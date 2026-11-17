Energy: Mozambique

Mozambique’s president, Daniel Chapo, received two senior executives of US oil major ExxonMobil and Italian energy group Eni in the capital, Maputo, on Monday 16 November 2026. The talks centre on Rovuma LNG, a planned gas export project off the northern coast that ExxonMobil wants to approve by the end of 2026.

For US readers the link is direct, because ExxonMobil is the lead investor and the project would ship 18.6 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas cooled into a liquid for tankers, from 2031. No investment decision on Rovuma LNG, the formal go-ahead to spend, had been reported by Tuesday 17 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. President Daniel Chapo met ExxonMobil, a US oil major, and Eni, an Italian energy group.

Stake. ExxonMobil said on 30 October it will raise its Rovuma LNG stake to 50%.

Scale. Rovuma LNG: 18.6 million tonnes a year, first LNG in 2031; ExxonMobil targets a go-ahead by end-2026.

Status. No final investment decision reported as of 17 November; Chapo had hoped for September.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Chapo’s meetings come as the go-ahead for Rovuma LNG, which he hoped in July would come by September, is now targeted for the end of the year.

The Deal Behind the Meeting

Rovuma LNG sits in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, an offshore gas zone off Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique. ExxonMobil said in its third-quarter results of Friday 30 October 2026 that it will raise its stake to 50%.

Reports of 2 November say Eni gives up its Rovuma LNG share in exchange for other assets in the region. Financial terms, the closing date and conditions were not disclosed in the reports we hold.

Chapo met Dan Ammann, ExxonMobil’s upstream (exploration and production) president, and an Eni executive in separate audiences on 16 November. No direct quote from Chapo is available, and Eni’s chief executive was not reported present.

In Plain English LNG. Liquefied natural gas, gas chilled into a liquid so tankers can carry it.

FID. Final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to commit money to build.

mtpa. Million tonnes per year, the usual measure of a plant’s output.

Area 4. A gas licence block in the Rovuma Basin, off Cabo Delgado province.

File photo. The LNG carrier Gulf Energy at anchor, shown to illustrate the liquefied gas trade; taken in Norway. Photo: Gordon Leggett, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Eni (Mozambique) Email address Follow

Where Each Project Stands

Rovuma LNG is designed to produce 18.6 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG, with first LNG planned for 2031. Contracts worth US$1.1 billion, signed before the final decision, were announced in mid-August 2026, including one to OneSubsea, a supplier of subsea equipment.

Cost estimates differ, at about US$30 billion in some reports against about US$20 billion that Chapo cited in July. Our note on contracts signed before that decision gives more detail.

Coral Norte, one of Eni’s floating LNG plants, took its final investment decision in October 2025 at about US$7.2 billion and about 3.55 mtpa. Operations are expected in 2028, according to reports.

The Big Picture

The Rovuma timetable has moved before. Chapo said in July 2026 he hoped for a decision by September, and ExxonMobil now expects a decision by the end of 2026.

ExxonMobil’s stated target is a decision by the end of 2026, as reported. The reports we hold do not give either company’s reasons for the swap.

The stake change gives ExxonMobil half of Rovuma LNG. It does not remove the open question, since no investment decision has been reported.

The reports give no comparison with other African gas producers, so we make none. Our report on gas revenue and the budget explains how such projects feed state income, and the meeting reports add no revenue figures.

What It Means for You

ExxonMobil is a US company, so a go-ahead would commit it to half of a project costing between US$20 billion and US$30 billion, depending on which estimate holds. Gas buyers abroad would gain a new LNG supplier from 2031 if the plan stays on schedule.

Equipment suppliers such as OneSubsea are the other group affected, as the pre-decision contracts show. The reports give no sign of any effect on prices for US consumers.

What To Watch

ExxonMobil expects the final investment decision on Rovuma LNG by the end of December 2026, a target that was reported and that we could not confirm with the company. Chapo had said in July he hoped for September.

We know of no other dated checkpoint, including the closing of the stake change. Coral Norte is expected to start operating in 2028, according to reports.

What Is Not Known

No official statement text from the presidency, ExxonMobil or Eni was available to us, and the swap’s terms, closing date and conditions are unknown. We found no named critic in the reports, and risks such as security in Cabo Delgado are not covered in them.

The cost is unsettled, at about US$20 billion in one account and about US$30 billion in another. The closing date of the stake swap has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rovuma LNG?

It is a planned gas export project in Area 4 off Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, with 18.6 million tonnes a year of capacity. First LNG is planned for 2031.

Has ExxonMobil approved Rovuma LNG yet?

Not as of 17 November 2026. ExxonMobil expects the final investment decision by the end of 2026, a target that has moved before.

What changes in Rovuma LNG ownership?

ExxonMobil said it will raise its stake in Rovuma LNG to 50%. Reports say Eni gives up its share in exchange for other regional assets, with terms and closing date undisclosed.

Sources: ExxonMobil, third-quarter 2026 results of 30 October 2026; statements attributed to the presidency of Mozambique, ExxonMobil and Eni, July to November 2026, as reported; no official text of the 16 November meeting was reviewed.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →