Norris Leads Brazil Practice, Câmara 18th

Photo: Lukas Raich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Formula 1 · São Paulo Grand Prix

Published Friday, November 6, 12:11 p.m. ET (2:11 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: Formula 1 timing data, stewards of the FIA (motorsport’s governing body), Haas statement

Lando Norris set the pace on Friday in Brazil, but the day belonged just as much to a Brazilian rookie in a Haas. Norris, McLaren’s British driver, posted 1:11.717 in the first practice session at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit that hosts the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026.

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Brazilian Rafael Câmara made his Formula 1 debut in the same hour and finished 18th. Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto, driving for Audi, was eighth.

Key Facts Fastest: Norris (McLaren) 1:11.717, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.082, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.236.

Brazilians: Bortoleto eighth (1:12.614). Câmara 18th (1:13.696) in his first F1 session.

Title race: Antonelli leads Verstappen by 119 points after Mexico City, 380 to 261.

Next: Second practice at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today (4 p.m. São Paulo); race Sunday noon ET.

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Russell Takes Five-Place Penalty in Brazil

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In plain English Free practice is the warm-up before Saturday’s qualifying, which sets the starting grid. Nothing counts for points, but the times show which cars are quick and which drivers are comfortable on a track.

Norris Leads a Tight Front Group

The session ran from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET (12:30 to 1:30 p.m. São Paulo). Antonelli, the Italian Mercedes driver who leads the championship, was just 0.082 seconds behind.

Verstappen, Red Bull’s four-time world champion, was third at 0.236 seconds. Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari (1:12.041), George Russell of Mercedes (1:12.103) and Isack Hadjar of Red Bull (1:12.156) completed the top six.

Alpine’s Gabriele Minì (a reserve driver) and Franco Colapinto, plus Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls, filled places seven, nine and ten. Bortoleto slotted in between them in eighth, 0.897 seconds off Norris.

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File photo: the finish line at Interlagos, São Paulo.

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Câmara Starts at the Back of the Midfield

Câmara, a member of Ferrari’s young-driver academy, led the Formula 2 standings (F1’s main feeder series) when Haas announced his debut. Haas, the US-owned team, brought it forward after telling Esteban Ocon, its French driver, he would not race again this season; Câmara is signed for 2027.

Câmara lapped 1.979 seconds behind Norris. His teammate Oliver Bearman was 12th at 1:12.837, about 0.86 seconds quicker.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu cited Câmara’s performance in a test of a previous-year car in August. Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who raced in Mexico City, has endurance-racing commitments this weekend.

A Red Flag and a Stewards’ Review

Officials stopped the session with a red flag about 12 minutes in, at 10:42 a.m. ET (12:42 p.m. São Paulo), and the track was clear two minutes later. Colton Herta, the American driver in a Cadillac, was noted for a red-flag infringement.

The stewards, who enforce the rules, reviewed it and took no further action. Several teams also gave Friday running to young or reserve drivers, which is why unfamiliar names appear in the order; see our earlier report on the rookies.

What Comes Next

Second practice starts at 2 p.m. ET today (4 p.m. São Paulo), and the last practice is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. São Paulo). Qualifying is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (3 p.m. São Paulo), and the race is Sunday at noon ET (2 p.m. São Paulo), with no sprint race this weekend.

Antonelli leads Verstappen by 119 points, with Hamilton third on 259, per the standings after Mexico City. Practice times say little about Sunday, because teams run different fuel loads and engine modes.

What It Means for US Readers

US fans can watch live on Apple TV; our viewing guide has the details. Cadillac, the new American team, gave Herta a run, and Haas, the other US-based team, hands a Brazilian his first outing.

What Is Not Known

Teams do not publish fuel loads or engine settings, so Norris’s lead may overstate his edge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was fastest in first practice in São Paulo?

Lando Norris of McLaren, with 1:11.717 on Friday, November 6, 2026. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes was 0.082 seconds behind.

How did the Brazilian drivers do?

Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi was eighth in 1:12.614. Rafael Câmara of Haas was 18th in 1:13.696 in his Formula 1 debut session.

Sources: Formula 1 timing data; FIA stewards’ messages; Formula 1 and Haas statements on Câmara; a public F1 results database (standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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