Nigeria Finds Illegal Refinery in Ogun State

NIGERIA · ENERGY

Key Facts What is happening Nigeria’s anti-crime agency, the EFCC, says it found an illegal refinery at Ogere on Saturday 31 October.

Why it matters One of Africa’s biggest oil producers is fighting illegal refining; the EFCC alleges Chinese nationals ran the site.

The numbers No arrests, seized volumes or loss figures were announced; the agency says the site was deserted.

Who is who The EFCC is Nigeria’s financial-crimes agency; its Lagos unit led the operation, and the operators are unnamed.

What to watch Whether the EFCC names the operators, makes arrests, brings charges or finds more illegal refineries in Ogun State.

What it means for you The US says reconsider travel to Nigeria, but Ogun State is not on its Do Not Travel list.

Nigeria’s financial-crimes agency says it has found an illegal refinery in Ogun State that it believes made diesel from oily waste. It alleges Chinese nationals ran the site, based on what security staff told its officers, but nobody has been arrested.

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Nigeria’s financial-crimes agency, the EFCC, says its agents found an illegal refinery at Ogere in Ogun State on Saturday 31 October 2026. The agency announced the find on Tuesday 3 November, saying the site was empty when officers arrived.

The EFCC says the operators were allegedly Chinese nationals. Security staff told its officers the operators never revealed their identities or the company behind the site.

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No arrests, seized quantities or company names have been announced. Investigators are still working out who ran the site and how large it was.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers, so efforts to curb illegal refining matter to energy investors. The EFCC has not said whether the case is linked to any other investigation.

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What the EFCC Found

The EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, one of its regional units, acted on surveillance of suspected illegal sludge-oil refiners. Officers found the premises deserted and took them over while investigations continue.

They found waste material believed to come from refining, and underground tanks suspected of heating and processing sludge oil. Some tanks held what the agency believes is diesel, known in Nigeria as automotive gas oil.

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How the Site Allegedly Worked

The EFCC’s preliminary findings say operators brought sludge oil from Warri in Delta State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Ogere. Sludge oil is a thick, oily waste left over from handling crude oil.

The agency says the oil was heated so lighter parts passed through chambers and filters, producing diesel for the Nigerian market. No output figures were announced.

Earlier Cases in Ogere

The EFCC says it earlier shut four illegal lithium processing plants in the same area. In May 2025 it arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians in Ogere over alleged illegal mining.

Those cases concern minerals, not fuel, and no link to the refinery has been announced. Suspects in any case are presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise.

In Plain English

The EFCC is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria’s agency for fraud, corruption and other financial crime. A refinery turns crude oil or oil waste into fuels such as diesel, and it needs a government licence.

Ogere is a town in Ogun State, the state next to Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. Warri and Port Harcourt are oil-industry cities in the Niger Delta.

What It Means for US Readers

Illegal refining and oil theft are a recurring worry for investors in Nigeria’s energy sector. This case involves diesel for Nigerian buyers, not crude oil for export, in the agency’s account.

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria, and Ogun State is not on its Do Not Travel list. Firms with partners in mining or fuel should check licences and supply chains.

What Is Not Known

No operator, owner or company has been named, and no one has been arrested. The Chinese-nationality claim rests on what security personnel told the EFCC officers.

The size of the site, the volume of fuel made and any charges are not known. The full text of the EFCC statement was not available for review.

What Comes Next

Watch for arrests, the naming of owners and any charges in court. Watch also for further raids on suspected illegal refining sites in Ogun State.

Related Rio Times reports include Dangote Refinery Posts US$4.7B Profit and Nigeria Arrests 9 in US-Backed Scam Sweep. More is on the Nigeria hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EFCC find in Ogun State?

The EFCC says it found an empty illegal refinery at Ogere on 31 October. It says the site had underground tanks and waste from refining sludge oil.

Who ran the illegal refinery?

The EFCC says the operators were allegedly Chinese nationals, based on what security personnel told its officers. No one has been named or arrested.

What is sludge oil?

Sludge oil is a thick, oily waste left over from handling crude oil. The EFCC says the site heated it to make diesel.

Was the fuel meant for export?

The EFCC says the diesel was meant for the Nigerian market. No export link has been announced.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Nigeria?

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria and lists parts of 18 states as Do Not Travel. Ogun State is not on that list.

Sources: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), statement on the Ogere refinery, 3 November 2026; US State Department, Nigeria travel advisory (all accessed 4 November 2026).