More Brazil Retailers Seek Court Protection
BRAZIL · BUSINESS
More Brazilian shop chains are asking courts to shield them from creditors, after Casas Bahia, a Brazilian electronics and furniture chain, filed for judicial recovery, a court-supervised restructuring. RGF Associados, a Brazilian restructuring consultancy, counted 986 retailers in the process at the end of the first half of 2026, up 20.4% in a year.
Judicial recovery is similar to Chapter 11 in the US. Casas Bahia owes R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion at the central bank’s PTAX reference rate of R$5.5606 per US dollar on 11 November).
Key Facts
- Count 986 Brazilian retailers were in judicial recovery at mid-2026, up 20.4% in a year.
- Casas Bahia Debts of R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion) sit in a São Paulo court case.
- Rates The Selic benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank, stands at 13.75%.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Why Retailers Are Under Pressure
High borrowing costs squeeze chains that sell on credit. Brazil’s Selic benchmark rate, the country’s main interest rate, stands at 13.75% as of 12 November 2026.
A São Paulo bankruptcy court accepted the case in October, covering the group and nine linked companies. Read our earlier reports on the court decision and on rival retailer Magalu (Magazine Luiza).
What It Means for You
Suppliers and lenders to Brazilian chains are paid only under a court plan, so delays are likely. Investors in Brazilian retail shares should expect swings while creditors vote.
What Is Not Known
RGF’s count covers retailers only, not the wider commerce sector. No recovery plan for Casas Bahia has been confirmed.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Judicial Recovery in Brazil?
It is a court-supervised restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 in the US. Creditors vote on a plan while the company keeps trading.
How Many Retailers Are in Judicial Recovery?
RGF Associados counted 986 at mid-2026, up 20.4% in a year. The count covers retailers only, not the wider commerce sector.
Sources: RGF Associados retail judicial recovery count, first half of 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (central bank) Selic series and PTAX exchange rate, 11 November 2026 (https://www.bcb.gov.br).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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