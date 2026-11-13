Moving to Namibia: Living in Windhoek for Americans

The Tintenpalast, the Ink Palace that houses Namibia’s Parliament, seen across the Parliament Gardens in Windhoek, 2017. Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Americans can live in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, but they need a visa to enter and a separate permit to work or settle. A one-bedroom flat there is being advertised at N$12,000 to N$15,000 (Namibian dollars) a month (about US$706 to US$882), before utilities, though a January 2025 report put the national average rent lower, at N$7,348 (about US$432).

This guide, written on Friday 13 November 2026, sets out visa rules, permits, costs, health care and safety. It also says which figures we could not confirm.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Visa US citizens need a visa for Namibia, applied for online or on arrival; holiday visas run up to 90 days.

Rent One-bedroom flats in Windhoek are advertised at N$12,000 to N$15,000 a month (about US$706 to US$882).

Safety The US State Department rates Namibia Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution”, for crime and health.

Money The Namibian dollar (N$) is pegged to South Africa’s rand; US$1 buys about N$17 (13 November 2026).

Work A work permit must be approved before entry; the Namibian embassy in Washington says processing takes two to four months in general.

Visa Rules for Americans

Namibia ended visa-free entry for countries that did not offer the same to Namibians, and the policy took effect on 1 April 2025, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (the immigration authority). The fact sheet lists the United States among the nationals who may apply for a visa on arrival or an e-visa, and our visa and residency guide has the steps.

The ministry’s fact sheet (version 4, 28 May 2025) says a 90-day multiple-entry holiday visa may be granted if you show enough funds, and you must state how many days you want. Holiday visas and visas on arrival are applied for online at the ministry’s e-services portal, eservices.mhaiss.gov.na, and a manual counter application also exists.

If you hold a shorter visa, you may apply for a longer one on arrival, up to 90 days in a calendar year, and extensions are handled at regional offices including Khomas in Windhoek (Khomas is the region around the capital). An approval letter alone is not a permit to enter, the ministry warns, because the visa must be issued or endorsed in your passport.

Visa advisers report an adult fee of N$1,600 (about US$94), but the ministry sheet we read does not list it. Check the portal before you pay.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Windhoek (Namibia) Email address Follow

Permits for Working and Settling

The Embassy of Namibia in Washington says that for a temporary work or study permit “in general the process takes 2 – 4 months”. It adds that all permits are subject to approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs before entering Namibia.

Applicants submit a police clearance certificate, a medical certificate, a radiological (X-ray) report and letters from the Namibian employer, among other papers. The embassy page also lists educational qualifications and work references.

Immigration advisers say Namibia has no separate retirement visa and that retirees apply for permanent residence on independent means. The financial threshold quoted by advisers differs from site to site, so we print none.

Immigration law advisers also report a new five-year “Employment Permit to Conduct Business” for investors and business owners from 1 September 2026. The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, the state investment agency, handles those applications, they say.

Central Windhoek with Christ Church on the hill, undated photo. Photo: Bries, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Rent Costs in Windhoek

Abraham Eita, an economist writing in a Namibian business publication on 3 August 2026, reported one-bedroom flats advertised at N$12,000 to N$15,000 a month excluding utilities (about US$706 to US$882 at N$17 per US$1). One Otjomuise tenant, in a suburb of Windhoek, said they pay close to N$8,000 (about US$471) for a two-bedroom flat.

Those are asking prices and one tenant’s account, not an official index, and the January 2025 rent price index of FNB Namibia, a bank, put the national average rent lower, at N$7,348 (about US$432). We found no 2026 citywide average from a statistics office.

Food, Fuel and Getting Around

The Namibia Statistics Agency, the national statistics office, put inflation at 5.6% in October 2026, with transport the biggest single driver at 2.5 percentage points. Namibia’s November fuel price rise, announced on Monday 2 November 2026, took effect on Wednesday 4 November.

Petrol rose by N$2 a litre and diesel by N$3 a litre. At Walvis Bay, the coastal port, the pump price of petrol 95 (95-octane) is N$28.58 a litre (about US$1.68) and of diesel with 50 parts per million sulphur N$30.86 (about US$1.82).

We have no confirmed Windhoek pump price, and no taxi fare or car-hire rate we could verify. The City of Windhoek’s 2026/27 tariff booklet shows water charges up 4%, and electricity tariffs rose by an average of 3.6% from 1 September 2026.

Health Care and Insurance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a page reviewed on 25 August 2026, says no yellow fever vaccine is required for arrivals direct from the United States. It recommends routine vaccines plus hepatitis A, hepatitis B and typhoid shots.

We could not confirm monthly premiums for private medical aid open to foreigners. Ask insurers for written quotes before you commit.

Safety: What the State Department Says

The US State Department rates Namibia Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution”, citing crime and health, and its page shows a latest update of 15 May 2026 with no change in level. The US Embassy in Windhoek said on 10 June 2025 that the level had not changed since 2023 and was last renewed on 23 December 2024.

Level 2 is shared by many popular destinations, the embassy noted, naming the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Check the live advisory before you book, because the department can change a level at any time.

What It Means for You

If you plan a stay of more than a few weeks, price in the visa, a permit if you work, private health cover and fuel for a car. Rent is the largest recurring cost we could document, at about US$706 to US$882 a month for a one-bedroom flat.

Because the N$ is tied to the rand, South African rates and prices move your costs, and the national statistics office shows prices still rising at 5.6%. Read the ministry pages for your permit route before you sell anything at home.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the visa fee on a ministry page, the retirement income threshold, a Windhoek pump price, a 2026 citywide rent average, taxi fares, the central bank’s latest rate decision or private medical aid premiums for foreigners. We will update this guide when the ministry, the statistics agency or the energy ministry publish them.

For more on the country, see our Namibia coverage and the Namibia travel guide, what to do in Windhoek in November. Our expat cities pages list the other cities we cover.

Sources: Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, visa fact sheet, version 4, 28 May 2025. Embassy of Namibia in Washington, temporary work or study permit. US State Department, Namibia travel advisory. US Embassy in Windhoek statement, 10 June 2025. US CDC, Namibia travel page, reviewed 25 August 2026. Namibia Statistics Agency, October 2026 inflation. City of Windhoek, 2026/27 tariff booklet. Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, investor permit page. Abraham Eita, housing and rental analysis, 3 August 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa to move to Namibia? Yes, Namibia’s immigration ministry says visa requirements took effect on 1 April 2025 for countries that did not reciprocate. A holiday visa is up to 90 days, and living or working there needs a permit approved by the ministry. How much is rent in Windhoek for an American? A one-bedroom flat is advertised at N$12,000 to N$15,000 a month (about US$706 to US$882), excluding utilities. A January 2025 report put the national average rent at N$7,348 (about US$432), and one tenant reported close to N$8,000 (about US$471) for a two-bedroom flat in Otjomuise. Is Namibia safe for American expats? The US State Department rates Namibia Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution”, for crime and health. Check the live advisory before you travel and arrange private health cover.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →