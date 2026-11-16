Mining: Brazil

Scotia Metals Corp., a Canadian mining exploration company, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that it holds an option to buy 100% of a lithium project in Bahia state, northeastern Brazil, for US$2 million in cash. Because its shares are quoted in the United States, American investors can trade a stock tied to early-stage Brazilian lithium ground.

Scotia’s principal asset is the Acadia project in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to its news release of 16 November 2026. The release lists its shares on the US OTCQB market (a US over-the-counter exchange) under the symbol CSRVF, as well as on the Canadian Securities Exchange (a Canadian stock market).

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Key Facts What. Scotia Metals, a Canadian explorer, holds an option on the Nordestina lithium project in Bahia.

Price. Exercise price US$2 million in cash for 100% of the equity, until 31 May 2028.

Ground. Nine mineral permits cover 16,566 hectares; no drilling yet and no resource estimate.

Next. First laboratory results from 1,355 samples are expected in late November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A Canadian explorer has bought time, not a mine. Its cheap option covers early-stage ground in Bahia that drilling has yet to test.

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The Big Picture

Scotia said in its release of 16 November 2026 that its principal asset is the Acadia project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The release also says drilling there began in November 2026.

Chief executive Rodrigo Roso said in that release: “Nordestina is the kind of ground we look for, with lithium minerals at surface.” He also said the option “complements our ongoing work at Acadia”.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The structure shows how little Scotia commits for now. The option agreement signed on Friday 13 November 2026 carries no work commitment, and the company can withdraw on 30 days’ notice, according to the release.

The record rules out any claim of a proven deposit. The company said on 16 November that no drilling has been done at Nordestina and that there is no mineral resource or reserve estimate.

The release gives no figures comparing Bahia with other lithium areas, so we do not rank the project. Our Brazil news hub and the daily Lithium Wrap give wider context.

What the Option Deal Says

The option covers 100% of the equity of a Brazilian holding company that will hold the Nordestina project in northeastern Bahia, Scotia said on 16 November 2026. The sellers are two individuals, Jean Claude Nydegger and Nilda Ferreira Cardozo Nydegger, and Mine Invest Brazil Ltda, a Brazilian company, is also a party to the agreement.

The exercise price is US$2,000,000 in cash, adjusted for net debt or contingencies at closing, according to the release. Scotia can exercise at its sole discretion at any time up to and including 31 May 2028.

Scotia will pay US$10,000 per month during the option period, and the company said on 16 November that these payments are not credited against the exercise price. It will also reimburse up to US$210,000 of documented earlier exploration costs incurred by R-Tek International DMCC, a company that incurred earlier exploration costs on the project.

Two approvals stand between the option and a finished purchase. Transferring the permits needs approval from Brazil’s National Mining Agency (ANM), the federal mining regulator, and the deal needs Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance, as applicable.

The Nordestina dam in northeastern Bahia state, Brazil. The photo shows the region, not the project site. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons user Emrgsilva, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What the Company Has Found So Far

The project covers 16,566 hectares across nine mineral permits, known in Brazil as direitos minerários, in northeastern Bahia. The mapped corridor is about 3.3 km long and 1.4 km wide, the release says.

Scotia recorded 280 observation points, 166 of them pegmatite-related; a pegmatite is a rock type that may concentrate lithium, caesium and tantalum. The company suspects spodumene, a lithium ore mineral, at 100 locations.

It also reports lepidolite, a lithium mica, at 13 sites and pollucite, a caesium mineral, at 3 sites. A laboratory has not verified any of these preliminary observations.

Apparent outcrop thickness is estimated at 10 to 30 metres from existing excavations, and drilling must confirm it. Information on historic pits comes from the vendor and is unverified.

Scotia has sent 1,355 samples, 1,208 of soil and 147 of rock, to the SGS Geosol, a commercial laboratory that measures metal content, in Belo Horizonte. It expects first assay results in late November 2026, subject to laboratory capacity.

Those results will be combined with geophysics (magnetic and radiometric surveys of the rock), including about 3.86 square kilometres of LiDAR, a laser terrain scan. The aim is to define the first drill targets and to learn whether the outcrops belong to one pegmatite system or several.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the direct link is financial. The release of 16 November lists the shares as CSRVF on the OTCQB, SMET on the Canadian Securities Exchange and C6R0 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Scotia’s cash exposure stays limited while it tests the ground: US$10,000 a month, up to US$210,000 in reimbursed costs, and US$2 million only if it exercises. Those limits make the option cheap, because Scotia can withdraw on 30 days’ notice.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the first assay results, which Scotia expects in late November 2026, subject to laboratory capacity. Those results will feed the plan for the first drill targets.

The second checkpoint is 31 May 2028, the last day on which Scotia can exercise its option under the agreement. Approval from the National Mining Agency and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange are conditions for closing, and the release gives no date for either.

What Is Not Known

The release does not give the exact municipality or the distance from existing mines. It also does not say why the sellers are selling.

Nobody yet knows what the laboratory will find, whether Scotia will exercise the option, or whether the mining agency and the exchange will approve. There is no resource estimate, and no drilling has been done.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Scotia Metals buying?

Scotia has an option to buy 100% of the equity of a Brazilian holding company that will hold the Nordestina lithium project in Bahia. The option runs until 31 May 2028.

How much does the deal cost?

The exercise price is US$2,000,000 in cash, adjusted for net debt or contingencies at closing. Scotia also pays US$10,000 a month during the option, which is not credited against that price.

Is there a proven lithium deposit?

No, because Scotia says no drilling has been done and there is no mineral resource or reserve estimate. The minerals reported are its preliminary field observations, not verified by a laboratory.

When will the first results arrive?

Scotia expects first assay results from 1,355 samples in late November 2026, subject to laboratory capacity. These will be combined with geophysics to define the first drill targets.

Sources: Scotia Metals Corp. news release, 16 November 2026. The option agreement dated 13 November 2026 is summarised in that release.