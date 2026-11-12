Nigeria’s House to Probe Campaign Violence

Key Facts —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices President Bola Tinubu at 68.5% and opposition candidate Peter Obi at 20.5% to win the presidency (US$157,000 traded; 12 Nov 2026, 1:14 p.m. US Eastern). —Who. Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, set up a cross-party committee on campaign violence. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —When. It acted on Thursday 12 November 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. —Led by. Chair: Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, the ruling side’s House leader. Deputy: Minority Leader Frederick Agbedi, the opposition’s. —As of 12 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has opened an inquiry into campaign violence before the 2027 elections, led by a committee of ruling and opposition lawmakers. We could not confirm its exact reporting deadline.

What the House Decided

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly, adopted a motion of urgent public importance on Thursday 12 November 2026. The motion, on the need to arrest rising violence during political campaign activities, was sponsored by Frederick Agbedi, the Minority Leader, and 16 others.

The House condemned all violence, intimidation and destruction of property tied to political rallies. It urged parties and supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric.

It also set up an ad hoc (temporary) committee on the causes of political violence, chaired by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere with Agbedi as deputy. Members are the chairmen and deputies of the House committees on Police Affairs and on National Security and Intelligence, plus two members from each.

The committee must report back to the House, but accounts of the sitting differ between two and three weeks, and we could not confirm the exact deadline. The motion seeks preventive measures before the 2027 general elections.

Agbedi cited sections 40, 14(2)(b) and 88(1) of the Constitution, on assembly, public security and the power to investigate.

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The Incidents Behind the Motion

As the motion describes them, in Enugu State on Saturday 12 September 2026, political meetings were disrupted; police said two attendees were injured and one person was allegedly killed. In Katsina State on Wednesday 28 October 2026, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party, were attacked on the way to a rally, and 14 suspects were reportedly arrested.

Violence at an APC rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday 4 November 2026 left several people injured. In Asaba, Delta State, police said one person died and five were injured in a procession attack on Saturday 7 November 2026.

The motion also named Calabar, Cross River State, without detail. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, had his convoy attacked there on 4 November, and police arrested one suspect (earlier Calabar convoy attack).

On the day of the House vote, suspected thugs disrupted a town hall of Obi’s party in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos; one alleged attacker was reportedly caught by party members, but who sent the group has not been established. We covered the same-day Lagos town hall attack separately.

File photo. Eagle Square, the large parade ground in central Abuja, seen from above. Photo: Tofibobo2, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English

An ad hoc committee is a temporary panel that investigates and reports back. The committee investigates and reports; prosecutions are for police and prosecutors.

What It Means for You and Why It Matters

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so campaign violence is a security and travel-risk signal. For investors following the 2027 elections, it is also a stability signal.

The cross-party committee points towards calm. A probe without enforcement, while incidents continue, could tip the other way.

What to Watch Next

Watch for the committee’s report to the House, due in two or three weeks by differing accounts (date unconfirmed). Police outcomes in the Asaba and Katsina cases will show whether arrests lead to charges.

The third marker is the campaign calendar of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election authority, before the 2027 vote. We have not confirmed its current dates.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, prices President Bola Tinubu at 68.5% and opposition candidate Peter Obi at 20.5% to win the presidential election. Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, stands at 1.6%.

Volume is US$157,000 (12 November 2026, 1:14 p.m. ET). These are bets, not polls, and the price does not measure this probe; the modest volume limits it further.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The committee’s exact deadline is unconfirmed. We do not have its full membership beyond the named officers.

We could not confirm any charges in the cited incidents beyond the police arrests mentioned. It is also not known whether the probe will name parties.

For now, the inquiry is a first step rather than a verdict. Follow it on our Nigeria news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s House of Representatives decide on 12 November 2026?

It adopted a motion condemning campaign violence and set up an ad hoc committee to investigate its causes. Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere chairs the panel, with Minority Leader Frederick Agbedi as deputy.

Can the committee prosecute anyone?

No. The committee investigates and reports back to the House, while prosecutions are for police and prosecutors.

Does the committee have a deadline?

The committee must report back to the House. Accounts of the sitting differ between two and three weeks, and we could not confirm the exact deadline.

Which incidents did the motion cite?

It cited Enugu on 12 September, Katsina on 28 October, Lafia on 4 November, Asaba on 7 November and Calabar. In Katsina 14 suspects were reportedly arrested, and in Asaba police said one person died.

Sources: National Assembly of Nigeria leadership listing (nass.gov.ng); Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (sections 14, 40, 88); Nigeria Police Force state commands; Polymarket (Nigerian presidential election winner market).

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