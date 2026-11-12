Obi Ally Yunusa Tanko Joins Rival Campaign

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja; Wikimedia Commons files the picture under Millennium Park, 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NIGERIA · 2027 ELECTION

Yunusa Tanko, who led the Obidient Movement, the grassroots network of supporters of Peter Obi, is now running a rival campaign. On Wednesday 11 November 2026, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a smaller opposition party, named him national coordinator of its presidential campaign council at its national secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The move matters because Nigeria votes for a president on Saturday 16 January 2027, and the opposition is split between several camps. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in the south-east who finished third in the 2023 race for the Labour Party, loses a prominent organiser to another challenger of President Bola Tinubu.

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Key Facts Who Yunusa Tanko, former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Peter Obi’s grassroots supporter network.

What Named national coordinator of the SDP presidential campaign council on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s presidential candidate, who is running against President Bola Tinubu.

When Nigeria votes for president on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets Polymarket, an online exchange where people bet on events, gives Tinubu 68.5% and Obi 20.5% to win (10:04 p.m. US Eastern time, 11 November).

A prominent opposition organiser has switched sides ahead of the January 2027 vote. Tanko says his move reflects a relationship with Adebayo that dates back to 2023.

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What Happened in Abuja

The SDP unveiled its campaign council on Wednesday and announced Tanko as its national coordinator. He will run the campaign of Adebayo, a 2023 presidential candidate for the party who is again its candidate for 2027.

Adebayo’s running mate is Dr Usman Bugaje, according to the party ticket published for the election. Tanko told the event that his decision was not sudden and that he had known Adebayo since 2023.

Eagle Square, a parade ground in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, seen from above. Photo: Tofibobo2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Who Is Yunusa Tanko

Tanko was a prominent figure in Obi’s 2023 campaign and later led the Obidient Movement as its national coordinator. Earlier in October 2026 he left that post to become Obi’s political adviser for Northern Nigeria.

On Wednesday he said he had resigned that advisory role on 30 October 2026 and had informed Obi of his decision. He added that he remains committed to good governance and a better Nigeria.

Why Obi’s Camp Will Feel It

The Obidient Movement is how Obi’s supporters turn enthusiasm into campaign work. Losing its former national coordinator to a rival party gives that rival an experienced organiser.

Supporters reacted with anger and with shrugs on social media on Wednesday. Some said Obi’s team has enough people to carry on, while others questioned the switch.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online exchange where people bet real money on events, traders priced Tinubu at 68.5% and Obi at 20.5% to win the presidency (10:04 p.m. US Eastern time, 11 November). About US$157,000 has been traded on that market so far, and Adebayo is not listed in that market.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For US readers following Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, the story shows how split the challenge to Tinubu is. Several opposition camps are competing for the same voters.

Investors and companies with Nigerian exposure should watch whether the opposition consolidates before the January vote. Further moves of organisers between camps would change that picture quickly.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether more organisers will follow Tanko. The SDP has not said how large its campaign budget is.

We state only that Tanko left the coordinator post in October and do not explain why. Whether Obi or the movement will formally respond is also open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yunusa Tanko?

Tanko is a Nigerian politician who led Peter Obi’s Obidient Movement as national coordinator. On 11 November 2026 the SDP named him coordinator of its presidential campaign.

Which party is the SDP?

The Social Democratic Party is a smaller opposition party. Its 2027 presidential candidate is Prince Adewole Adebayo.

When is Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election?

Nigeria’s election commission has set the presidential vote for Saturday 16 January 2027. A revised timetable moved it forward from an earlier February date.

What does the Obidient Movement do?

It is a grassroots network of Peter Obi’s supporters that campaigned for him in 2023. Tanko led it as national coordinator until earlier in October.

Sources: SDP campaign council unveiling and Yunusa Tanko’s statements, Abuja, 11 November 2026; Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2027 election timetable; Polymarket market data, read 11 November 2026. Related: Nigeria news, Nigeria Democratic Congress and the 2027 stakes, Tinubu secures the APC nomination, Visiting Lagos for the 16 January election.





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