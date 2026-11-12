Nigeria Bank Stanbic IBTC Shares Up 2.55%

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.04% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.03% USD/CLP994.76▲ 1.22% USD/COP3,305▼ 0.06% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.43▼ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.06% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.04% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 994.76 ▲ 1.22% USD/COP 3,305 ▼ 0.06% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.43 ▼ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.05% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria Bank Stanbic IBTC Shares Up 2.55%

By · · 3 min read
Rows of bottles of red palm oil with red and brown caps, seen from above
Bottles of red palm oil in Nigeria, in an undated photo cropped for width. The photo does not show Presco products. Photo: 6th.quan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts

Move. Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a Nigerian bank, closed at 165 naira (N165.00) per share (about US$0.12) on 12 November 2026, up 2.55%.

Who. The group belongs to South Africa’s Standard Bank Group and trades on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos.

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Volume. 250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million).

As of 12 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a Nigerian bank and financial-services group, rose 2.55% on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Thursday. It is a one-day price move, not a signal to buy or sell.

What Happened

Stanbic IBTC Holdings closed at N165.00 per share (about US$0.12 at N1,342.6 per US$, market-data provider RT, 12 November 2026) on Thursday 12 November 2026. That is up N4.10 (under US$0.01), or 2.55%, from N160.90 (about US$0.12).

The Nigerian Exchange, Nigeria’s main stock exchange, published the figures in its official equities price list. Stanbic IBTC trades on the Main Board, the exchange’s main listing tier, in the financial services sector.

The shares opened at N160.90, touched a low of N160.50 and reached a high of N165.00, all about US$0.12 each. The closing price matched the day’s high.

In all, 250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million). The price list gives no index data for the wider market.

Victoria Island business district in Lagos, Nigeria
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria's main banking district. photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

This is a one-day price move, not investment advice. A 2.55% rise in a single session says little about the longer trend.

For US readers, the shares trade in Lagos in naira, so their dollar value, about US$0.12 a share, also depends on the exchange rate. Earlier coverage is in our report Stanbic IBTC dividend of US$54M due 13 Nov, and more is in our Nigeria coverage.

What Is Not Known

The price list does not say why the shares rose. It also gives no index move and no split between foreign and local buyers.

We have not seen the wider market move on the day. One day of trading cannot show whether the rise will last.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Stanbic IBTC shares rise?

They closed at N165.00 (about US$0.12) on 12 November 2026, up 2.55% from N160.90 (about US$0.12). The Nigerian Exchange price list is the source.

How much Stanbic IBTC stock was traded?

250 trades moved 4,464,199 shares worth N719.4 million (about US$0.54 million). Those are totals for the whole session.

Is this a reason to buy the shares?

No. It is a one-day price move, not investment advice, and the reason for the rise is unknown.

Sources

Nigerian Exchange equities price list, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: market-data provider RT, 12 November 2026.

RT
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