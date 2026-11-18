A São Paulo shopping centre decorated for Christmas, file photo. Retailers earn much of their year in the weeks before the holidays. (Photo: Anderson Pereira, Creative Commons, via Wikimedia Commons)

Retail: Brazil

Multiplan, a mall owner listed on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, opened a new wing of ParkShopping in the capital, Brasília, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Exame, a Brazilian business magazine, reported on 18 November that the build cost R$320 million (about US$55 million).

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The wing adds almost 9,000 square metres of leasable space and about 60 shops, including Coach, Michael Kors and LEGO. It is the tenth expansion of a mall that has just turned 43.

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Key Facts What. Multiplan opened a new wing of ParkShopping, its Brasília mall, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Cost. Exame reports R$320 million (about US$55 million); GPS Brasília wrote R$300 million (about US$52 million).

Size. Almost 9,000 square metres and about 60 shops, including Coach, Michael Kors and LEGO; some open later.

Next. Oba grocer and Kiko Milano shops arrive in early 2027; rival mall operator Iguatemi expands late 2027.

As of. 18 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Multiplan’s Brasília opening closes a run of seven projects since 2024, Exame reports. Press reports differ on what the wing cost.

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What Opens, and When

Most of the new shops open on 18 November, and the rest arrive over the following days and months, Exame reported on 18 November. The wing is a two-floor boulevard, an open walking street inside the mall, designed around natural light and the Cerrado, Brazil’s central savannah.

Exame and Agita Brasília, a local news site, list Coach, Michael Kors, Jo Malone, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, LEGO, Hoka and Veja among the names. Exame says the Oba grocery chain opens a store in its Farm format in the first quarter of 2027, with Bath & Body Works and Kiko Milano due in the same quarter.

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File photo: a ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the government avenue of Brazil’s capital, Brasília (2022).

ParkShopping supports about 4,100 jobs today, and the mall’s management expects about 5,000 once the wing is complete, according to Agita Brasília on 17 November, GPS Brasília, another local news site, on 14 November, and Eldo Gomes, a local news blog, on 9 November. The mall will then have about 300 shops on 62,000 square metres, Exame reports.

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The Bigger Picture: Seven Projects Since 2024

Multiplan announced the ParkShopping expansion in October 2024, and Exame counts it as the mall’s tenth. In under three years the company has added more than 50,000 square metres of leasable area across its portfolio, Exame calculates, almost the size of ParkShopping itself.

This is Multiplan’s fourth opening of 2026 and its seventh since 2024, Exame reports. The earlier 2026 openings were a sixth expansion of MorumbiShopping, a Multiplan mall in São Paulo, in March, six new stores at BH Shopping, its mall in Belo Horizonte, in June, and the first phase of an eighth expansion at BarraShopping, its mall in Rio de Janeiro, in the third quarter.

Exame quotes Eduardo Peres, Multiplan’s chief executive, as saying the company has a consolidated portfolio and keeps looking for chances to enlarge its commercial areas and attract new brands. Exame adds that Multiplan still has new growth projects under study, so Brasília ends the current cycle of openings rather than Multiplan’s growth.

Why It Matters: What a New Wing Earns

The nearest test of the model is MorumbiShopping. Exame reported on 18 November that sales at MorumbiShopping rose 23.4% from a year earlier six months after its new wing opened, and that Multiplan calculates an annualised return of 11.9% on the capital invested.

That is the case for spending R$320 million (about US$55 million) on Brasília, and ParkShopping’s own sales in the coming quarters will show whether it repeats. Multiplan’s group base is strong: net profit of R$383.2 million (about US$66 million) in the third quarter, up 73.3% from a year earlier, and tenant sales of R$6.4 billion (about US$1.1 billion), up 5.9%, with 96% occupancy, Exame reports.

Genial Investimentos, a Brazilian brokerage research house, expected the third-quarter profit to include the sale of a 9.33% stake in ParkShopping Barigüi, a mall in Curitiba, for R$250 million (about US$43 million), which we reported in August. Our report on the quarterly profit has the wider numbers, and more is in our Brazil news.

The competition is close. Iguatemi, a rival mall operator, is investing R$314.4 million (about US$54.5 million) in the largest expansion in the history of its Brasília mall, with about 15,000 square metres and 70 new shops due in the second half of 2027, Exame reports.

For US readers, the opening shows American labels Coach and Michael Kors adding stores in Brazil’s capital. Brasília’s upmarket retail space is set to grow at two malls within a year.

In Plain English Leasable area (ABL in Portuguese) is the floor space a mall can rent to shops.

An expansion adds a new wing to an existing mall instead of building a new one.

Multiplan is a mall owner whose shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange.

What to Watch

The Oba Farm store and the Bath & Body Works and Kiko Milano shops are due in the first quarter of 2027, according to Exame. Iguatemi’s Brasília expansion is due in the second half of 2027, also per Exame.

Multiplan’s fourth-quarter results date is not confirmed. They would give the first official reading of the new wing.

What Is Not Known

Reports differ on the cost: Exame and Agita Brasília say R$320 million (about US$55 million), while GPS Brasília wrote R$300 million (about US$51 million) on 14 November. A CNN Brasil sponsored-content page of 28 November 2024 gave a planned investment of R$221 million (about US$38 million), and we could not find a Multiplan filing that states the final figure.

None of the reports we read says what rent or sales the wing is expected to earn. Nor do they say when the last shops will open.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did ParkShopping’s new wing open?

On Wednesday 18 November 2026. Most shops opened that day and the rest follow over days and months, Exame reports.

How much did the Brasília expansion cost?

Exame and Agita Brasília say R$320 million (about US$55 million). GPS Brasília wrote R$300 million (about US$52 million).

How big is the new wing?

It adds almost 9,000 square metres of leasable area and about 60 shops on two floors, Exame reports. The mall will have about 300 shops on 62,000 square metres.

Which brands are in the new wing?

Coach, Michael Kors, Jo Malone, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, LEGO, Hoka and Veja, among others, per Exame and Agita Brasília.

Sources: Exame, 18 November 2026; Agita Brasília, 17 November 2026; GPS Brasília, 14 November 2026; Eldo Gomes, 9 November 2026; CNN Brasil sponsored content, 28 November 2024, planned R$221 million; Genial Investimentos, Multiplan third-quarter 2026 preview. Conversions at USD/BRL 5.77 (RT, 18 November 2026).

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