Sudan Sufi Leader Al-Mirghani Dies in Cairo

Obituary: Sudan

Key Facts —Who. Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani led the Democratic Unionist Party, a Sudanese political party, and the Khatmiyya, a Sufi Muslim order. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. He died in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday 13 November 2026, aged about 90. The cause has not been stated publicly. —Next. His body is to return to Sudan; burial is set for Monday 16 November at a mosque in Khartoum North. —As of. 14 November 2026, 02:30 GMT.

The leader of Sudan’s Democratic Unionist Party, a Sudanese political party, has died in Cairo at the age of about 90. Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani also headed the Khatmiyya, a Sufi Muslim order, for decades.

What We Know

Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani died in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday 13 November 2026, aged about 90. The cause of his death has not been stated publicly.

Sudanese officials issued condolences on Friday 13 November 2026, describing him as one of the country’s most prominent national and religious figures. The messages went to his family, to the leadership and base of the Democratic Unionist Party, and to followers of the Khatmiyya.

Party leaders announced arrangements to bring his body to Sudan. Burial is planned for Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque in Khartoum North, also called Bahri.

The Khatmiyya authority directed followers inside and outside Sudan to open mosques and zawiyas, or Sufi lodges, to receive condolences. Zawiyas are community lodges where followers of Sufi orders meet for prayer and remembrance.

His death comes while Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, remain at war. That war began in April 2023.

A road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum, pictured in 2010. (Photo: Petr Adam Dohnálek, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Who He Was

Sufism is a mystical tradition within Islam, and the Khatmiyya is a Sudanese Sufi order. Its leader is a spiritual guide for followers and has also played a part in national politics.

Al-Mirghani was born in 1936 in Hillat Hamad, a district of Khartoum North. He took over leadership of the Khatmiyya in 1968, when his father, Ali al-Mirghani, died.

From 1982 he led the main faction of the Democratic Unionist Party. He never held an executive post in government, although his brother, Ahmed al-Mirghani, headed the country’s ruling council from 1986 to 1989.

In November 1988 he met John Garang, leader of the southern rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Their Mirghani-Garang agreement, a peace deal for the civil war in the south, was never implemented.

After the 1989 coup he chaired the National Democratic Alliance, an opposition coalition. He reconciled with the government of then president Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-ruling leader, in the mid-2000s, and his party later joined that government.

He left Sudan in 2013 and spent nearly a decade abroad, mostly in Egypt. He returned to Khartoum on 21 November 2022, a few months before the war began.

What Is Not Known

Neither officials nor his party have said how he died. Nothing has been confirmed about who will lead the Khatmiyya or the Democratic Unionist Party next.

We have not confirmed his position on the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. Follower numbers for the Khatmiyya are also unconfirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For readers outside Sudan, the news matters because al-Mirghani headed a political party and a Sufi order that have shaped public life for decades. Both now face the question of who leads them, and that remains unanswered.

The people most directly affected are his followers and the party members now preparing to bury him. The burial planned for Monday 16 November at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque is the next date to watch.

Readers should watch for official word on who leads the Khatmiyya and the party. Until that is announced, any claim about succession remains unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani?

He led Sudan’s Democratic Unionist Party and the Khatmiyya Sufi order. He took over the Khatmiyya in 1968 and led the main party faction from 1982.

When and where will he be buried?

Burial is planned for Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque in Khartoum North. His body is to be brought to Sudan from Cairo, where he died.

How did he die?

The cause of death has not been stated publicly. Sudanese officials offered condolences on Friday 13 November 2026.

Who will succeed him?

No successor has been announced. The Khatmiyya authority and party leaders have not said how leadership will pass.

Sources Sudanese official condolence statements of 13 November 2026; Democratic Unionist Party announcements; Khatmiyya authority directive.

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