Pope Leo Moved to Tears at Lima Youth Vigil

Key Facts —What. Pope Leo XIV led a youth vigil at Lima’s national stadium on Thursday 12 November, starting at 18:00. —Crowd. Media counts range from about 50,000 to about 60,000 people, and no official figure has been published. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Message. He called the young people “the sign of hope” and told them not to rush their answers. —Next. He travels to Chiclayo on Friday 13 November, and the Lima Mass follows on Monday 16 November. —As of 12 November 2026, 9:00 pm Lima time (02:00 GMT 13 November)

A stadium full of young people chanted “¡Se siente, se siente, León está presente!” (“You can feel it, Leo is here”) on Thursday evening, and the man they were cheering was moved to tears, local outlets report. Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, led a youth vigil at Lima’s Estadio Nacional, the national stadium, on day two of his visit to Peru, which began with the arrival we covered in Pope Leo Lands in Lima, Greeted by Fujimori.

Peru was his home for years as a missionary and bishop, which is why Catholics in the United States are following this trip closely. Local media counted tens of thousands in the stands, from about 50,000 to about 60,000, and no official figure exists.

What We Know

The vigil began at 18:00 Lima time on Thursday 12 November. Cardinal Carlos Castillo, the Archbishop of Lima, welcomed the Pope and asked, “¿has visto que estos jóvenes del medio bailan precioso?” (“have you seen how beautifully these young people in the middle are dancing?”).

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The crowd then chanted the line that means “You can feel it, Leo is here.” Local outlets report that the chant greeted his arrival.

Young people then sang the hymn “Alma misionera” (“Missionary Soul”) for him. Leo was visibly moved, and local outlets describe him close to tears at several moments.

Lima’s Plaza Mayor, the historic main square, at night.

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What the Pope Told the Young People

Three young people shared testimonies before his talk: Joao, Emily and Sister Luzbinda, a Catholic nun. He thanked them with the words “nos han abierto sus corazones” (“they have opened their hearts to us”).

He said someone had told him that Peru needs a sign of hope. “Hoy son ustedes ese signo de esperanza,” he said (“today you are that sign of hope”).

His theme was passion, vocation and friendship. He built it on a question from the Gospel of John, “¿Qué buscas?” (“What are you looking for?”), and added “No tengan prisa por responder” (“Do not rush to answer”).

He spoke about pain directly: “Cuando sufran, acudan a Jesús” (“when you suffer, go to Jesus”). He asked them not to fear speaking to Jesus honestly, even when they struggle to find words to pray.

He also told them “No se conformen con vivir siguiendo lo que otros esperan de ustedes” (“do not settle for living as others expect of you”). God, he said, made each of them able to do a good that no one else can do in exactly the same way.

He urged silent time before the Blessed Sacrament, the consecrated bread at the heart of Catholic worship, to discern a path. That path could be priesthood, consecrated life, marriage or service to others, and he said past mistakes do not stop a fresh start.

He quoted an earlier pope, Benedict XVI: “El mal envenena siempre” (“evil always poisons”). The quotation is dated to a homily of 8 December 2005.

Remembering Two Young Protesters

Castillo also remembered two young protesters, Inti Sotelo (24) and Bryan Pintado (22), whom he called “mártires de los jóvenes” (“martyrs of the young”). RPP, a Lima news outlet, reports that they died in November 2020 from police pellets during marches against the government of Manuel Merino, then interim president.

What Is Not Known

No official attendance figure has been published, so the range of 50,000 to 60,000 rests on media counts. We have also found no official security or health figures, and the contents of any private meetings are unknown.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

The Pope travels north on Friday 13 November to Chiclayo, the city where he served as bishop, for a Mass at the Pampas de Pimentel, an open field near the city. Local reports describe long queues and uncertainty about free entry.

The Lima Mass is on Monday 16 November, and our guide explains how the free tickets work. Our trip schedule lists the other stops.

For US readers, the vigil shows how warmly the first US-born pope is received in the country where he lived for years. Our report on how the Pope received the keys to Lima shows the same welcome from the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where was the Pope’s youth vigil in Lima?

It began at 18:00 Lima time on Thursday 12 November at Estadio Nacional, Lima’s national stadium, on day two of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Peru.

How many people attended the vigil?

Media counts range from about 50,000 to about 60,000 people. No official attendance figure has been found.

What did Pope Leo tell the young people?

He called them “the sign of hope,” urged them to turn to Jesus when they suffer, and asked them not to settle for living as others expect.

Where does the Pope go next?

On Friday 13 November he travels to Chiclayo in northern Peru, where he served as bishop, for a Mass at the Pampas de Pimentel, an open field near the city. The Lima Mass is on 16 November.

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