Maputo, the capital and main port, seen from the air. File photo, 2006. (Photo: AmigoDia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique’s opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane went on trial on Tuesday 17 November 2026 before the criminal section of the Supreme Court in Maputo. He faces five charges, including instigation of terrorism, in an indictment that prosecutors filed in July 2025.

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Mondlane said the indictment ‘should have fallen today’, arguing that the papers served on him differ from those in the court file. The five-judge panel rejected the defence request to void the case, according to accounts of the hearing.

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Mondlane came second in the presidential election of Wednesday 9 October 2024, which Daniel Chapo of Frelimo, the ruling party, won. He is also a member of the Council of State, a presidential advisory body.

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Key Facts Who Venâncio Mondlane, runner-up in the 2024 presidential election and leader of his own party, Anamola.

Where Criminal section of Mozambique’s Supreme Court in Maputo, before a five-judge panel.

Charges Five, including instigation of terrorism and incitement to terrorism.

Ruling Accounts of the hearing say the panel rejected a request to void the indictment.

Next Hearing resumes Wednesday 18 November, 10:00 Maputo time; defence filing of over 200 pages expected.

Accounts of the hearing say the Supreme Court panel refused to void the case against Mozambique’s opposition leader. The trial resumes on Wednesday 18 November.

What Happened in Court

The hearing opened on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in the criminal section of the Supreme Court in Maputo, case number 52/2025P. The presiding judge is Luís Mondlane, who shares the defendant’s surname.

The defence argued that the indictment served on Mondlane differs from the one in the court file. It also said prosecutors held the file for about 130 days, so no preliminary hearing took place, and that the case was not first sent to the Maputo City court.

Mondlane said the indictment ‘should have fallen today’. He said the defence’s written challenge, of more than 200 pages, was due.

The panel rejected the request to void the indictment on 17 November. One account of the hearing says the reason was that the case was at an advanced stage and the point was not raised in time, and we have not seen the written order.

Prosecutors say the evidence includes videos, phone intercepts and bank data. They also say Mondlane never recognised the 9 October 2024 result.

Central Maputo at dusk. File photo. Photo: Wisneyykarin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The Big Picture

Mozambique voted on Wednesday 9 October 2024, and Daniel Chapo of Frelimo won. Prosecutors say Mondlane, who finished second, never accepted that result.

Plataforma Decide, a Mozambican civil-society monitor, counted 411 deaths and about 7,200 detentions over the five months of unrest. We found no official total.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office filed the indictment in July 2025. The Council of State, a presidential advisory body to which Mondlane belongs, suspended his immunity before the trial.

Mondlane’s defence says the case is flawed in procedure and should not have reached trial. The panel’s ruling means the trial goes on under the current indictment for now.

As our own context, French energy company TotalEnergies announced on Thursday 29 January 2026 the full restart of its US$20 billion Mozambique LNG project in Cabo Delgado. First liquefied natural gas is expected in 2029, and the US export credit agency EXIM is among the lenders.

Neither the court nor the prosecutors link the trial to that project. The record is silent on whether the 18 November filing can reopen the point about the indictment.

How the Trial Is Run

Live broadcast and media recording are barred under a court decision of Monday 21 September 2026. An appeal against that decision was rejected on Monday 12 October 2026.

What to Watch

The trial resumes on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 10:00 Maputo time, according to accounts of the session. We found no published court calendar beyond that day.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the written ruling, and the reason for it comes from one account of the hearing. We found no co-defendants and no timeline for a verdict.

One local account of the hearing says prosecutors asked the court to bar defence lawyer Chamir Mendes because he is not a registered lawyer, and that the judge let him stay. We could not confirm this with a second account.

Reports say the session of 17 November was halted early, about an hour before its scheduled end, after the judge objected to a late defence filing of 223 pages. We found no comment from the court or prosecutors on the lawyer.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States the stake is indirect, as the trial bears on political calm in a country hosting a US$20 billion gas project. We found no sign that the case affects the project, so this is our own context.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Venâncio Mondlane?

Mondlane leads the Anamola party and came second in Mozambique’s presidential election of Wednesday 9 October 2024. He is also a member of the Council of State, a presidential advisory body.

What is Mondlane charged with?

Five counts: public glorification of crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to commit a crime, instigation of terrorism and incitement to terrorism. Prosecutors filed the indictment in July 2025.

Can the Mondlane trial be watched live?

No, the Supreme Court barred live broadcast and media recording. An appeal was rejected on Monday 12 October 2026.

Did the court throw out the Mondlane case?

According to accounts of the hearing, the five-judge panel rejected a request to void the indictment on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The trial resumes on Wednesday 18 November.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique (criminal section decisions of 21 September and 12 October 2026); Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR), indictment of July 2025; Venâncio Mondlane’s statements at the hearing of 17 November 2026; TotalEnergies announcement of 29 January 2026; Plataforma Decide, civil-society monitor.

Related coverage: Mozambique Lawyers to Observe Mondlane Trial and Mozambique Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026. More in Mozambique news.

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