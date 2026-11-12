More Brazil Retailers Seek Court Protection

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.60▲ 0.27% USD/MXN18.67▲ 0.39% USD/CLP987.83▲ 0.51% USD/COP3,288▼ 0.57% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.04% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.60▲ 0.25% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.21▼ 0.40% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.02% USD/CLP 984.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.58% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business

More Brazil Retailers Seek Court Protection

By · · 2 min read
Crowds of shoppers on Rua 25 de Março, a busy retail street in central São Paulo
Shoppers on Rua 25 de Março, a busy retail street in central São Paulo, in November 2014. Shops and services are among the sectors most affected by the end of the 6x1 roster. (Photo: C.araujo26, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · BUSINESS

More Brazilian shop chains are asking courts to shield them from creditors, after Casas Bahia, a Brazilian electronics and furniture chain, filed for judicial recovery, a court-supervised restructuring. RGF Associados, a Brazilian restructuring consultancy, counted 986 retailers in the process at the end of the first half of 2026, up 20.4% in a year.

Judicial recovery is similar to Chapter 11 in the US. Casas Bahia owes R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion at the central bank’s PTAX reference rate of R$5.5606 per US dollar on 11 November).

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Key Facts

  • Count 986 Brazilian retailers were in judicial recovery at mid-2026, up 20.4% in a year.
  • Casas Bahia Debts of R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion) sit in a São Paulo court case.
  • Rates The Selic benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank, stands at 13.75%.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Why Retailers Are Under Pressure

High borrowing costs squeeze chains that sell on credit. Brazil’s Selic benchmark rate, the country’s main interest rate, stands at 13.75% as of 12 November 2026.

A São Paulo bankruptcy court accepted the case in October, covering the group and nine linked companies. Read our earlier reports on the court decision and on rival retailer Magalu (Magazine Luiza).

Stores and shoppers inside a shopping centre in Brazil
File photo: stores in a Brazilian shopping centre.

What It Means for You

Suppliers and lenders to Brazilian chains are paid only under a court plan, so delays are likely. Investors in Brazilian retail shares should expect swings while creditors vote.

What Is Not Known

RGF’s count covers retailers only, not the wider commerce sector. No recovery plan for Casas Bahia has been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Judicial Recovery in Brazil?

It is a court-supervised restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 in the US. Creditors vote on a plan while the company keeps trading.

How Many Retailers Are in Judicial Recovery?

RGF Associados counted 986 at mid-2026, up 20.4% in a year. The count covers retailers only, not the wider commerce sector.

Sources: RGF Associados retail judicial recovery count, first half of 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (central bank) Selic series and PTAX exchange rate, 11 November 2026 (https://www.bcb.gov.br).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil bankruptcies Brazil business Brazil retail crisis Brazil retail judicial recovery Brazil retailers Casas Bahia SELIC rate

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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