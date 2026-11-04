Nigeria Oil Firm Aradel Profit Falls 82%

NIGERIA · OIL & GAS · COMPANY RESULTS

Key Facts What is happening Aradel Holdings, a Nigerian oil and gas group, posted nine-month profit after tax of 43.3 billion naira (about US$32 million), down 82%, on 30 October.

Why it matters A 529.1 billion naira (about US$393 million) earnout charge on the group’s Renaissance acquisition cut earnings, while operations and cash flow grew sharply.

The numbers Revenue 3,949.7 billion naira (about US$2.93 billion), up 633%; output 144.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day; interim dividend 7 naira a share.

Who is who Aradel is listed on the Nigerian Exchange; Adegbite Falade is chief executive, and Renaissance is the group that bought the onshore oil business SPDC.

What to watch Talks with the seller to change the earnout, the 140 to 150 thousand barrel full-year output guidance, and the dividend date of 7 December.

What it means for you Aradel sells crude at world prices, so its results track oil markets, but its shares trade only in Nigeria and offer US investors little direct access.

Aradel Holdings, a Nigerian oil and gas group, says nine-month profit after tax fell 82% to 43.3 billion naira (about US$32 million). Revenue rose almost seven-fold, but a one-off earnout charge swallowed the gain.

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Aradel Holdings, a Nigerian oil and gas group, posted nine-month profit after tax of 43.3 billion naira (about US$32 million). That is 82% below last year’s 245.1 billion naira (about US$182 million), announced on Friday, 30 October.

Revenue rose 633% to 3,949.7 billion naira (about US$2.93 billion), from 538.8 billion naira (about US$400 million). Conversions use the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official central rate of 1,346.43 naira per US$ on 3 November 2026.

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Why Profit Fell Despite Higher Sales

The main cause is a 529.1 billion naira (about US$393 million) charge on the earnout for Renaissance’s purchase of SPDC. SPDC is the former Shell onshore business in Nigeria, and an earnout is a seller payment tied to later revenue.

Net finance costs, which include the charge, reached 797.3 billion naira (about US$592 million), against 6.0 billion naira (about US$4.5 million). Tax also rose to 721.4 billion naira (about US$536 million) from 55.6 billion naira (about US$41 million).

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Profit attributable to shareholders was 141.5 billion naira (about US$105 million), down 42%, with earnings per share at 32.57 naira. Minority holders bore a loss of 98 billion naira (about US$73 million) in the group’s total.

Before the earnout charge, profit after tax would have been 572.4 billion naira (about US$425 million), 134% higher, the company says. That figure is an adjusted measure, not an official accounting profit.

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A Bigger Group With Higher Output

Average output rose 502% to 144.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day as two acquisitions were fully consolidated. Crude oil averaged 57.9 thousand barrels a day and gas 503.6 million standard cubic feet a day.

Aradel raised its full-year output guidance to 140 to 150 thousand barrels a day from 110 to 140. Operating profit was 1,562.1 billion naira (about US$1.16 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached 2,098.4 billion naira (about US$1.56 billion), a 53% margin. Average realised prices were US$97.5 a barrel for crude and US$2.64 per thousand cubic feet for gas.

Net refined output fell 18% to 194.2 million litres, with refinery use at 45%. The company cited limited feedstock, evacuation constraints and planned maintenance.

Cash, Debt and the Dividend

Net cash from operations was 2,458.9 billion naira (about US$1.83 billion). It moved from net debt of 475.1 billion naira (about US$353 million) to net cash of 532.3 billion naira (about US$395 million).

Total borrowings fell 25% to 1,507.0 billion naira (about US$1.12 billion), and cash rose to 1,997.9 billion naira (about US$1.48 billion). The earnout liability stood at 1,318.3 billion naira (about US$979 million) after cash payments of 543.9 billion naira (about US$404 million).

The board approved an interim dividend of 7 naira a share (about US$0.005), or 30.4 billion naira (about US$22.6 million) in total. A year earlier it was 10 naira (about US$0.007), and payment is due on Monday, 7 December.

The Dispute Over the Earnout

Aradel’s board says the earnout no longer gives the balanced participation the parties intended after developments following signing. Together with other Renaissance shareholders, the company is talking to the seller to fix the imbalance.

The earnout will keep accruing through the rest of 2026 at about the same pace, the company says. Chief executive Adegbite Falade also cited a new oil find in block OML 74 and first oil from the Olo marginal field.

What It Means for US Readers

Aradel’s revenue follows world oil prices, so its results are a read on Nigerian onshore producers. The shares trade only on the Nigerian Exchange, at 1,296 naira (about US$0.96) at the last close, so US access is limited.

Related Rio Times reports cover Aradel’s 2025 profit and acquisitions and its Ogbele refinery.

What Is Not Known

The size of any change to the earnout, and whether the seller will agree, is open. The company has not said how much the charge could grow by year-end.

The share price reaction is not confirmed from exchange data. The results are unaudited.

What Comes Next

Watch for the outcome of the earnout talks, the fourth-quarter output and the 7 December dividend. Full-year results will follow after the year ends.

A lower profit does not mean weaker operations, since cash flow and output both rose. It does show how a single deal term can dominate reported earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aradel’s profit fall 82%?

A 529.1 billion naira (about US$393 million) earnout charge hit finance costs. With higher tax, profit after tax fell to 43.3 billion naira (about US$32 million).

What is an earnout?

It is a payment to the seller of a business that depends on later results from the assets sold. Here it is tied to revenue from SPDC assets bought by Renaissance.

Did Aradel’s business grow?

Yes. Revenue rose 633% to 3,949.7 billion naira (about US$2.93 billion) and output rose 502%, helped by consolidating two acquisitions.

How big is Aradel’s dividend?

The interim dividend is 7 naira a share, about 30.4 billion naira (about US$22.6 million) in total. It is payable on 7 December.

Can US investors buy Aradel?

Aradel is listed on the Nigerian Exchange and trades in naira. US investors need a broker with access to Nigerian stocks.

Sources: Aradel Holdings Plc, 9M 2026 press release (Nigerian Exchange filing, 30 October 2026); Aradel Holdings Plc, unaudited financial statements to 30 September 2026; Aradel Holdings Plc, interim dividend announcement (30 October 2026); Nigerian Exchange, equities price list (4 November 2026); Central Bank of Nigeria, official exchange rates (central rate 1,346.43 naira per US$, 3 November 2026) (all accessed 4 November 2026).