Sudan Sufi Leader Al-Mirghani Dies in Cairo

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Sudan Africa

Sudan Sufi Leader Al-Mirghani Dies in Cairo

By · · 4 min read
The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan, with the city skyline in the distance
File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Obituary: Sudan

Key Facts

Who. Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani led the Democratic Unionist Party, a Sudanese political party, and the Khatmiyya, a Sufi Muslim order.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What. He died in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday 13 November 2026, aged about 90. The cause has not been stated publicly.

Next. His body is to return to Sudan; burial is set for Monday 16 November at a mosque in Khartoum North.

As of. 14 November 2026, 02:30 GMT.

The leader of Sudan’s Democratic Unionist Party, a Sudanese political party, has died in Cairo at the age of about 90. Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani also headed the Khatmiyya, a Sufi Muslim order, for decades.

What We Know

Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani died in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday 13 November 2026, aged about 90. The cause of his death has not been stated publicly.

Sudanese officials issued condolences on Friday 13 November 2026, describing him as one of the country’s most prominent national and religious figures. The messages went to his family, to the leadership and base of the Democratic Unionist Party, and to followers of the Khatmiyya.

Party leaders announced arrangements to bring his body to Sudan. Burial is planned for Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque in Khartoum North, also called Bahri.

The Khatmiyya authority directed followers inside and outside Sudan to open mosques and zawiyas, or Sufi lodges, to receive condolences. Zawiyas are community lodges where followers of Sufi orders meet for prayer and remembrance.

His death comes while Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, remain at war. That war began in April 2023.

A road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum beyond green riverbank vegetation
A road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum, pictured in 2010. (Photo: Petr Adam Dohnálek, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Who He Was

Sufism is a mystical tradition within Islam, and the Khatmiyya is a Sudanese Sufi order. Its leader is a spiritual guide for followers and has also played a part in national politics.

Al-Mirghani was born in 1936 in Hillat Hamad, a district of Khartoum North. He took over leadership of the Khatmiyya in 1968, when his father, Ali al-Mirghani, died.

From 1982 he led the main faction of the Democratic Unionist Party. He never held an executive post in government, although his brother, Ahmed al-Mirghani, headed the country’s ruling council from 1986 to 1989.

In November 1988 he met John Garang, leader of the southern rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Their Mirghani-Garang agreement, a peace deal for the civil war in the south, was never implemented.

After the 1989 coup he chaired the National Democratic Alliance, an opposition coalition. He reconciled with the government of then president Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-ruling leader, in the mid-2000s, and his party later joined that government.

He left Sudan in 2013 and spent nearly a decade abroad, mostly in Egypt. He returned to Khartoum on 21 November 2022, a few months before the war began.

What Is Not Known

Neither officials nor his party have said how he died. Nothing has been confirmed about who will lead the Khatmiyya or the Democratic Unionist Party next.

We have not confirmed his position on the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. Follower numbers for the Khatmiyya are also unconfirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For readers outside Sudan, the news matters because al-Mirghani headed a political party and a Sufi order that have shaped public life for decades. Both now face the question of who leads them, and that remains unanswered.

The people most directly affected are his followers and the party members now preparing to bury him. The burial planned for Monday 16 November at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque is the next date to watch.

Readers should watch for official word on who leads the Khatmiyya and the party. Until that is announced, any claim about succession remains unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani?

He led Sudan’s Democratic Unionist Party and the Khatmiyya Sufi order. He took over the Khatmiyya in 1968 and led the main party faction from 1982.

When and where will he be buried?

Burial is planned for Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sayed Ali al-Mirghani Mosque in Khartoum North. His body is to be brought to Sudan from Cairo, where he died.

How did he die?

The cause of death has not been stated publicly. Sudanese officials offered condolences on Friday 13 November 2026.

Who will succeed him?

No successor has been announced. The Khatmiyya authority and party leaders have not said how leadership will pass.

Sources

Sudanese official condolence statements of 13 November 2026; Democratic Unionist Party announcements; Khatmiyya authority directive.

RT
Ask Rio Times
This story and the bigger picture.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “WHO chief calls a Congo raid a significant setback”

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

All Horn of Africa news, explainers and odds →
Al-Mirghani dies Cairo Khartoum Khatmiyya Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani sudan Sudan Democratic Unionist Party Sudan politics Sudan war Sufi order

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.