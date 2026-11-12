Nigeria Bank Stanbic IBTC Shares Up 2.55%
Key Facts
—Move. Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a Nigerian bank, closed at 165 naira (N165.00) per share (about US$0.12) on 12 November 2026, up 2.55%.
—Who. The group belongs to South Africa’s Standard Bank Group and trades on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos.
—Volume. 250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million).
—As of 12 November 2026, 22:30 GMT
Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a Nigerian bank and financial-services group, rose 2.55% on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Thursday. It is a one-day price move, not a signal to buy or sell.
What Happened
Stanbic IBTC Holdings closed at N165.00 per share (about US$0.12 at N1,342.6 per US$, market-data provider RT, 12 November 2026) on Thursday 12 November 2026. That is up N4.10 (under US$0.01), or 2.55%, from N160.90 (about US$0.12).
The Nigerian Exchange, Nigeria’s main stock exchange, published the figures in its official equities price list. Stanbic IBTC trades on the Main Board, the exchange’s main listing tier, in the financial services sector.
The shares opened at N160.90, touched a low of N160.50 and reached a high of N165.00, all about US$0.12 each. The closing price matched the day’s high.
In all, 250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million). The price list gives no index data for the wider market.
What It Means for You
This is a one-day price move, not investment advice. A 2.55% rise in a single session says little about the longer trend.
For US readers, the shares trade in Lagos in naira, so their dollar value, about US$0.12 a share, also depends on the exchange rate. Earlier coverage is in our report Stanbic IBTC dividend of US$54M due 13 Nov, and more is in our Nigeria coverage.
What Is Not Known
The price list does not say why the shares rose. It also gives no index move and no split between foreign and local buyers.
We have not seen the wider market move on the day. One day of trading cannot show whether the rise will last.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Stanbic IBTC shares rise?
They closed at N165.00 (about US$0.12) on 12 November 2026, up 2.55% from N160.90 (about US$0.12). The Nigerian Exchange price list is the source.
How much Stanbic IBTC stock was traded?
250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million). Those are totals for the whole session.
Is this a reason to buy the shares?
No. It is a one-day price move, not investment advice, and the reason for the rise is unknown.
Sources
Nigerian Exchange equities price list, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: market-data provider RT, 12 November 2026.
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