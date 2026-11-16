Telecoms: South Africa

MTN Group, a mobile operator with networks across Africa and a listing in Johannesburg, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that it is in early talks to buy all of Telkom, South Africa’s partly state-owned telecoms company. Both companies issued notices to shareholders the same day.

If the talks succeed, MTN would make an offer for the whole company, paid in cash with MTN shares as an alternative for Telkom shareholders. Both companies warn that nothing is certain and that their share prices could move.

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Key Facts Talks. MTN Group has entered early discussions to make an offer for all of Telkom.

Payment. MTN expects to pay in cash, with MTN shares as an option for Telkom shareholders.

Status. Both companies say there is no certainty that a deal will be concluded.

Size. At Friday’s close MTN was worth about US$25 billion and Telkom about US$1.9 billion.

History. A first attempt collapsed in October 2022 when Telkom could not promise MTN exclusive talks.

The talks are at an early stage, and neither company has given a price or a timetable.

What the Companies Said

MTN’s notice on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s news service said the discussions could lead to an offer for Telkom’s entire issued share capital. Telkom said the talks followed an approach by MTN.

Both companies said a transaction could have a material effect on the price of their shares and told investors to exercise caution until a further announcement. The terms, including the form of payment, remain subject to negotiation, and neither notice gave an offer price.

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Two Very Different Companies

At Friday’s close MTN was valued at roughly R430 billion (about US$25 billion at about R16.93 per US$, Friday’s close) and Telkom at roughly R31.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion). The South African government holds about 40.5% of Telkom, and the Public Investment Corporation, a state-owned asset manager, holds another 11.1%, according to Telkom’s latest integrated report.

In the year to 31 March 2026 Telkom reported revenue of R44.5 billion (about US$2.6 billion), up 1.4%, and EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, of R12.5 billion (about US$740 million). For the wider picture of the buyer, see our explainer on Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN Group.

Johannesburg skyline at sunset. Rio Times photo library. photo. Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why MTN Is Trying Again

MTN first explored buying Telkom in July 2022 and walked away in October 2022, after Telkom could not give assurances on exclusivity (exclusive negotiating rights) while its board was entertaining a rival proposal from Rain, a South African wireless network operator. In 2015 the two companies had explored a network-sharing and cooperation deal, which they abandoned over regulatory and competition concerns.

Competition regulators would have to review any combination of two of the country’s mobile operators. The 2022 talks ended without an agreement.

What It Means for Investors

For holders of either stock, the only firm facts are the companies’ own warnings: no price, no timetable and no certainty of a deal. Telkom shareholders would be offered cash, with MTN shares as the alternative, if an offer comes.

Telkom is due to publish its interim results on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and the date of the next update on the talks is not confirmed. More South African business news is on our South Africa news page.

What Is Not Known

Neither company has disclosed an offer price, a valuation or a timetable. It is not known whether the South African government, as Telkom’s largest shareholder, supports the approach.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MTN buying Telkom?

Not yet. MTN has entered early talks that, if successful, would lead to an offer for all of Telkom’s shares, and both companies say a deal is not certain.

How would MTN pay for Telkom?

MTN currently expects to pay in cash, with an option for Telkom shareholders to take MTN shares instead. The terms remain under negotiation.

Has MTN tried to buy Telkom before?

Yes. Talks in 2022 ended in October that year over exclusivity and a rival proposal from Rain.

Who owns Telkom?

The South African government holds about 40.5% of Telkom, according to the company’s latest integrated report. The Public Investment Corporation, a state-owned asset manager, holds another 11.1%.

Sources: MTN Group and Telkom SA SOC Limited notices to shareholders on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange news service, Monday 16 November 2026; Telkom integrated report and annual results for the year to 31 March 2026 (Telkom investor relations); Johannesburg exchange closing prices of Friday 13 November 2026.