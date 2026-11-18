Football: Morocco

Morocco beat Niger 1-0 in Rabat on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and secured a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s national-team championship. The only goal came in the 22nd minute from Abdellah Ouazane, a 17-year-old, Le360, a Moroccan news site, reported on 17 November.

The match was round 4 of qualifying Group A, played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium. Sport News Africa, an African football news site, says Morocco are certain to finish top of the four-team group.

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Key Facts Result. Morocco beat Niger 1-0 in Rabat on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Scorer. Abdellah Ouazane, 17, of Dutch club Ajax, scored in the 22nd minute.

Table. Morocco lead Group A with 12 points from four games; Gabon have 6.

Qualified. Morocco have secured their place at the 2027 finals with two group games left.

Finals. Saturday 19 June to Saturday 17 July 2027, in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Niger, decided by a teenager, takes the team into the 2027 finals with two group games still to play.

The Big Picture

Morocco arrived in form: they beat Niger 5-1 in Casablanca in the previous round on Friday 13 November 2026, Le Matin, a Moroccan daily, reported on 13 November.

Qualifying decides who joins the co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania at the finals. BusinessDay Nigeria, a Nigerian business daily, reported the dates set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF): Saturday 19 June 2027 for the opening match and Saturday 17 July 2027 for the final.

Morocco join Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Mali as the six teams that have qualified through the group stage so far, Tribune Online, a Nigerian news site, reported on 18 November. The three co-hosts also play in the finals.

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How Morocco Won in Rabat

Ouazane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a move with Brahim Díaz, a Morocco midfielder, Le360 and Sport News Africa, an African football news site, reported on 17 November. Sport News Africa described it as his first start for the senior side.

Le360 gave his age as 17 years, 10 months and 2 days. He plays for Ajax, the Dutch club.

It added that he is not Morocco’s youngest scorer, because Larbi Aherdane, an earlier Morocco player, scored against Egypt on 16 April 1971 aged 16 years and 10 months. Sport News Africa names Mohamed Ouahbi as Morocco’s coach.

File photo: the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. (Photo: Reda benkhadra, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

The Group Table After Round 4

Sport News Africa’s debrief of 17 November puts Morocco top with 12 points from four games and a goal difference of plus 9, from 10 goals scored and 1 conceded. Gabon have 6 points, Lesotho 3 and Niger 3; we could not open a CAF standings page to confirm the full table.

Lesotho also beat Gabon on the same day, Le360 reported. Morocco had 9 points before this round, by our own 14 November table, after the 5-1 win over Niger.

Our arithmetic runs as follows. With two games left, Morocco have 12 points, and only Gabon can reach 12 (6 plus 6), while Lesotho and Niger can reach at most 9; Sport News Africa says Morocco will finish first whatever happens.

Why It Matters

Morocco’s place is now safe, so the last two group games carry no qualification risk for them and decide only who joins them from Gabon, Lesotho and Niger. They hold 12 points, up from 9 before the round.

What to Watch

Sport News Africa reports the remaining fixtures as Gabon v Morocco and Lesotho v Niger on 24 March 2027, then Morocco v Lesotho and Niger v Gabon on 28 March 2027. We could not find these fixtures on a CAF page.

The finals open on Saturday 19 June 2027.

What Is Not Known

We found no CAF match or standings page, so the table and fixtures rest on Sport News Africa and Le360. The finals draw date is not published either.

BusinessDay Nigeria, a Nigerian business daily, reported on 2 May 2026 that CAF will announce the host venues at a later date. Where the finals matches will be played is therefore open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Morocco qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Morocco beat Niger 1-0 on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and have 12 points from four games in Group A. Tribune Online reported that Morocco secured qualification, and Sport News Africa says they will finish top of the group.

Who scored for Morocco against Niger?

Abdellah Ouazane scored in the 22nd minute, Sport News Africa reported on 17 November. Le360 gave his age as 17 years, 10 months and 2 days. He plays for Ajax, the Dutch club.

When is the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

The opening match is on Saturday 19 June 2027 and the final on Saturday 17 July 2027, in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, per BusinessDay Nigeria.

When does Morocco play next in qualifying?

Sport News Africa reports Gabon v Morocco on 24 March 2027 and Morocco v Lesotho on 28 March 2027. We could not find these fixtures on a CAF page.

Sources: BusinessDay Nigeria, 2 May 2026; Le360, 17 November 2026; Sport News Africa, 17 November 2026; Tribune Online, 18 November 2026; Le Matin, 13 November 2026.