are Chinese and Emirati.

What to Watch

First, Abydos 2, a 1,000 MW AMEA Power solar plant with 600 MWh of battery storage that Al Nowais called Africa’s largest solar project, is to start “in the coming weeks”, he said on 18 November 2026. Second, AMEA Power says factory phase 1 should start in the second half of 2028 and phase 2 by the end of 2029.

Third, the final agreement with SANY has no confirmed date. The Cabinet said on 24 June 2026 the factory would be completed within two years of it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when construction of Amunet 2 starts, when it finishes or when it connects to the grid. We also do not know the number of turbines or who finances the US$650 million.

It is unclear whether the new factory will supply Amunet 2. We also do not know how it relates to the SANY factory.

What It Means for You

If you follow Egyptian energy or Chinese equipment makers, this is a signed contract rather than a plan. If you track Egypt’s economy, the test is whether the factory keeps to AMEA Power’s 2028 and 2029 dates, which our Egypt coverage will follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amunet 2?

Amunet 2 is a 500 MW wind farm at Ras Shukeir on the Red Sea coast, developed by AMEA Power at a stated cost of US$650 million. Contracts were signed on 18 November.

Who is building it?

PowerChina International and PowerChina Huadong hold the EPC contract. Mingyang will supply the turbines under an agreement with PowerChina Huadong.

What is the planned turbine factory?

AMEA Power and Mingyang signed contracts for a factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with capacity of 3 GW a year and a cost of up to US$200 million, according to AMEA Power. Those figures are not independently confirmed.

When will Amunet 2 start operating?

No date has been announced. AMEA Power’s Abydos 2 solar plant, a separate project, is due to start in the coming weeks, according to its chairman.

Sources: statements at the signing on 18 November 2026 by Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat, AMEA Power chairman Hussain Al Nowais and PowerChina; Egypt’s Cabinet statement of 24 June 2026 on the SANY memorandum.

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