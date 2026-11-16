Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. File photo, 2015. (Photo: Clara Sanchiz, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · MARKETS

Prices in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and a major oil exporter, are still rising, but more slowly each month. The National Bureau of Statistics, the government agency that compiles official price data, said on Monday 16 November that annual inflation fell to 14.06% in October 2026.

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For US investors in Nigerian bonds, the naira (Nigeria’s currency) or West African oil, a lower rate gives the central bank more room to keep cutting borrowing costs. Yet prices rose faster from month to month, so the picture is less clean than the headline.

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Key Facts The month Nigeria’s annual inflation rate was 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September.

Food Food inflation, the yearly rise in grocery prices, eased to 19.13% from 19.59%.

Month on month Prices rose 0.43% in October after a 0.06% rise in September.

Policy rate The central bank holds its rate at 23% and meets on 23 and 24 November.

Still open What drove the move, and whether November extends the fall.

Nigeria’s annual inflation slowed again in October 2026, but the monthly pace picked up, so the yearly rate fell only because prices rose even faster a year earlier.

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What the Bureau Reported

Annual inflation, the rise in prices over 12 months, slowed to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September, the bureau said. That is a fall of 0.57 percentage points.

Food inflation eased to 19.13% from 19.59%, a drop of 0.46 points. Food is still rising far faster than prices overall, which hurts poorer households most because they spend more of their budget on it.

Traders buy tomatoes at the Farin Gada market in Jos, central Nigeria. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Kozzographa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, a free image library)

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Why the Yearly Rate Fell Despite Faster Monthly Prices

Month on month, prices rose 0.43% in October, up from 0.06% in September. A faster monthly rise can still lower the yearly rate when the same month a year earlier saw a bigger jump.

That arithmetic implies prices rose even faster in October 2025, which has now dropped out of the 12-month window. The figures available so far give no split between food, energy and core goods.

What It Means for the Central Bank and Investors

The Central Bank of Nigeria cut its benchmark rate to 23% from 26.5% on Tuesday 22 September. Its next rate meeting is on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November, according to its published calendar.

A lower inflation rate supports another cut, since the gap between inflation and the policy rate stays wide. The faster monthly reading is the counter-argument that policymakers will weigh.

What Is Not Known Yet

The release as reported does not state a cause for the slowdown or split out core prices. No analyst forecast was published in our calendar, so we cannot say whether markets expected this fall.

What would end the cooling is a November reading back above 14.63% or a second monthly rise above 0.43%. What would confirm it is a rate below 14.06% with monthly price gains staying small.

Sources: Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics Consumer Price Index release for October 2026, 16 November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee communiqué and calendar; The Rio Times economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Nigeria’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate was 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September.

What happened to Nigerian food prices in October 2026?

Food inflation slowed to 19.13% from 19.59%. Food prices are still rising faster than prices overall.

Why did the yearly rate fall while monthly prices rose?

Monthly prices rose 0.43% in October after 0.06% in September. The yearly rate fell because prices rose even more in October 2025.

When does the central bank next set interest rates?

The Central Bank of Nigeria meets on 23 and 24 November 2026. Its benchmark rate is 23%.





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