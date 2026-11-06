Nigeria Suspends Three Judges for Misconduct

NIGERIA · COURTS

Key Facts The country Nigeria is a federal republic of 36 states, and it elects a president on Saturday 16 January 2027.

The background The National Judicial Council (NJC), chaired by the Chief Justice, investigates petitions against Nigerian judges and disciplines them.

Why now Courts face scrutiny because the presidential vote is only about ten weeks away.

What happened The NJC suspended three judges unpaid for a year on 3 November and sanctioned at least seven more.

What it means for you One judge was cautioned for freezing a non-party company’s accounts, a risk for firms operating in Nigeria.

Still open Reports say eight judges received lighter sanctions, but the statement names only seven.

Nigeria’s National Judicial Council (NJC), the body that disciplines the country’s judges, suspended three judges for one year without pay and sanctioned at least seven more for misconduct. The decisions were taken on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at the council’s 112th meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

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The sanctions come about ten weeks before the presidential election on Saturday 16 January 2027, a date set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs Nigeria’s elections. For readers abroad, one case stands out: a judge was cautioned over a garnishee order that froze the bank accounts of Puma Energy, a company that was not a party to the lawsuit.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside Abuja, seen from the IBB golf course, Nigeria, undated (Flickr date 2015). Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr.

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The Three Suspended Judges

Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court was suspended for ordering a litigant held for 58 days without proper contempt proceedings. The council said she did not issue or serve the mandatory Forms 48 and 49, and it barred her from nomination for elevation for three years.

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Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal was suspended for his role in reopening a judgment delivered by the Federal Capital Territory Upper Area Court. The council found that he set up a committee to review the ruling and assigned the case to a Higher Sharia Court judge, who heard fresh evidence and delivered another judgment, a process it said amounted to an appeal that the Jigawa State High Court later set aside.

Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court was suspended for ordering the arrest of petitioners and fining each of them 300,000 naira (N300,000, about US$223) in a civil dispute without contempt proceedings. The council also barred him from elevation for three years.

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The Other Sanctioned Judges

Justice Kayode Agunloye of the Federal Capital Territory High Court was cautioned for granting a fresh ex parte garnishee order on 22 October 2025 in a suit involving First Bank of Nigeria Plc, after an earlier similar application had been withdrawn and struck out. Justice Bello Kawu of the same court received a warning letter and was placed on the council’s Watch List for granting interim bail on 23 December 2025 to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, despite a remand order from another judge of that court that the council said he knew was due to expire at midnight on 24 December.

Justices Danjuma A. Oyigbenu and Isa Ebini Kana of the Nasarawa State High Court received warning letters for failing to deliver judgment in an appeal within the 90 days set by Section 294 of the constitution. The council rejected their argument that the rule does not apply to appeals.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court was cautioned and placed on the Watch List for making orders after being told that an appeal had been entered. Justice C. A. Ogbuagor of the Enugu State High Court was cautioned for continuing proceedings despite a pending appeal and a stay application.

Justice Chibuike L. Azuama of the Imo State High Court was cautioned and placed on the Watch List for granting an ex parte garnishee order that froze the bank accounts of Puma Energy, which was not a party to the main suit. The council said the order caused the company substantial losses.

Other Decisions at the Meeting

The council also recommended 28 candidates for judicial appointments, including 24 High Court judges for Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun states. It further directed the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include the name of acting Chief Judge Ijeoma Agugua in its shortlist for the substantive post.

The naira figure is converted at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official rate of N1,348.24 per US$ on 5 November 2026. At that rate, each N300,000 fine ordered by the Rivers judge equals roughly US$223.

What It Means for US Readers

Foreign and Nigerian companies alike rely on courts to enforce contracts, and the Puma Energy case shows how one order can freeze a non-party’s accounts. The council’s caution signals that such orders can be reviewed and that judges can be sanctioned.

The presidential vote is set for Saturday 16 January 2027 under the INEC timetable. The council’s findings concern how judges behaved, not whether their rulings were right, so they do not settle any election dispute.

What Is Not Known

The exact number of judges given lighter sanctions, because reports say eight while the detailed list names seven. The NJC can settle it by publishing the full statement with every name.

Whether any of the three suspended judges will challenge the decision. Each judge can answer, and any response would come after they receive the council’s notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the National Judicial Council?

It is the body that disciplines Nigerian judges and recommends candidates for judicial appointments. It held its 112th meeting on 3 November 2026 under Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Who was suspended and why?

Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir, Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu and Justice Sobere Biambo were suspended for one year without pay. The reasons were detaining a litigant for 58 days without contempt proceedings, reopening a judgment and fining litigants without due process.

Do the suspended judges lose their jobs?

No, the penalty is a one-year suspension without pay. Kabir and Biambo are also barred from nomination for elevation for three years.

Why was Puma Energy mentioned?

Justice Chibuike L. Azuama granted an order freezing the bank accounts of Puma Energy, which was not a party to the main suit. The council said the order caused the company substantial losses and cautioned him.

Does this affect the January election?

The council’s decisions concern judicial conduct, not election cases. Nigeria’s presidential vote is set for Saturday 16 January 2027.