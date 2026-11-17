Markets: Morocco

Jet Energy, a Moroccan solar-power contractor, jumped 19.97% to 171.55 Moroccan dirhams (US$17.17) on its first day of trading on the Casablanca Stock Exchange on Monday 16 November 2026. The share sale that preceded it raised 375.4 million dirhams (US$37.6 million) and drew orders worth 31.4 times the shares on offer.

The stock rose a further 10.75% to 190 dirhams (US$19.02) on Tuesday 17 November, according to Moroccan market closing reports. For investors outside Morocco, the debut shows how strongly local savers backed a renewable-energy company, with 320 subscribers also coming from abroad.

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Key Facts Offer. Priced at 143 dirhams (US$14.31), the top of its 125 to 143 range.

Demand. Orders reached 31.4 times the 2.625 million shares offered, from 25,965 subscribers.

Debut. Closed at 171.55 dirhams (US$17.17) on 16 November, up 19.97%.

Raised. 375.4 million dirhams (US$37.6 million), all from new shares.

As of. 17 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Jet Energy’s stock-market debut priced at the top of its range, was heavily oversubscribed and has already traded well above its offer price.

How the Offer Worked

Jet Energy sold 2.625 million new shares, which is 20% of its capital after the increase, at a price fixed on 11 November at 143 dirhams. The Moroccan securities regulator, the Autorité Marocaine du Marché des Capitaux (AMMC), had approved the offer document on 21 October 2026, and subscriptions ran from 2 to 5 November.

Orders came to about 82 million shares, worth roughly 11.8 billion dirhams (US$1.18 billion), so most buyers received only part of what they asked for. Individuals received 61.2% of the shares allocated, institutions 33.7% and companies and other legal entities the remaining 5%, and 320 subscribers from 48 foreign nationalities took part.

Twin Center office towers on Boulevard Zerktouni, Casablanca. File photo: HombreDHojalata / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Where the Money Goes

All 375.4 million dirhams go to the company, because no existing shareholder sold stock. Jet Energy plans to spend, subject to adjustment to the amount actually raised, about 175 million dirhams (US$17.5 million) on its engineering, procurement and construction business, 130 million (US$13.0 million) on industrial integration, meaning making more of its own equipment, and 70 million (US$7.0 million) on international expansion.

Jet Energy is a subsidiary of Jet Contractors, a Moroccan group that is also listed in Casablanca. At the end of June 2026 it reported firm orders of 1.49 billion dirhams (US$149 million), and it says it has installed more than 330 megawatts (peak) of solar capacity since 2012.

What Analysts Said Before the Offer

Before the offer, BMCE Capital Global Research, the research arm of investment bank BMCE Capital, recommended subscribing and set a target price of 170 dirhams, a level the stock passed on its first day. The Moroccan research house AGR advised investors to plan for a holding period of more than two years because of expected short-term price swings.

Neither view is a forecast we endorse, and both predate the 17 November rise to 190 dirhams. A first-day gain of nearly 20% followed by a further 10.75% leaves the stock well above the 143-dirham offer price.

What It Means for You

Jet Energy has no US listing, so American investors can follow the stock only through Moroccan market channels. An earlier Casablanca share sale is covered in our report on the Dislog IPO, and the market is tracked in our Morocco markets report.

The result also shows demand for solar and storage work in Morocco and, through its plan to expand abroad, possibly in West Africa. This is reporting, not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

The exchange’s own notice and the regulator’s pages were not reachable from our servers, so the offer and trading figures rest on Moroccan press reports of 11, 16 and 17 November 2026 that agree where they overlap. We did not find the opening price, the lead banks or full-year earnings figures in those reports.

Dirham amounts use about 9.99 dirhams per US dollar, the market rate at the 16 November close. The first-day and second-day price moves rest on one outlet’s closing reports and are the least corroborated figures here.

What to Watch Next

We found no confirmed date for Jet Energy’s next results or shareholder meeting. We will add one when the company or the exchange publishes it.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Jet Energy start trading in Casablanca?

Jet Energy began trading on Monday 16 November 2026. It closed its first day at 171.55 dirhams (US$17.17), up 19.97% from the 143-dirham offer price.

How oversubscribed was the offer?

Orders reached 31.4 times the 2.625 million shares on offer. About 25,965 subscribers took part.

What will Jet Energy do with the money?

About 175 million dirhams (US$17.5 million) goes to its engineering and construction business, 130 million (US$13.0 million) to industrial integration, meaning making more of its own equipment, and 70 million (US$7.0 million) to international expansion. All of it comes from new shares.

Sources

Moroccan financial press reports of 11, 16 and 17 November 2026; AMMC approval of the offer document, 21 October 2026 (as reported); Jet Energy offer documents. Company site: Jet Energy.