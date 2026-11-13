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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Africa Sports

Cameroon Beat Namibia 2-0 in Cup Qualifier

By · · 4 min read
Street traffic in Douala, Cameroon
File photo: street traffic in Douala, the Cameroonian port city that hosted the match.

Published Friday, November 13, 7:25 a.m. ET (1:25 p.m. Lagos) · Source: official match data and Rio Times reporting

Cameroon needed 29 minutes in Douala to settle it. By then the Indomitable Lions, as the national team is known, were two goals up and in no mood to share the evening with Namibia.

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Cameroon beat Namibia 2-0 on Thursday, November 12, in the third round of AFCON 2027 qualifiers. The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the continent’s main national-team tournament, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the win keeps Cameroon on top of Group G.

Key Facts

  • Result. Cameroon beat Namibia 2-0 in Douala on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
  • Scorers. Saidou Alioum Moubarak (16th minute) and Bil Nsongo (29th minute).
  • Standing. Seven points from three games leave Cameroon first in Group G; Namibia have three.
  • Next. Namibia v Cameroon, Monday, November 16, 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Lagos), Gaborone, Botswana.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G (as of 7:10 a.m. ET, Nov 13).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Senegal Beat Sudan 4-1 in Cup Qualifier

In plain English

Africa’s qualifying groups have four teams, and each team plays the others home and away. The top two in each group go to the finals in 2027.

Two Early Goals Decide It

Cameroon’s Saidou Alioum Moubarak opened the scoring in the 16th minute. His teammate Bil Nsongo made it 2-0 in the 29th, and Namibia, nicknamed the Brave Warriors, never found a way back.

The match kicked off at 2:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. Lagos and Douala time). Namibia’s Sergio Damaseb and Deon Hotto were shown yellow cards.

Cameroon Lead Group G on Seven Points

Cameroon, five-time African champions, now have seven points from three games. They beat Comoros 3-1 on September 24 and drew 1-1 away at Congo (the Republic of Congo, not DR Congo) before this win.

Namibia stay on three points, from a 1-0 win over Congo and a 1-0 loss at Comoros. Comoros, an island nation off East Africa, and Congo are the other two teams in the group, and they play each other on Friday and Tuesday.

Why the Rematch Matters

The two teams meet again on Monday, November 16, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Lagos). Namibia are the home side, and the match is listed at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

Container stacks at the port of Douala, Cameroon
File photo: the port of Douala, Cameroon’s commercial hub.

Another Cameroon win would leave them with ten points after four games. The finals are set for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

A Namibia upset would blow the group open again. Comoros, who beat Namibia, are the other side with a chance of finishing second.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders price Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G, ahead of Comoros (9.4%) and Namibia (5.5%). The market has traded about US$10,800 in total, as of about 7:10 a.m. ET on November 13.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Cameroon are the favourites to reach the finals, which fall a year after the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Anyone planning an East Africa trip around the tournament has until mid-2027, so the group table matters more than one result.

The losers here are Namibia, who now need results elsewhere to stay in the top two.

What Is Not Known

We found no confirmed US broadcaster for the qualifiers. Attendance, the referee and the full Group G table after the third round were not available when we published.

More: Cameroon news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also DR Congo beat Sierra Leone 3-1 in the same qualifying window.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Cameroon and Namibia?

Cameroon won 2-0 in Douala on Thursday, November 12. Saidou Alioum Moubarak scored in the 16th minute and Bil Nsongo in the 29th.

Where does Cameroon stand in Group G?

Cameroon have seven points from three games, after beating Comoros, drawing at Congo and beating Namibia. Namibia stay on three points.

When do Cameroon and Namibia play again?

They meet on Monday, November 16, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Lagos), with Namibia as the home side, listed at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifier fixtures and official match data; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group G Winner; Rio Times reporting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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